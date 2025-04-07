Deion Sanders Corrects NFL Draft Scout At Colorado Buffaloes NFL Showcase
At the Colorado Buffaloes NFL Showcase, a video clip of Colorado coach Deion Standers sticking up for his players before the 40-yard dash has made waves on social media. Captured in a Well Off Media YouTube video, a scout from the Denver Broncos was giving the Colorado NFL Draft prospects instructions on how to start their 40-yard dash attempts. "Coach Prime" interrupted, and he told his players not to follow the direction of the Broncos scout.
“Y’all start how y’all want to start,” Sanders said to his players. "**** this man here. Do y’all thing. Do what you all do.”
In the full video on YouTube, the Broncos scout was also telling the Buffaloes participants where they can and cannot start the 40-yard dash, but he might have had the incorrect information. The scout can be heard telling the Colorado prospects that they must start behind the designated white line, while the Buffaloes assumed they started with a foot on the line.
While it may seem like a trivial difference, the smallest margins matter in a 40-yard dash. Tenths or hundredths of a second could be the difference between being selected in the NFL Draft or not. For some, it could be a difference of thousands or millions of dollars. In the case of Colorado safety Shilo Sanders, he missed out on a new car from his dad, "Coach Prime."
Before the Buffaloes NFL Showcase, Deion Sanders made a bet with his son Shilo: if he could run a 4.4 40-yard dash, "Coach Prime" would buy Shilo a new car. The exact terms of the bet were never made clear, like if Sanders needed to run his attempt in 4.49 seconds or hit 4.40 flat. Regardless, Sanders' fastest time at Colorado's pro day was 4.52 seconds. It was not enough to get a car from his dad, but will it be enough to get drafted by an NFL team?
The headlining prospects of the day were certainly former Buffaloes quarterback Shedeur Sanders as well as wide receiver/cornerback Travis Hunter.
Despite Sanders and Hunter skipping a majority of the drills, a number of other Colorado prospects were able to perform in events like the 40-yard dash for all 32 NFL teams. Buffaloes wide receivers like Jimmy Horn Jr. and LaJohntay Wester were able to show off their speed.
Horn Jr., Wester, and Hunter all ran routes for Shedeur Sanders' throwing portion of the NFL Showcase. It was perhaps the most anticipated event of the day, and the former Buffaloes certainly did not dissapoint. Sanders made a point to show off his ability throwing deep, while Hunter made a point to show off his wide receiver hands, catching every ball without wearing gloves.
The NFL Draft begins on April 24. Names like Shedeur Sanders and Travis Hunter are expected to go in the first round, but how many total Buffaloes will be selected in this year's draft?