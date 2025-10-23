Buffs Beat

Deion Sanders Makes Early Recruiting Splash With Massive Target

The Colorado Buffaloes are making an early splash in the 2029 recruiting class, offering a scholarship to offensive lineman Carson Campbell. Coach Deion Sanders continues to use aggressive early recruiting to land top talent years before signing day.

Thomas Gorski

Oct 4, 2025; Fort Worth, Texas, USA; Colorado Buffaloes head coach Deion Sanders on the field during warm ups prior to a game against the TCU Horned Frogs at Amon G. Carter Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Raymond Carlin III-Imagn Images
Oct 4, 2025; Fort Worth, Texas, USA; Colorado Buffaloes head coach Deion Sanders on the field during warm ups prior to a game against the TCU Horned Frogs at Amon G. Carter Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Raymond Carlin III-Imagn Images / Raymond Carlin III-Imagn Images
The Colorado Buffaloes were off last week on a bye, and although they didn't take the field this weekend, the staff was keeping themselves occupied on the recruiting trail. The reason being that the program officially extended a scholarship to 2029 offensive lineman Carson Campbell.

He is a 14-year-old freshman at All Saints Episcopal in Fort Worth and has six Division I scholarship offers. One of the more interesting young prospects in his class with his size and potential on the line.

Campbell has offers from Colorado, Arizona State, Baylor, Louisiana Tech, Texas Tech, and North Texas. One thing is certain and it’s that coach Deion Sanders is making an early leap into recruiting down the line.

Oct 11, 2025; Boulder, Colorado, USA; Colorado Buffaloes head coach Deion Sanders is interviewed by ESPN during a time out in the first quarter against the Iowa State Cyclones at Folsom Field. Mandatory Credit: Ron Chenoy-Imagn Images / Ron Chenoy-Imagn Images

It's one of several 2029 scholarship deals already presented to the program. It's just another sign that Sanders and his team are dedicated to building early in Colorado, finding elite-level players years before those high school careers even get started.

The Buffaloes are definitely at the forefront when it comes to building Boulder's long-term vision.

Which 2029 Recruits Are Already Getting Offers from Colorado?

Sep 20, 2025; Boulder, Colorado, USA; Colorado Buffaloes head coach Deion Sanders before the game against the Wyoming Cowboys at Folsom Field. Mandatory Credit: Ron Chenoy-Imagn Images / Ron Chenoy-Imagn Images

Other than Campbell, the Buffaloes have been also active in the recruiting office regarding the 2029 recruiting class. They have also extended an offer to 2027 five-star quarterback Kavian Bryant's cousin, Kaden Bryant.

Not only have they tried to get a head start on the competition early, but also they're recruiting blue-chip players at an early age.

This, in many ways, can put them ahead of the competition on the recruiting trail, something Sanders does to stay ahead of the curve. It's an active approach that is reflective of Sanders' commitment to long-term success in Boulder.

By securing top talent up front and establishing chemistry years before signing day, the Buffaloes are setting themselves up to be competitive with the best college football teams years down the line.

How Does The Buffaloes Future Recruiting Class Stand?

Brandon wide receiver Preston Ashley (1) looks at his phone before a high school football game between Petal and Brandon at Bulldog Stadium in Brandon, Miss., on Friday, Oct. 17, 2025. Petal defeated Brandon 27-21. / Ayrton Breckenridge/Clarion Ledger / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

247Sports has Colorado's 2026 class ranked No. 69 in the country with 13 commitments. That slots the Buffaloes mid-pack, but all it will take is some time to climb as the recruiting season continues.

Leading the way are three four-star commits in linebacker Rodney Colton Jr. and defensive linemen Emanuel Ruffin and Preston Ashley. That gives Colorado a solid defensive base to build off of.

Ashley's commitment is a positive one after there was talk he was going to open up his recruitment, and having Ruffin and Colton Jr. commit alongside him, the Buffaloes now have a defensive leadership core to construct the future around.

Sanders remains without a commitment so far in the 2027 class, but a trend of closing strong suggests that won't last long. The program has not been this stable in years.

With time still left in the cycle and momentum building, this team is one that could leave a lasting impression on Boulder for years to come.

Thomas Gorski
THOMAS GORSKI

Tom Gorski is a beat reporter covering the Colorado Buffaloes On SI. A Northwestern Medill graduate, Tom has been featured on Sporting News, Yahoo, CBS Sports and other major publications. He covers a range of college and professional sports with a focus on in-depth analysis, insightful reporting, and storytelling that connects fans to the teams. Gorski also is a columnist for Notre Dame on SI and writer for the Charlotte Hornets On SI. With a deep passion for college football and basketball, he delivers engaging content that combines sharp analysis and firsthand coverage across digital platforms.

