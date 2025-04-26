Deion Sanders Gives Uplifting Message To Shedeur Sanders After NFL Draft
After the Cleveland Browns drafted Colorado Buffaloes quarterback with the No. 144 pick in the 2025 NFL Draft, the reaction of Shedeur's father, Deion Sanders, is making waves on social media.
Shedeur Sanders jumped into the pool upon hearing the news, and his father found him to give him some praise.
"I'm so proud of you son, you deserved it," Deion told his son, Shedeur.
Much has been made of Sanders dropping to the fifth round after some NFL experts projected him as a first round pick, but "Coach Prime's" pride for his son is obviously still there. Despite the draft not going as planned, Shedeur Sanders realized his dreams of joining the NFL on Saturday.
After setting records with the Colorado Buffaloes and winning the Johnny Unitas Golden Arm Award in his senior year, Sanders had to wait until the sixth pick of the fifth round of the NFL Draft before his name was called. Before the draft, Deion Sanders was confident in both Sanders and fellow Colorado star Travis Hunter.
"I think we have the most qualified guys in the draft," Deion Sanders said. "They're not a risk. Shedeur's been doing it year after year after year after year. Shedeur has led college football in this, this, this, this. Travis, ain't nobody like Travis. The surest bets in this draft — I'm not a betting man, I'm a godly man — but the surest bets in this draft are those two young men."
The respective draft position of Hunter and Sanders does not affect their individual abilities or potential, but the gap between the selection of the two Colorado stars is nothing short of surprising.
The Browns traded out of the No. 2 overall pick, which meant giving up the chance to draft Hunter. Many assumed that Cleveland would draft Shedeur Sanders in the second or third round, but they waited until Saturday to do so.
Legendary coach Nick Saban spoke about Sanders dropping down the draft on Friday night, during the second and third round.
"I feel bad for Shedeur, because I really do think if you look at Shedeur and you say, 'When he's in the pocket and he throws the ball on time,' he is one of the most accurate passers in this draft. And he could be an exceptionally good quarterback if he did that. He played with not so good offensive line, so therefore he became a scrambler, which was not his forte, and he made some mistakes and took too many sacks. And maybe people hold that against him, but I like the guy as a drop back passenger," Saban said.
Another surprise to Sanders' draft experience is the Browns' third round selection of Oregon quarterback Dillon Gabriel. Cleveland coach Kevin Stefanski told reporters that Gabriel will have a chance to compete for the starting job after drafting him on Friday, and one can assume that Sanders is now part of that competition as well.