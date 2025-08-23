Deion Sanders Gives Hall of Fame Advice to Colorado Buffaloes Roster
Colorado Buffaloes coach Deion Sanders is a superstar in the football world, and his coaching job with the Buffaloes is the latest achievement in his Pro Football Hall of Fame career. "Prime Time" became "Coach Prime," and Sanders' career as a college football coach has been closely monitored by fans across the country.
Most recently, Colorado's social team posted a short video of "Coach Prime" addressing his current team, and the Buffaloes coach offered some sage advice to his players:
"Yesterday has crippled you. Tomorrow has you in fear, and guess what you're forfeiting? Your now. What you got right today. Question, what you got today? Your what? Say 'Now.' You got your now, everybody got their now. And those of us who are extremely successful have found a way to dominate our now," said Sanders.
"We ain't worried about yesterday, we ain't afraid of tomorrow because we know if we handle our business now, it's going to bless us tomorrow," Sanders continued. "Nobody cares about yesterday. Nobody cares about the practice we just had. We just got that out of the way. Now we onto what? Our now. Who's ready to dominate they're now?"
The Buffaloes' coaching staff is filled with NFL talent, including multiple Pro Football Hall of Famers in Sanders, running backs coach Marshall Faulk, and defensive line coach Warren Sapp. In order to motivate his current Colorado roster, Sanders revealed some of the secret sauce that helped him become an NFL legend.
With Colorado's season opener against Georgia Tech arriving and the school year starting, the Buffaloes cannot afford to focus on anything but the current moment.
Fans are interested to see how Sanders will fare at Colorado without his sons, former Buffaloes quarterback Shedeur Sanders and safety Shilo Sanders, as they both try carve out their own careers in the NFL. Sanders will also field a team with the highest recruit he's ever landed, current Jacksonville Jaguars rookie Travis Hunter.
Sanders made waves recently with another clip of him establishing a dress code for his players
“No slides. If I see you, and I’m gonna send people to campus tomorrow, if I see you with slides on campus, it’s gonna be a problem. If I see you with a hoodie on in class or some headphones on in class, it’s gonna be a problem,” Sanders said. “If I see you sitting in the back of the classroom, it’s gonna be a problem. Do we understand that?”
Sanders and the Buffaloes will open the 2025 regular season on Friday, Aug. 29 as 3.5-point underdogs against the Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets, according to FanDuel Sportsbook.
