Deion Sanders Gives Well-Deserved Praise To Colorado Buffaloes Standout During Team Meeting

During a recent team meeting, Colorado Buffaloes coach Deion Sanders gave safety Tawfiq Byard some well-deserved praise and even compared him to form CU standout Cam'Ron Silmon-Craig. Byard leads the Buffs in total tackles through seven games.

Jack Carlough

Oct 11, 2025; Boulder, Colorado, USA; Colorado Buffaloes defensive back Tawfiq Byard (7) celebrates his interception in the fourth quarter against the Iowa State Cyclones at Folsom Field. Mandatory Credit: Ron Chenoy-Imagn Images
Oct 11, 2025; Boulder, Colorado, USA; Colorado Buffaloes defensive back Tawfiq Byard (7) celebrates his interception in the fourth quarter against the Iowa State Cyclones at Folsom Field. Mandatory Credit: Ron Chenoy-Imagn Images / Ron Chenoy-Imagn Images
Safety Tawfiq Byard has arguably been the Colorado Buffaloes' most valuable player on the defensive end so far this season.

Through seven games, the South Florida transfer leads the Buffs with 52 total tackles, including three for a loss. Byard also came up with a signature moment against then-No. 22 Iowa State when he intercepted quarterback Rocco Becht in the fourth quarter to help seal Colorado's third win.

Byard's contributions haven't gone unnoticed by coach Deion Sanders, either. In a recent team meeting, "Coach Prime" highlighted Byard's effort and even compared his approach to former Colorado leader Cam'Ron-Silmon-Craig, who also wore No. 7.

"There's something about that No. 7, man," Sanders said, per Reach The People Media. "That joker plays hard. We're on his butt all the time about blowing stuff. He gonna blow a couple of things a game, we already know that. But he plays full speed, man. Full speed, and that's all we want. And he don't play scared."

Tawfiq Byard's Impact On Colorado's Defense

Oct 11, 2025; Boulder, Colorado, USA; Colorado Buffaloes defensive back Tawfiq Byard (7) prepares to pull in a interception in the fourth quarter against the Iowa State Cyclones at Folsom Field. Mandatory Credit: Ron Chenoy-Imagn Images / Ron Chenoy-Imagn Images

Byard has been a near-perfect replacement for Silmon-Craig, who spent two seasons in Boulder and was recently released from the Jacksonville Jaguars. Colorado has struggled to find reliable leaders this season, but the sophomore Byard has led by example with his attitude on and off the field.

To make Byard's interception against Iowa State even more impressive, he was playing through a hand injury that he suffered earlier in the game. Instead of tapping out, he returned to the field with a cast on his left hand.

Sep 27, 2025; Boulder, Colorado, USA; Colorado Buffaloes safety Carter Stoutmire (23) and safety Tawfiq Byard (7) defend an attempt at Brigham Young Cougars running back LJ Martin (4) in the first quarter at Folsom Field. Mandatory Credit: Ron Chenoy-Imagn Images / Ron Chenoy-Imagn Images

"Him coming back after hurting his hand, putting the cast on, wrapping it up, that's just all we talked about," linebacker Jeremiah Brown said. "This week was just (about) dominating violence and playing for your brother. For him to come back with a hurt hand, go get a pick on the same drive he come back in, that shows man what he's all about. That brought so much life to our defense."

Robert Livingston Excited About Tawfiq Byard

Apr 19, 2025; Boulder, CO, USA; Colorado Buffaloes defensive coordinator Robert Livingston during the spring game at Folsom Field. Mandatory Credit: Isaiah J. Downing-Imagn Images / Isaiah J. Downing-Imagn Images

Just like Brown, defensive coordinator Robert Livingston holds great respect for what Byard has brought to his unit.

"To his credit, when his number has been called, he's made plays," Livingston said last week. "Very, very instinctual, very smart. I love the look in his eye. As he continues to get to know these guys, they'll follow him. That's just what it is... (Coach) Prime talks about it all the time that the lights are a little bit brighter here, but he's consistently shown that he's up for those lights. I'm excited for him to finish this thing off strong."

Now 3-4 overall (1-3 Big 12) Byard and the Buffs will visit the 5-2 (2-2 Big 12) Utah Utes on Saturday. Kickoff is set for 8:15 p.m. MT on ESPN.

Jack Carlough
JACK CARLOUGH

Jack Carlough is lead reporter for Colorado Buffaloes on SI. Jack graduated from the University of Colorado with a bachelor's degree in journalism and minors in business and sports media. Born and raised in the Boulder area, Jack began covering Colorado athletics in 2018 and was the head sports editor of the CU Independent during his college career. More recently, he spent over three years as the managing editor of the USA Today Sports Network's Colorado Buffaloes Wire, where he covered Colorado's hiring of head football coach Deion Sanders. Other publications Jack has written for include the Boulder Daily Camera, Left Hand Valley Courier and SB Nation’s Ralphie Report. In 2022, the Colorado Press Association awarded Jack second place in its annual Class 5 Best Sports Column Writing category.

