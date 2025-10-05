Buffs Beat

Deion Sanders Shares Concerning Health Update After Colorado Buffaloes' Loss

Coach Deion Sanders shared after the Colorado Buffaloes' loss to the TCU Horned Frogs on Saturday that he believes his issue with blood clots has returned. "Coach Prime" was in visible pain throughout the game and occasionally needed to sit on the sideline.

Jack Carlough

Oct 4, 2025; Fort Worth, Texas, USA; Colorado Buffaloes head coach Deion Sanders on the sidelines during the first half against the TCU Horned Frogs at Amon G. Carter Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Raymond Carlin III-Imagn Images
Oct 4, 2025; Fort Worth, Texas, USA; Colorado Buffaloes head coach Deion Sanders on the sidelines during the first half against the TCU Horned Frogs at Amon G. Carter Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Raymond Carlin III-Imagn Images / Raymond Carlin III-Imagn Images
An already difficult night became worse for the Colorado Buffaloes as coach Deion Sanders is again dealing with a worrisome health problem.

After manning the sideline in visible pain throughout Saturday's 35-21 loss to the TCU Horned Frogs, "Coach Prime" revealed during his postgame press conference that he believes his issues with blood clots have resurfaced. Sanders had two toes amputated in 2021 and later underwent two surgeries in 2023 due to blood clots in his leg.

"I think I got more blood clots," Sanders said, per BuffsTV. "The cat's out of the bag, alright. I think I got more blood clots. It don't make sense. I'm hurting like crazy."

Deion Sanders Again Dealing With Blood Clots

Deion Sanders Concerning Health Update Colorado Buffaloes Loss TCU Horned Frogs Blood Clots Cancer Coach Prime Big 12 Footbal
Oct 4, 2025; Fort Worth, Texas, USA; Colorado Buffaloes head coach Deion Sanders on the field during warmups prior to a game against the TCU Horned Frogs at Amon G. Carter Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Raymond Carlin III-Imagn Images / Raymond Carlin III-Imagn Images

Sanders took off his left shoe on the sidelines during the second half for a period of time and occasionally required a seat to take the weight off his foot. Fortunately, "Coach Prime" has an appointment this coming week to learn more about his situation.

"I got a doctor's appointment Monday to see what time it is," Sanders said. "So that's what's going on. That's why my leg is throbbing. Sorry to get that out, but thank you for noticing."

Only days before, Sanders shared a more encouraging update on his blood clots and also his recovery from a bladder cancer diagnosis in April.

Deion Sanders Concerning Health Update Colorado Buffaloes Loss TCU Horned Frogs Blood Clots Cancer Coach Prime Big 12 Footbal
Sep 20, 2025; Boulder, Colorado, USA; Colorado Buffaloes head coach Deion Sanders before the game against the Wyoming Cowboys at Folsom Field. Mandatory Credit: Ron Chenoy-Imagn Images / Ron Chenoy-Imagn Images

"I'm good," Sanders said. Tuesday. "My foot is hurting like crazy right now. We just went on a walk, and my foot is throbbing right now. I can't wait to get out of these shoes and go get it rubbed down and iced. But other than that, my other health issues are pretty darn good. We got a great staff of doctors and people here that look out for you pretty good."

"Coach Prime" had his bladder removed over the summer but is now cancer-free, although he's still adjusting to his new lifestyle with a surgically reconstructed bladder.

Colorado Disappoints At TCU

Deion Sanders Concerning Health Update Colorado Buffaloes Loss TCU Horned Frogs Blood Clots Cancer Coach Prime Big 12 Footbal
Oct 4, 2025; Fort Worth, Texas, USA; Colorado Buffaloes quarterback Kaidon Salter (3) chases down a bad snap during the second half against the TCU Horned Frogs at Amon G. Carter Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Raymond Carlin III-Imagn Images / Raymond Carlin III-Imagn Images

On the field, Colorado's play against TCU didn't provide Sanders much relief. Quarterback Kaidon Salter threw three interceptions in the first half, and a costly fourth-quarter fumble on a punt return ended the Buffs' comeback hopes.

"It's frustrating because I'm seeing what you see," said Sanders, whose Buffs fell to 2-4 on the season.. "I felt like, and this is no disrespect to TCU, because they're well-coached, they did a wonderful job, quarterback made plays. I feel like we were the better team. Felt like that last week, week before, but yet we're still in this situation."

Colorado will return to Folsom Field for another challenging Big 12 Conference matchup against the Iowa State Cyclones next weekend. Sanders will likely receive plenty of questions about his health and CU's uncertain quarterback situation throughout the week.

