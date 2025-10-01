Buffs Beat

Kaidon Salter Opens Up on How Deion Sanders’ Benching Messed With His Head

Quarterback Kaidon Salter says coach Deion Sanders’ early benchings shook his confidence and made it harder to lead the Colorado Buffaloes. After bouncing back against BYU, he’s proving he’s ready to be the team’s full-time starting quarterback.

Thomas Gorski

Jul 9, 2025; Frisco, TX, USA; Colorado quarterback Kaidon Salter speaks with the media during 2025 Big 12 Football Media Days at The Star. Mandatory Credit: Raymond Carlin III-Imagn Images
Jul 9, 2025; Frisco, TX, USA; Colorado quarterback Kaidon Salter speaks with the media during 2025 Big 12 Football Media Days at The Star. Mandatory Credit: Raymond Carlin III-Imagn Images / Raymond Carlin III-Imagn Images
The Colorado Buffaloes’ season has been anything but straightforward, beginning with Liberty transfer Kaidon Salter stepping in at quarterback and quickly shifting into a rotation under coach Deion Sanders

What was meant to stabilize the offense instead turned into one of the team’s defining challenges. 

The quarterback position has been at the center of Colorado’s season-long storyline, with Salter arriving to take the reins of the offense. His adjustment to a new system and the ongoing rotation under Sanders have added pressure to his role both on and off the field.

Aug 29, 2025; Boulder, Colorado, USA; Colorado Buffaloes head coach Deion Sanders congratulates Colorado Buffaloes quarterback Kaidon Salter (3) following a touchdown pass in the first quarter against the Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets at Folsom Field. Mandatory Credit: Ron Chenoy-Imagn Images / Ron Chenoy-Imagn Images

After Saturday’s 24-21 loss to BYU, Salter told reporters that being benched two weeks ago “kind of messed up my head” as he worked to establish himself as the leader Sanders wanted for a young Buffaloes team.

For Salter and the Buffaloes, finding consistency under center may be the key to turning narrow defeats into the kind of wins Sanders has been chasing all season.

Why Kaidon Salter Isn’t Wrong About the Impact of His Benching

Sep 20, 2025; Boulder, Colorado, USA; Colorado Buffaloes quarterback Kaidon Salter (3) reacts as he scores a rushing touchdown in the fourth quarter at against the Wyoming Cowboys Folsom Field. Mandatory Credit: Ron Chenoy-Imagn Images / Ron Chenoy-Imagn Images

Salter’s benching raised plenty of eyebrows. Sure, he struggled against Georgia Tech and early in the Delaware game, but just two weeks into the season, it looked like the coaching staff had already lost confidence in him.

To his credit, he bounced back with a strong showing against Wyoming and flashed his dual-threat ability again Saturday night against BYU. 

That’s why it really isn’t surprising that the benching took a mental toll.

At one point, redshirt sophomore Ryan Staub looked like he might take over the job for good—until his own struggles against Houston put Salter back in the spotlight. Being shuffled in and out of the lineup like that would rattle any young quarterback.

As Salter admitted, the real impact wasn’t just about losing snaps. It was about the hit to his confidence and his ability to lead the team.

Sep 20, 2025; Boulder, Colorado, USA; Colorado Buffaloes head coach Deion Sanders before the game against the Wyoming Cowboys at Folsom Field. Mandatory Credit: Ron Chenoy-Imagn Images / Ron Chenoy-Imagn Images

Sep 20, 2025; Boulder, Colorado, USA; Colorado Buffaloes head coach Deion Sanders before the game against the Wyoming Cowboys at Folsom Field. Mandatory Credit: Ron Chenoy-Imagn Images / Ron Chenoy-Imagn Images

Kaidon Salter’s Play Secures His Spot as Colorado’s Starting Quarterback

Sep 27, 2025; Boulder, Colorado, USA; Colorado Buffaloes quarterback Kaidon Salter (3) before the game against the Brigham Young Cougars at Folsom Field. Mandatory Credit: Ron Chenoy-Imagn Images / Ron Chenoy-Imagn Images

The quarterback competition is over—and honestly, it should’ve been weeks ago. 

There’s no reason for Ryan Staub or Julian Lewis to see the field again this season. Sanders needs to scrap the rotation for good and roll with Salter full-time.

No, he’s not Shedeur Sanders, but he’s shown far more than Staub and Lewis combined. The fact that Sanders ever pulled him in the first place felt like coaching malpractice, because Salter’s play never warranted a benching.

It’s no wonder the move messed with his head. Getting benched that early likely shook his confidence—not just in his ability to perform, but in his role as the leader this team desperately needs with Shedeur Sanders and Travis Hunter gone to the NFL.

It’s time to stop second-guessing. Salter has shown he’s the quarterback Colorado needs. Against BYU, he looked a lot like the quarterback who turned heads at Liberty just two seasons ago.

If Colorado wants to get anything rolling, the offense needs to run through him.

Thomas Gorski
THOMAS GORSKI

Tom Gorski is a beat reporter covering the Colorado Buffaloes On SI. A Northwestern Medill graduate, Tom has been featured on Sporting News, Yahoo, CBS Sports and other major publications. He covers a range of college and professional sports with a focus on in-depth analysis, insightful reporting, and storytelling that connects fans to the teams. Gorski also is a columnist for Notre Dame on SI and writer for the Charlotte Hornets On SI. With a deep passion for college football and basketball, he delivers engaging content that combines sharp analysis and firsthand coverage across digital platforms.

