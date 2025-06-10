Shedeur Sanders Shuts Down Question About Father Deion Sanders' Health Concerns
As coach Deion Sanders remains away from the Colorado Buffaloes football program due to unspecified health issues, his son and Cleveland Browns rookie quarterback Shedeur Sanders was asked about his father's health on Tuesday following a mandatory minicamp practice.
"Coach Prime" first opened up about his recent health problems late last month on former NFL cornerback Asante Samuel's "Say What Needs To Be Said Podcast," sharing that he lost 14 pounds.
“What I’m dealing with right now is a whole other level," Deion Sanders told Samuel. "I’m coming back, but I needed this. I needed this exchange because I haven’t had any energy.”
A local reporter brought up Deion Sanders' health issues during Tuesday's post-practice presser, and Shedeur made clear he wasn't interested in discussing.
"I don't know what's going on," Shedeur said, per the Browns' team livestream. "I'm here not to talk about pops and them. I'm here for the quarterback of the Cleveland Browns... I’m focused on learning this playbook and everything I’ve got to do to be the most successful quarterback I can be and be the best teammate I can be. Outside of that, I don't really have no thoughts or really opinions on it."
While the Buffaloes navigate summer workouts in Boulder under new strength and conditioning coach Andreu Swasey, "Coach Prime" and his oldest son, Deion Sanders Jr., are at the family's home in Texas. Deion Jr. recently spoke on his father's health concerns during a YouTube livestream.
“He’ll tell y’all soon enough what he going through, what he went through,” Deion Jr. said, according to USA Today Sports. “When we get back in Boulder, I don’t know. I’m waiting until my dad leaves. When he leaves, then I’ll go. Until then, I’m gonna sit here with him.”
It's unknown if Deion Sanders' current health issues are related to the series of problems he has faced in recent years. "Coach Prime" had two toes amputated in 2021 and underwent multiple surgeries in 2023 due to blood clots. Still, he appeared healthy last season and was capable of jogging before games.
During an appearance on the DNVR Buffs Podcast last week, Uncle Neely of Thee Pregame Show shared a positive update on Deion Sanders' health issues.
“He’s doing good, man,” Neely told DNVR's Scott Procter and Jake Schwanitz. “One of the things we ended spring saying was this was the most energetic and enthusiastic Coach Prime I’ve been with, and that’s going back to the spring COVID season. As he told Asante, he had a little setback. But nothing that with rest he can’t overcome. I FaceTimed with him the other day. When he is home, people get a to-do list. Please know he is still the head coach of this football program as he takes some time off. But he is still engaged and energetic.”