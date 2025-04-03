Deion Sanders' Joint Spring Game Idea Backed By Urban Meyer After NCAA Rejection
Colorado Buffaloes coach Deion Sanders made a push to hold a joint practice and scrimmage in the spring. Despite Syracuse and Colorado agreeing to participate together, the NCAA denied the waiver.
Former college football coach and current Fox Sports analyst Urban Meyer spoke about Sanders’ idea on The Triple Option. Meyer believed that it was a great idea and that the NCAA should explore it.
“Typical Deion. I mean, it makes you sit back and say, ‘What?’ and then you’re like, ‘Man, what a hell of an idea.’ I think it’s a great idea,” Meyer said. “I’d have to see it. I’d have to learn more about it.”
Sanders brought up the idea in March, ahead of the Buffaloes’ spring practices. Sanders’ thought was that practicing with the same players is not as beneficial as facing an opponent the team is not used to. The NFL follows the same idea, holding joint practices against a team ahead of their preseason game.
“I would like to play against another team in the spring,” Sanders said. “To have a competitive (spring) playing against your own guys kind of gets monotonous, and you really can’t tell the level of your guys because it’s the same old.”
Sanders was confident that the NCAA would approve the idea, saying it may very well happen.
"This thing may very well happen,” Sanders said. "We may very well have spring practices and a spring game against another opponent. It may very well happen. It looks really good right now.”
Just days before the ruling, Colorado’s athletic director, Rick George, was confident that the NCAA would approve of the joint practice with Syracuse.
“We wouldn’t have submitted it if we didn’t think there was a legitimate chance for us to get that (waiver),” George told Buffzone’s Brian Howell. “I think that there’s a really good chance it could happen.”
“I think this is a great idea for college football,” Colorado's athletic director continued. “You’ve got some schools out there looking at not playing a spring game. We’re looking at playing a spring game that’s going to drive more fans in here in the spring time that gets excited about your program.”
There was excitement surrounding this idea. The expectation was that the joint spring game would be televised, which would bring in revenue for the participating teams.
“Maybe the networks start covering more spring games, and there’s a monetary value to that that schools can recoup. So I think (Sanders’) idea is brilliant, and I support it,” George said.
One of the reasons that the joint practice was denied was the timing, which implies that the idea is something that could occur in 2026. The official ruling said the late timing was a competitive and recruiting advantage.
After the denied request, George took to social media to express his disappointment in the ruling.
Many schools showed interest in the idea when Sanders brought it up. With planning time, it could happen in the future, not just with the Buffaloes, but across college football. While the request was denied, the Buffaloes and other programs should continue to push for this plan in 2026.
Colorado will still hold their annual Black and Gold spring game on April 19. The game will be broadcast on ESPN2.