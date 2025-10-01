Kaidon Salter Opens Up on How Deion Sanders’ Benching Messed With His Head
The Colorado Buffaloes’ season has been anything but straightforward, beginning with Liberty transfer Kaidon Salter stepping in at quarterback and quickly shifting into a rotation under coach Deion Sanders.
What was meant to stabilize the offense instead turned into one of the team’s defining challenges.
The quarterback position has been at the center of Colorado’s season-long storyline, with Salter arriving to take the reins of the offense. His adjustment to a new system and the ongoing rotation under Sanders have added pressure to his role both on and off the field.
After Saturday’s 24-21 loss to BYU, Salter told reporters that being benched two weeks ago “kind of messed up my head” as he worked to establish himself as the leader Sanders wanted for a young Buffaloes team.
For Salter and the Buffaloes, finding consistency under center may be the key to turning narrow defeats into the kind of wins Sanders has been chasing all season.
Why Kaidon Salter Isn’t Wrong About the Impact of His Benching
Salter’s benching raised plenty of eyebrows. Sure, he struggled against Georgia Tech and early in the Delaware game, but just two weeks into the season, it looked like the coaching staff had already lost confidence in him.
To his credit, he bounced back with a strong showing against Wyoming and flashed his dual-threat ability again Saturday night against BYU.
That’s why it really isn’t surprising that the benching took a mental toll.
At one point, redshirt sophomore Ryan Staub looked like he might take over the job for good—until his own struggles against Houston put Salter back in the spotlight. Being shuffled in and out of the lineup like that would rattle any young quarterback.
As Salter admitted, the real impact wasn’t just about losing snaps. It was about the hit to his confidence and his ability to lead the team.
MORE: Kickoff Time Announced For Colorado Buffaloes, Iowa State Cyclones Matchup
MORE: Colorado Coach Deion Sanders' Honest Postgame Speech To His Team After Buffaloes Loss
MORE: Travis Hunter's Cool Postgame Move Shows Why He's Fan Favorite
Kaidon Salter’s Play Secures His Spot as Colorado’s Starting Quarterback
The quarterback competition is over—and honestly, it should’ve been weeks ago.
There’s no reason for Ryan Staub or Julian Lewis to see the field again this season. Sanders needs to scrap the rotation for good and roll with Salter full-time.
No, he’s not Shedeur Sanders, but he’s shown far more than Staub and Lewis combined. The fact that Sanders ever pulled him in the first place felt like coaching malpractice, because Salter’s play never warranted a benching.
It’s no wonder the move messed with his head. Getting benched that early likely shook his confidence—not just in his ability to perform, but in his role as the leader this team desperately needs with Shedeur Sanders and Travis Hunter gone to the NFL.
It’s time to stop second-guessing. Salter has shown he’s the quarterback Colorado needs. Against BYU, he looked a lot like the quarterback who turned heads at Liberty just two seasons ago.
If Colorado wants to get anything rolling, the offense needs to run through him.