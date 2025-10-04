Deion Sanders Gets Honest About The Tough Losses With Colorado
Coach Deion Sanders is well aware that change needs to happen for the Colorado Buffaloes to turn things around this season.
While nothing drastic has happened just yet, "Coach Prime" is looking for ways to promote consistency and ultimately get more out of his underperforming players. To better dissect CU's biggest problems, changes have already been made to practice, although it's yet to be seen how that will pay dividends for the 2-3 Buffs.
Deion Sanders Working To Correct Colorado's Shortcomings
Sanders spoke on his approach to turning things around during this week's episode of the "Colorado Football Coaches Show."
"When you lose, you're not happy by any means. But the way you lose improves your attitude," Sanders told host Mark Johnson. "Can you take some positives from the negative and apply it to you team to hopefully, prayerfully, deposit that this week? Yes. When we walked out of Houston, it was nothing. You're upset, I mean livid. Last week (BYU), it was, 'You know what? We should have won that game.' That's how you think as a head coach."
Colorado seemingly gained some confidence from coming up just short against BYU, but Sanders' to-do list remains lengthy. In his own words, players simply aren't making plays.
"We got to do A, B, C, D," Sanders said. "We gotta fix that, we gotta fix that, we gotta fix that, we gotta do this. You think of those things that you can fix."
Defensively, Colorado has yet to stop the quarterback run, and its second cornerback spot remains an issue heading into this weekend's matchup against the TCU Horned Frogs. On the offensive end, quarterback Kaidon Salter has shown moments of greatness but has yet to put everything together for four quarters.
Sanders has responded by changing Colorado's practice schedule to learn more about where things stand.
"Now, the practice schedule is broken down to quarters: first quarter, second quarter, third quarter, fourth quarter," Sanders said. "Now, you go back and say, let me look at the statistics. What did they say? Well, in the last two weeks, this is how much you've scored in the first quarter, second quarter, third quarter, fourth quarter. So now, there's a problem with the first and third quarter, and it shouldn't be because that's when you come out of the locker room with much instruction."
Preparing For The Big Moments
After admitting that Colorado has struggled to come up in big moments, Sanders said that he's structuring his practices to allow players the opportunity to shine when the pressure is on.
"You try to create situational football at practice," Sanders said. "You try to create things like 3rd-and-1, 3rd-and-inches. You go over that, you go over that, you go over that. So when it comes game time, they already know it."