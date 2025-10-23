Deion Sanders Makes Early Recruiting Splash With Massive Target
The Colorado Buffaloes were off last week on a bye, and although they didn't take the field this weekend, the staff was keeping themselves occupied on the recruiting trail. The reason being that the program officially extended a scholarship to 2029 offensive lineman Carson Campbell.
He is a 14-year-old freshman at All Saints Episcopal in Fort Worth and has six Division I scholarship offers. One of the more interesting young prospects in his class with his size and potential on the line.
Campbell has offers from Colorado, Arizona State, Baylor, Louisiana Tech, Texas Tech, and North Texas. One thing is certain and it’s that coach Deion Sanders is making an early leap into recruiting down the line.
It's one of several 2029 scholarship deals already presented to the program. It's just another sign that Sanders and his team are dedicated to building early in Colorado, finding elite-level players years before those high school careers even get started.
The Buffaloes are definitely at the forefront when it comes to building Boulder's long-term vision.
Which 2029 Recruits Are Already Getting Offers from Colorado?
Other than Campbell, the Buffaloes have been also active in the recruiting office regarding the 2029 recruiting class. They have also extended an offer to 2027 five-star quarterback Kavian Bryant's cousin, Kaden Bryant.
Not only have they tried to get a head start on the competition early, but also they're recruiting blue-chip players at an early age.
This, in many ways, can put them ahead of the competition on the recruiting trail, something Sanders does to stay ahead of the curve. It's an active approach that is reflective of Sanders' commitment to long-term success in Boulder.
By securing top talent up front and establishing chemistry years before signing day, the Buffaloes are setting themselves up to be competitive with the best college football teams years down the line.
How Does The Buffaloes Future Recruiting Class Stand?
247Sports has Colorado's 2026 class ranked No. 69 in the country with 13 commitments. That slots the Buffaloes mid-pack, but all it will take is some time to climb as the recruiting season continues.
Leading the way are three four-star commits in linebacker Rodney Colton Jr. and defensive linemen Emanuel Ruffin and Preston Ashley. That gives Colorado a solid defensive base to build off of.
Ashley's commitment is a positive one after there was talk he was going to open up his recruitment, and having Ruffin and Colton Jr. commit alongside him, the Buffaloes now have a defensive leadership core to construct the future around.
Sanders remains without a commitment so far in the 2027 class, but a trend of closing strong suggests that won't last long. The program has not been this stable in years.
With time still left in the cycle and momentum building, this team is one that could leave a lasting impression on Boulder for years to come.