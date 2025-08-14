Deion Sanders Heaps Praise On Overlooked Colorado Buffaloes Quarterback
BOULDER — Ryan Staub's loyalty and leadership to the Colorado Buffaloes football program haven't gone unnoticed by coach Deion Sanders.
While speaking at CU's Fall Sports Media Day last week, "Coach Prime" heaped praise on the third-year sophomore quarterback, highlighting his importance as a veteran. Staub will likely remain a backup this upcoming season, but his presence has proven valuable to freshman Julian "JuJu" Lewis and Kaidon Salter.
Deion Sanders' Thoughts On Ryan Staub
"Coach Prime" made clear that Staub shouldn't be overlooked in Colorado's quarterback room.
"Don't underestimate Staub and what he brings to the table and what he brings to the room," Sanders said. "He's been in that room for the last couple of years, so he's seen some things that has had consistency in what we want to desire. What he means to that room is phenomenal, just being that older guy, that veteran that understands how we want things with these two new guys. He's a tremendous asset to that room as well."
Staub committed to Colorado about 10 months before "Coach Prime" was hired by Colorado in 2022 and spent his first two seasons backing up Sanders' son, Shedeur Sanders. As a true freshman in 2023, Stuab was called upon to start Colorado's season finale against the Utah Utes and performed well, throwing for 195 yards and one touchdown.
This past season, the California native appeared in three games and didn't complete any of his four passing attempts.
How Ryan Staub Views His Role
Staub is expected to enter his third college season as Colorado's No. 3 quarterback on the depth chart behind Lewis and Salter, who are competing for the starting job. While Staub remains well aware of his situation, he takes great pride in maximizing his role in the room.
"My role is just to be the best teammate I can be, help these guys grow, help the room grow as a whole," Staub said. "I think the team moves as our room does. My role is just to be ready. If my number is called, I am going to go out there and be ready."
Julian Lewis Soaking Up Ryan Staub's Experience
Lewis, a 17-year-old freshman from Georgia, said Staub has helped him digest his first college playbook.
"Staub has been here for a while, so (I'm) trying to sit with Staub and learn the plays a little bit because honestly, the college playbook is a lot deeper than what high school was like. I am not going to lie there," Lewis said. "Staub helped me a lot with that."
With their starting quarterback still unannounced, the Buffs are just over two weeks away from their season opener against the Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets on Aug. 29.