Deion Sanders To Lead Unpredictable Colorado Buffaloes To Success?
The Colorado Buffaloes are heading into a season filled with uncertainty. The team will have a completely different offense after losing several players to the 2025 NFL Draft and through the NCAA Transfer Portal. When looking ahead to the 2025 college football season season, the Buffaloes are a challenging team to rank.
Colorado coach Deion Sanders is heading into his third season coaching a program that he has helped rebuild. Losing Cleveland Browns quarterback Shedeur Sanders and Jacksonville Jaguars wide receiver/cornerback Travis Hunter is tough for an offense to overcome, but the program still has a successful coach.
Liberty transfer quarterback Kaidon Salter is entering his first season with the program. Salter is on pace to be the team’s starting quarterback as he is entering his fifth college football season. In 2024 with the Liberty Flames, Salter passed for 1,886 yards and 15 touchdowns.
When ranking the teams in the Big 12, On3’s J.D. PicKell argued that the Colorado Buffaloes are in a tier of their own entering the 2025 college football season. PicKell acknowledged that while Colorado is tough to rank within the conference, he believes Salter can lead the Buffaloes to success.
“Let’s not pretend like any of us actually know how to assess a Deion Sanders-coached football team just yet. We don’t. I wish we did,” PicKell said. “Kaiden Salter I think is going to start for you at quarterback. I think he has a tremendous ceiling for what he could be out there in Boulder.”
The Buffaloes will also have true freshman quarterback Julian Lewis, who is coming in as a four-star recruit. Salter is largely predicted to start the season, but it would not be a surprise to see Lewis earn game action throughout the fall.
Offensive tackle Jordan Seaton returning to the team in 2025 will be a major boost to the offense. In 2024, Seaton’s true freshman season, he played and started in all 13 games. After having an outstanding freshman year, he is on pace to take another step in 2025.
“The weapons they have, I think, are maybe less known, but still some dogs on the perimeter. The defense in the secondary, you would think as long as Deion Sanders is there, will continue to ascend. A tier of their own,” PicKell continued. “I don’t think it’s a coincidence now that they’re not trying to add more talent as heavily as they were in recent years. Why? Because you feel good about your talent at home.”
The team was aggressive in the portal, bringing in wide receivers Sincere Brown, Hykeem Williams, Joseph Williams, and Jack Hestera. Returning wide receivers Drelon Miller and Omarion Miller are also expected to take a big step forward this season, too.
The Buffaloes also have talented freshmen coming in, including Lewis and four-star offensive tackle Carde Smith. With new faces taking the lead, it is hard to predict the Colorado Buffaloes' offense, but with a talented coaching staff, the team could make a push in the Big 12.
The Colorado Buffaloes finished last season with a 9-4 overall record, going 7-2 in the Big 12. To go from a one-win team to a winning program in the two seasons with Sanders being the coach puts the team in a good position to win despite roster changes. While the team may take time to adjust, the Colorado Buffaloes can be a tough competitor in 2025.