Ranking Colorado Buffaloes' Top-Five Transfer Portal Additions
For years, many college football programs have dreaded the transfer portal. The Colorado Buffaloes almost relish it.
Coach Deion Sanders has been ahead of the curve when it came to roster shakeups, entering each offseason with a quota for how many spots would see change. He's removed personal attachment and embraced a cycle of departure-replacement.
However, a muddy 2025 has been a year of development for Colorado. Many of the Buffs' transfers haven't panned out, whereas a litany of youngsters and homegrown talents are growing toward stardom.
Nevertheless, who stands out as the best portal additions of this season for "Coach Prime"?
Honorable Mentions: Offensive Guards Xavier Hill and Zy Crisler, Running Backs DeKalon Taylor and Simeon Price, Kicker Buck Buchanan
5. Damon Greaves, Punter
"Mate 2" has gone above and beyond preseason expectations. After transferring in from the Kansas Jayhawks, Greaves leads the Power Four with 14 punts inside the 20-yard line.
He's put many an offense in the shadow of its own end zone with lethal boots, boasting a long of 67 yards and an admirable average of 42.9. Greaves hasn't missed a beat as Colorado ventures toward truly special specialists.
4. Kaidon Salter, Quarterback
Salter's journey as Colorado's quarterback successor to Shedeur Sanders has faced a whirlwind of critique. But at his best, the former Liberty Flame has captained some of the Buffaloes' best moments of 2025.
The senior's dual-threat tendencies have been a dynamic blessing and game-derailing curse as Colorado still probes for an offensive identity, but he's had an above-average season overall. Salter has produced 14 total touchdowns, completed 65.5 percent of his throws and logged a stellar 185 passer rating on third downs.
3. Joseph Williams, Wide Receiver
One of Salter's most reliable sources of offense sits out wide in Williams. A former star freshman for the Tulsa Golden Hurricane, Williams leads the Buffs with 24 catches and is second at 370 receiving yards and three touchdown grabs.
Like many Colorado receivers, he got off to a slower start, but he erupted last Saturday. Williams tallied eight catches for 128 yards and a touchdown against the No. 22 Iowa State Cyclones. Late in the fourth quarter on third-and-17, his last snag sealed an upset win.
2. Zarian McGill, Center
The Buffs direly needed strong offensive line play this season, and McGill has been at its core. The former Louisiana Tech Bulldog and Louisiana-Monroe Warhawks standout has been just what Sanders needed out of a center: leather-tough and as consistent as taxes.
Colorado's offensive line continues to shine with McGill holding down its most important position other than left tackle, where Jordan Seaton plays at an All-American rate. PFSN grades McGill seventh among all collegiate centers at 86.2 for his efforts in 2025.
1. Tawfiq Byard, Safety
Defensively, most of the Buffaloes' additions have caused subtraction. That isn't the case for the former USF Bulls hard-hitter. Byard has broken through as a leader of Colorado's struggling backline, leading the team in solo tackles (34) and total (47) by sizable margins.
That leadership is apparent on and off the gridiron. He re-entered after breaking his hand against Iowa State to snare an interception, the Buffs' first takeaway in five weeks. The sophomore's vocal presence, notably blunt in postgame pressers, has kept Colorado motivated to keep its intensity until the final whistle.