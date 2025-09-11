How Deion Sanders, Marshall Faulk Have Helped Transfer Running Back From 'Dark Place'
After two years in the national basement of ground games, the Colorado Buffaloes couldn't promise to make it a strength. But they promised to try.
Coach Deion Sanders brought in Hall of Fame running back Marshall Faulk to coach his former position. And two games into the 2025 season, transfer tailback Simeon Price is hurdling, pirouetting and paving the way forward.
The senior spent last season on the Coastal Carolina Chanticleers after two years with the Mississippi State Bulldogs. Both dips into the transfer portal came with extended waits, but Price's patience is paying off in Boulder.
The Price Is Right
"There was two separate times I was in the portal for six months," Price told reporters Tuesday. "I was at home training, thinking I was never going to be able to play football again. When I got the call here, it was a no-brainer. I feel like I was sent here ... I was in a dark place."
Price's 85 rushing yards lead Colorado thus far, but his impact lies far beyond the numbers. After freshman defensive end Alexander McPherson blocked a punt against the Delaware Blue Hens, he turned on his heat seekers to assure the Buffs a clean recovery.
His selfless demeanor and unlocked level of effort have earned Price snaps, despite his later addition to the roster. Even if he weren't outpacing his running back peers in Micah Welch and DeKalon Taylor, Price's fearless, high-octane style would remain.
"Stay ready so you don't have to get ready. We all know that as a deep room," Price said. "We're not selfish... We all want to see each other win."
NFL Coaching Staff Paying Dividends
Price has stayed motivated through Faulk, as learning from the best in preparation has helped him create explosive plays through expressive leaps and spin moves.
“I call them gold nuggets," Price said. "Every time I get in the meeting room, there’s something I have to write down.”
Sanders praised the fearless style in which Price has carried himself since joining the Buffs last spring, calling him a "phenomenal human being." The NFL experience "Coach Prime" brought in continues to tell success stories in every corner of Colorado's roster.
Welch, Price and Taylor Forming Three-Headed Monster
Price isn't the only one reaping the rewards of Colorado's renewed offensive balance. Welch has looked like the flashes he showed as a freshman last season, just with higher volume.
Taylor has been the Buffaloes' Swiss Army Knife, second on the team in receiving yards and the recipient of two key touchdowns through a pair of games.
That success has also been achieved despite the absence of running back Dallan Hayden, who's still recovering from a hand injury suffered during fall camp.
Colorado has eclipsed 100 yards on the ground in each of its first two games, leaps and bounds beyond prior seasons. Offensive coordinator Pat Shurmur has incorporated more run-pass options, split-back sets and pin-pull blocking techniques to open up a vital component of the Buffs' offense.
Price has been the backfield's greatest playmaker, joining Welch and Taylor as key members of Colorado's viability in the Big 12.