What Deion Sanders’ Decision to Start Quarterback Julian Lewis Means for Colorado
The Colorado Buffaloes are making a change at quarterback, as coach Deion Sanders turns the offense over to five-star freshman Julian Lewis.
Lewis is expected to start for the remainder of the season after already being viewed as the team’s quarterback of the future. The move gives him a chance to gain valuable experience and grow under Sanders and his staff.
He saw his first extended action in Colorado’s 52–17 loss to Arizona, but even in a tough game, Lewis stood out as one of the few bright spots. He went 9-for-17 for 121 yards, highlighted by a 59-yard touchdown strike to Omarion Miller.
While the night ended in another loss, Lewis’s play hinted at what could be ahead in Boulder.
Lewis showed poise and potential — and may have just given the Buffaloes a glimpse of what the future in Boulder could hold. His confidence and command of the offense were clear signs that Colorado might finally have a solution at quarterback for years to come.
What Deion Sanders’ Quarterback Change Means for Colorado
Sanders’ decision makes it clear that the future is now. In a lost season for a program that fell short of expectations, giving Lewis the start for the final few games was the most logical move.
It could help or slow his development, but heading into the offseason, the Buffaloes’ coaches need to know exactly what they have in Lewis. If he performs well, he could be their long-term answer at quarterback.
If not, the staff may once again turn to the transfer portal. The most important factor is that Sanders and his staff remain focused on Lewis’ growth.
Beyond Lewis, this move likely ends Kaidon Salter’s college career.
Redshirt sophomore Ryan Staub will either transfer or take on the role of Lewis’ backup next season. Either way, the quarterback room is changing, and this decision sets the tone for the program moving forward.
This isn’t just about the last games of the season—it’s about giving the Buffaloes a clear direction at quarterback and starting the next chapter with purpose.
Why Starting Julian Lewis Is The Right Decision From Deion Sanders
The Buffaloes sit at 3-6 and would need wins over West Virginia, Arizona State, and Kansas State just to reach a bowl game—a steep challenge given how this season has unfolded. Losing to the Wildcats in many ways could have ended Colorado’s chances at bowl eligibility.
If the program had little interest in redshirting Lewis, starting him for the remainder of the season makes sense from a coaching perspective. Could it be risky for his development? He’s a true freshman, and the spotlight is bright, but the team needs to see what he can do.
Sanders has a lot riding on next season, and giving Lewis real game experience now is crucial for his growth.
Lewis is a five-star recruit for a reason, and the program should treat him accordingly. He could be the spark the offense needs, helping Colorado stay bowl-eligible and finish the year on a high note.
Starting Lewis also gives the coaching staff valuable game tape, helping them plan for the offseason. The sooner they evaluate his potential, the better. Lewis could very well turn out to be the real deal—a spark the program has been searching for.