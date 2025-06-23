Deion Sanders' Colorado Buffaloes Transfers Ranked: Top Offensive Weapons

HYKEEM WILLIAMS!!!



The first 𝐓𝐎𝐔𝐂𝐇𝐃𝐎𝐖𝐍 of his career.



Q4: 5:57 FSU 41, Syracuse 3 #NoleFamily | #KeepCLIMBing pic.twitter.com/fUF1R8UUXI