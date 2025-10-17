Buffs Beat

Ranking Colorado Buffaloes' Top-Five Transfer Portal Additions

Despite another busy offseason in the transfer portal, the Colorado Buffaloes haven't found overwhelming success in 2025. Still, several standouts have emerged from the plethora of talent brought in by Colorado coach Deion Sanders.

Harrison Simeon

Oct 11, 2025; Boulder, Colorado, USA; Colorado Buffaloes quarterback Kaidon Salter (3) calls out in the first quarter against the Iowa State Cyclones at Folsom Field. / Ron Chenoy-Imagn Images
For years, many college football programs have dreaded the transfer portal. The Colorado Buffaloes almost relish it.

Coach Deion Sanders has been ahead of the curve when it came to roster shakeups, entering each offseason with a quota for how many spots would see change. He's removed personal attachment and embraced a cycle of departure-replacement.

However, a muddy 2025 has been a year of development for Colorado. Many of the Buffs' transfers haven't panned out, whereas a litany of youngsters and homegrown talents are growing toward stardom.

Oct 4, 2025; Fort Worth, Texas, USA; Colorado Buffaloes head coach Deion Sanders on the sidelines during the first half against the TCU Horned Frogs at Amon G. Carter Stadium. / Raymond Carlin III-Imagn Images

Nevertheless, who stands out as the best portal additions of this season for "Coach Prime"?

Honorable Mentions: Offensive Guards Xavier Hill and Zy Crisler, Running Backs DeKalon Taylor and Simeon Price, Kicker Buck Buchanan

5. Damon Greaves, Punter

Apr 19, 2025; Boulder, CO, USA; Colorado Buffaloes punter Damon Greaves (35) during the spring game at Folsom Field. / Isaiah J. Downing-Imagn Images

"Mate 2" has gone above and beyond preseason expectations. After transferring in from the Kansas Jayhawks, Greaves leads the Power Four with 14 punts inside the 20-yard line.

He's put many an offense in the shadow of its own end zone with lethal boots, boasting a long of 67 yards and an admirable average of 42.9. Greaves hasn't missed a beat as Colorado ventures toward truly special specialists.

4. Kaidon Salter, Quarterback

Sep 20, 2025; Boulder, Colorado, USA; Colorado Buffaloes quarterback Kaidon Salter (3) reacts as he scores a rushing touchdown in the fourth quarter at against the Wyoming Cowboys Folsom Field. / Ron Chenoy-Imagn Images

Salter's journey as Colorado's quarterback successor to Shedeur Sanders has faced a whirlwind of critique. But at his best, the former Liberty Flame has captained some of the Buffaloes' best moments of 2025.

The senior's dual-threat tendencies have been a dynamic blessing and game-derailing curse as Colorado still probes for an offensive identity, but he's had an above-average season overall. Salter has produced 14 total touchdowns, completed 65.5 percent of his throws and logged a stellar 185 passer rating on third downs.

3. Joseph Williams, Wide Receiver

Sep 12, 2025; Houston, Texas, USA; Houston Cougars defensive back Latrell McCutchin Sr. (1) defends against Colorado Buffaloes wide receiver Joseph Williams (8) on a pass attempt during the fourth quarter at TDECU Stadium. / Troy Taormina-Imagn Images

One of Salter's most reliable sources of offense sits out wide in Williams. A former star freshman for the Tulsa Golden Hurricane, Williams leads the Buffs with 24 catches and is second at 370 receiving yards and three touchdown grabs.

Like many Colorado receivers, he got off to a slower start, but he erupted last Saturday. Williams tallied eight catches for 128 yards and a touchdown against the No. 22 Iowa State Cyclones. Late in the fourth quarter on third-and-17, his last snag sealed an upset win.

2. Zarian McGill, Center

Aug 29, 2025; Boulder, Colorado, USA; Members of the Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets line up across from the Colorado Buffaloes in the first quarter at Folsom Field. / Ron Chenoy-Imagn Images

The Buffs direly needed strong offensive line play this season, and McGill has been at its core. The former Louisiana Tech Bulldog and Louisiana-Monroe Warhawks standout has been just what Sanders needed out of a center: leather-tough and as consistent as taxes.

Colorado's offensive line continues to shine with McGill holding down its most important position other than left tackle, where Jordan Seaton plays at an All-American rate. PFSN grades McGill seventh among all collegiate centers at 86.2 for his efforts in 2025.

1. Tawfiq Byard, Safety

Oct 11, 2025; Boulder, Colorado, USA; Colorado Buffaloes defensive back Tawfiq Byard (7) celebrates his interception in the fourth quarter against the Iowa State Cyclones at Folsom Field. / Ron Chenoy-Imagn Images

Defensively, most of the Buffaloes' additions have caused subtraction. That isn't the case for the former USF Bulls hard-hitter. Byard has broken through as a leader of Colorado's struggling backline, leading the team in solo tackles (34) and total (47) by sizable margins.

That leadership is apparent on and off the gridiron. He re-entered after breaking his hand against Iowa State to snare an interception, the Buffs' first takeaway in five weeks. The sophomore's vocal presence, notably blunt in postgame pressers, has kept Colorado motivated to keep its intensity until the final whistle.

