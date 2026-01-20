Deion Sanders Using Curt Cignetti’s National Championship Blueprint At Colorado

The Colorado Buffaloes’ offseason has been full of ups and downs, but this one might be the most transformative in program history. Colorado coach Deion Sanders and his staff are taking a unique approach in the transfer portal—one that echoes a national champion's philosophy.

Sanders appears to be following a page from Indiana Hoosiers coach Curt Cignetti’s playbook.

The Hoosiers captured their first National Championship in program history on Monday night, thanks in large part to how they built their roster. Cignetti leaned heavily on experience and undervalued three-star talent, winning it all with only two four-star recruits and no five-stars.

Jul 9, 2025; Frisco, TX, USA; Colorado head coach Deion Sanders speaks with the media during 2025 Big 12 Football Media Days at The Star. Mandatory Credit: Raymond Carlin III-Imagn Images | Raymond Carlin III-Imagn Images

Sanders and his staff face similar challenges. The program struggled to retain or attract top-tier talent, and its NIL resources don’t match those of some of the bigger programs in its conference.

This offseason, Sanders’ strategy in adding 42 players from the transfer portal shows a clear focus on undervalued athletes who could make an immediate impact.

What Sanders is proving is that building a contender isn’t just about landing the flashiest names, but it’s about finding the right pieces and maximizing their potential. If executed effectively, this approach could make the Buffaloes a team to watch for years to come.

MORE: Deion Sanders Bolsters Colorado Secondary with Transfer Cornerback

MORE: Jordan Seaton's Cousin Joins Colorado In Turn Of Transfer Portal Events

MORE: One Big Takeaway From Colorado’s Transfer Portal Class

SIGN UP FOR OUR NEWSLETTER HERE

How Deion Sanders Is Building The Buffaloes

Aug 29, 2025; Boulder, Colorado, USA; Colorado Buffaloes head coach Deion Sanders during the first quarter against the Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets at Folsom Field. Mandatory Credit: Ron Chenoy-Imagn Images | Ron Chenoy-Imagn Images

Not only has Sanders followed in the footsteps of Cignetti, but he’s also landed a number of productive recruits. Colorado’s wide receiving corps has been the program’s biggest improvement from a year ago.

Sanders and his staff picked up a commitment from San Jose State wide receiver Danny Scudero, a three-star player who led the FBS with 1,291 receiving yards. He also caught 88 passes and scored 10 touchdowns, tying for fifth in the nation.

The Buffaloes didn’t stop there. They added four-star Texas receiver DeAndre Moore Jr., linebacker Liona Lefau, and Tennessee safety Boo Carter. All three should help the team right away while also giving Colorado a foundation to build on for the coming years.

Scudero and Carter both have multiple years of eligibility and have already shown they can produce at a high level. Together with the other newcomers, they give the Buffaloes a mix of talent that can contribute immediately and grow over time.

If everything clicks, these additions could make Colorado one of the most surprising and competitive teams in the Big 12 next season.

How Curt Cignetti Built a National Champion At Indiana

Jan 19, 2026; Miami Gardens, FL, USA; Indiana Hoosiers head coach Curt Cignetti speaks to the media after the College Football Playoff National Championship game against the Miami Hurricanes at Hard Rock Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images | Kirby Lee-Imagn Images

Not only did Cignetti and the Hoosiers win a National Championship, but they did it without five-star recruits or massive NIL resources. The program’s core was built on three-star players and undervalued talent, particularly on offense.

Heisman Trophy-winning quarterback Fernando Mendoza, wide receivers Elijah Sarratt and Omar Cooper Jr., and center Pat Coogan were all three-star recruits. They weren’t the flashiest names, but they were productive and played big roles in the Hoosiers’ championship run.

Even with their success, Indiana’s recruiting classes have been modest. According to 247Sports, the 2023 class ranked No. 39, the 2024 class No. 46, and the incoming class this offseason is No. 23.

Cignetti has shown that winning isn’t just about recruiting the highest-rated players.

Success comes from coaching, experience, player development, and building the right team culture. Cignetti’s famous line, “Google me, I win,” was proven true again with Monday night’s National Championship victory over the Miami Hurricanes.

The Hoosiers’ title run shows that smart recruiting, player development and a strong coaching staff can overcome talent gaps. Even without five-star stars, this program found a way to compete and win at the highest level.