Buffs Beat

How Deion Sanders, Marshall Faulk Have Helped Transfer Running Back From 'Dark Place'

Colorado running back transfer Simeon Price has excelled thus far with the Buffaloes, and his success in the backfield isn't alone. Coach Deion Sanders praised the senior's resilience throughout long stints in the portal before finding a home in Boulder.

Harrison Simeon

Sep 6, 2025; Boulder, Colorado, USA; Colorado Buffaloes head coach Deion Sanders before the game against the Delaware Fightin Blue Hens at Folsom Field.
Sep 6, 2025; Boulder, Colorado, USA; Colorado Buffaloes head coach Deion Sanders before the game against the Delaware Fightin Blue Hens at Folsom Field. / Ron Chenoy-Imagn Images
After two years in the national basement of ground games, the Colorado Buffaloes couldn't promise to make it a strength. But they promised to try.

Coach Deion Sanders brought in Hall of Fame running back Marshall Faulk to coach his former position. And two games into the 2025 season, transfer tailback Simeon Price is hurdling, pirouetting and paving the way forward.

The senior spent last season on the Coastal Carolina Chanticleers after two years with the Mississippi State Bulldogs. Both dips into the transfer portal came with extended waits, but Price's patience is paying off in Boulder.

The Price Is Right

Mississippi State Bulldogs running back Simeon Price (22) against the Arizona Wildcats at Arizona Stadium.
Sep 10, 2022; Tucson, Arizona, USA; Mississippi State Bulldogs running back Simeon Price (22) against the Arizona Wildcats at Arizona Stadium. / Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images

"There was two separate times I was in the portal for six months," Price told reporters Tuesday. "I was at home training, thinking I was never going to be able to play football again. When I got the call here, it was a no-brainer. I feel like I was sent here ... I was in a dark place."

Price's 85 rushing yards lead Colorado thus far, but his impact lies far beyond the numbers. After freshman defensive end Alexander McPherson blocked a punt against the Delaware Blue Hens, he turned on his heat seekers to assure the Buffs a clean recovery.

His selfless demeanor and unlocked level of effort have earned Price snaps, despite his later addition to the roster. Even if he weren't outpacing his running back peers in Micah Welch and DeKalon Taylor, Price's fearless, high-octane style would remain.

"Stay ready so you don't have to get ready. We all know that as a deep room," Price said. "We're not selfish... We all want to see each other win."

NFL Coaching Staff Paying Dividends

Colorado Buffaloes running backs coach Marshall Faulk before the game against the Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets at Folsom Fiel
Aug 29, 2025; Boulder, Colorado, USA; Colorado Buffaloes running backs coach Marshall Faulk before the game against the Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets at Folsom Field. / Ron Chenoy-Imagn Images

Price has stayed motivated through Faulk, as learning from the best in preparation has helped him create explosive plays through expressive leaps and spin moves.

“I call them gold nuggets," Price said. "Every time I get in the meeting room, there’s something I have to write down.”

Sanders praised the fearless style in which Price has carried himself since joining the Buffs last spring, calling him a "phenomenal human being." The NFL experience "Coach Prime" brought in continues to tell success stories in every corner of Colorado's roster.

Welch, Price and Taylor Forming Three-Headed Monster

Colorado Buffaloes running back Micah Welch (29) celebrates a touchdown with offensive lineman Xavier Hill (71) in the second
Sep 6, 2025; Boulder, Colorado, USA; Colorado Buffaloes running back Micah Welch (29) celebrates a touchdown with offensive lineman Xavier Hill (71) in the second half against the Delaware Fightin Blue Hens at Folsom Field. / Ron Chenoy-Imagn Images

Price isn't the only one reaping the rewards of Colorado's renewed offensive balance. Welch has looked like the flashes he showed as a freshman last season, just with higher volume.

Taylor has been the Buffaloes' Swiss Army Knife, second on the team in receiving yards and the recipient of two key touchdowns through a pair of games.

Colorado Buffaloes running back Dekalon Taylor (20) celebrates his touchdown reception in the first quarter against the Georg
Aug 29, 2025; Boulder, Colorado, USA; Colorado Buffaloes running back Dekalon Taylor (20) celebrates his touchdown reception in the first quarter against the Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets at Folsom Field. / Ron Chenoy-Imagn Images

That success has also been achieved despite the absence of running back Dallan Hayden, who's still recovering from a hand injury suffered during fall camp.

Colorado has eclipsed 100 yards on the ground in each of its first two games, leaps and bounds beyond prior seasons. Offensive coordinator Pat Shurmur has incorporated more run-pass options, split-back sets and pin-pull blocking techniques to open up a vital component of the Buffs' offense.

Price has been the backfield's greatest playmaker, joining Welch and Taylor as key members of Colorado's viability in the Big 12.

Published
Harrison Simeon
HARRISON SIMEON

Harrison Simeon is a beat writer for Colorado Buffaloes On SI. Formerly, he wrote for Colorado Buffaloes Wire of the USA TODAY Sports network and has interned with the Daily Camera and Crescent City Sports. At the University of Colorado Boulder, he studies journalism and has passionately covered school athletics as President and Editor-In-Chief of its student sports media organization, Sko Buffs Sports. He is a native of New Orleans, Louisiana.

