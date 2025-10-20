Deion Sanders Gives Well-Deserved Praise To Colorado Buffaloes Standout During Team Meeting
Safety Tawfiq Byard has arguably been the Colorado Buffaloes' most valuable player on the defensive end so far this season.
Through seven games, the South Florida transfer leads the Buffs with 52 total tackles, including three for a loss. Byard also came up with a signature moment against then-No. 22 Iowa State when he intercepted quarterback Rocco Becht in the fourth quarter to help seal Colorado's third win.
Byard's contributions haven't gone unnoticed by coach Deion Sanders, either. In a recent team meeting, "Coach Prime" highlighted Byard's effort and even compared his approach to former Colorado leader Cam'Ron-Silmon-Craig, who also wore No. 7.
"There's something about that No. 7, man," Sanders said, per Reach The People Media. "That joker plays hard. We're on his butt all the time about blowing stuff. He gonna blow a couple of things a game, we already know that. But he plays full speed, man. Full speed, and that's all we want. And he don't play scared."
Tawfiq Byard's Impact On Colorado's Defense
Byard has been a near-perfect replacement for Silmon-Craig, who spent two seasons in Boulder and was recently released from the Jacksonville Jaguars. Colorado has struggled to find reliable leaders this season, but the sophomore Byard has led by example with his attitude on and off the field.
To make Byard's interception against Iowa State even more impressive, he was playing through a hand injury that he suffered earlier in the game. Instead of tapping out, he returned to the field with a cast on his left hand.
"Him coming back after hurting his hand, putting the cast on, wrapping it up, that's just all we talked about," linebacker Jeremiah Brown said. "This week was just (about) dominating violence and playing for your brother. For him to come back with a hurt hand, go get a pick on the same drive he come back in, that shows man what he's all about. That brought so much life to our defense."
MORE: Deion Sanders Relying on NFL Connections While Recruiting for Colorado
MORE: Colorado Buffaloes 4-Star Tight End Gavin Mueller Turns Heads With High School Record
MORE: Colorado on Full Display in Travis Hunter's New Partnership with EA Sports
Robert Livingston Excited About Tawfiq Byard
Just like Brown, defensive coordinator Robert Livingston holds great respect for what Byard has brought to his unit.
"To his credit, when his number has been called, he's made plays," Livingston said last week. "Very, very instinctual, very smart. I love the look in his eye. As he continues to get to know these guys, they'll follow him. That's just what it is... (Coach) Prime talks about it all the time that the lights are a little bit brighter here, but he's consistently shown that he's up for those lights. I'm excited for him to finish this thing off strong."
Now 3-4 overall (1-3 Big 12) Byard and the Buffs will visit the 5-2 (2-2 Big 12) Utah Utes on Saturday. Kickoff is set for 8:15 p.m. MT on ESPN.