Deion Sanders' Colorado Buffaloes Transfers Ranked: Top Offensive Weapons
Coach Deion Sanders and his Colorado Buffaloes football staff entered this offseason with the difficult task of replacing quarterback Shedeur Sanders, Heisman Trophy winner Travis Hunter, wide receivers Jimmy Horn Jr. and LaJohntay Wester and other key offensive players. While the Buffs may not see another duo like Shedeur and Hunter for some time, they have reloaded nicely with several talented transfer portal pickups.
"Coach Prime" currently owns 33 transfer portal commits, including 17 on the offensive side of the ball. If they gel well with returning players and incoming freshmen, the Buffs have more than enough talent to enjoy another strong offensive campaign, although running the ball better will also be key.
Ahead of Colorado's second season back in the Big 12 Conference, below are the Buffs' top five incoming transfers on the offensive side of the ball:
5. Offensive Tackle Larry Johnson III
A 6-foot-7, 348-pound transfer from Tennessee, Larry Johnson III didn't play a ton during his two seasons with the Volunteers, but is a name to watch for Colorado's starting right tackle job. Johnson, who began his career at the junior college level, performed particularly well at left tackle against Oklahoma and Kent State last season, which included him being Tennessee's highest-graded lineman against the Sooners, according to Pro Football Focus.
4. Offensive Lineman Zy Crisler
Zy Crisler, another former JUCO star, joined the Buffs in January after three impressive seasons at Illinois. The 6-foot-7, 350-pound graduate student started in 28 games and was a two-time All-Big Ten honorable mention nod. His vast experience and success at the Power Four level makes him a top candidate to start on the interior offensive line.
3. Wide Receiver Hykeem Williams
The talent is certainly there for Hykeem Williams, but the former five-star prospect has yet to fully prove himself at the college level. In two seasons at Florida State, Williams recorded only 21 catches for 267 yards and two touchdowns, showing only flashes of his true capabilities.
If the Buffs can fully unlock Williams, he could be a problem in the Big 12 Conference next season.
2. Wide Receiver Sincere Brown
After a quiet first four years at the college level, including three at South Florida, Sincere Brown made a name for himself at Campbell this past season. Utilizing his length and elite speed, Brown broke out for 61 catches for 1,028 yards and 12 touchdowns in 2024 before entering the transfer portal.
Playing time won't be easily earned in Colorado's crowded wide receiver room, but Brown (and Williams) have all the talent to make an immediate impact next season.
1. Quarterback Kaidon Salter
Veteran Kaidon Salter enjoyed a stellar career at Liberty and is now favored to beat out incoming freshman Julian "JuJu" Lewis for Colorado's starting quarterback job. During his time at Liberty, the dual-threat Salter compiled 5,887 passing yards, 2,063 rushing yards and 77 total touchdowns while leading the Flames to a 13-1 season in 2023. Salter knows how to win at the college level and appears ready to make some noise in the Power Four.