Tyler Shough To Be Drafted Before Shedeur Sanders? NFL Draft Rumors
The day has finally arrived. In mere hours, former Colorado Buffaloes superstars Shedeur Sanders and Travis Hunter are expected to hear their names called in the first round of the 2025 NFL Draft.
Whether it's the quarterback Sanders or the cornerback/wide receiver Hunter, one will make history on Thursday evening by becoming the first immediate former Colorado player selected in the NFL Draft since offensive lineman Will Sherman went to the New England Patriots in 2021.
This article will be updated with the latest NFL Draft predictions, news and rumors.
Tyler Shough to be picked over Shedeur?
According to ESPN's Adam Schefter, there's a possibility that former Louisville Cardinals quarterback Tyler Shough will be picked ahead of Shedeur Sanders during Day 2 of the NFL Draft.
"I won't be surprised if Tyler Shough goes ahead of Shedeur Sanders tonight (Friday)," Schefter said. "Can you imagine if Jaxson Dart and Tyler Shough both wind up being drafted ahead of Shedeur Sanders? I think there are not a lot of teams that love the idea of drafting Shedeur."
Cleveland Browns, New York Giants and Las Vegas Raiders pass on Shedeur Sanders
The Browns (No. 5), Giants (No. 3) and Raiders (No. 6) were all linked to Shedeur Sanders throughout the pre-draft process but all three passed on the Colorado quarterback. Now, all signs point to Sanders going to the Pittsburgh Steelers with the No. 21 overall pick. The New Orleans Saints (No. 9) are also a less-likely possibility.
Sanders has officially fallen out of the top-10.
Cleveland Browns to trade No. 2 overall draft pick?
The Cleveland Browns, who have been consistently linked to former Colorado Buffaloes star Travis Hunter, are taking trade calls, according to a report.
Shedeur Sanders and family celebrating in style at home in Texas
Instead of attending the draft in Green Bay, Shedeur Sanders is celebrating with friends and family, including father Deion Sanders, in Texas.
Travis Hunter receives special gift from fianceé ahead of NFL Draft
Shedeur Sanders, New York Giants meeting
A report from NFL analyst Todd McShay stated that Sanders' meeting with New York Giants coach Brian Daboll "did not go particularly well." Sanders has been the center of a lot of varying opinions on his interviews. The Giants have the No. 3 overall selection in the 2025 NFL Draft.
The report continued to say there was "some frustration between the two regarding Sanders’ preparation of an install package."
Shedeur Sanders' final pre-draft message?
How to watch
The first round of the 2025 NFL Draft is set to begin at 6 p.m. MT in Green Bay, Wisconsin. All three days of the NFL Draft will be televised on NFL Network, ABC and ESPN platforms.
Rounds two and three will begin Friday at 5 p.m. MT. The fourth-seventh rounds begin Saturday at 10 a.m. MT.
Travis Hunter's father allowed permission to attend NFL Draft
One of the best stories leading into the draft, Hunter's father, Travis Hunter Sr., has been granted permission to attend the NFL Draft in Green Bay, according to ESPN. The elder Hunter is currently serving a three-year probation.
MORE: Deion Sanders Frustrated With Declining Colorado Buffaloes Spring Game Attendance
MORE: Top Transfer Portal Running Back Jaivian Thomas To Visit Colorado Buffaloes
MORE: Colorado Buffaloes' Jordan Seaton Addresses Viral Social Media Post On Transfer Portal
Shilo and Shedeur Sanders planning to stream draft on Twitch
In the latest Well Off Media YouTube video, former Colorado safety and fellow NFL Draft prospect Shilo Sanders revealed that he and his younger brother, Shedeur, are planning to stream the draft live on Twitch.
Colorado coach Deion Sanders says it's all about family
ESPN's Dan Orlovsky shares strong final thoughts on Shedeur Sanders
"I think Shedeur is going to go No. 21 to the Steelers tonight," Orlovsky said. "Everything that you hear is that there's people in their building that are very important decision-makers that really like Shedeur. I do think he goes No. 21."
Shedeur Sanders sets the stage
More buzz linking Shedeur Sanders to Pittsburgh Steelers
In his newsletter, NFL Draft analyst Todd McShay shared his belief that Sanders will slide far enough for the Pittsburgh Steelers to grab him with the No. 21 overall pick. Steelers coach Mike Tomlin reportedly "hit it off" with Sanders and needs a franchise quarterback.
"Based on conversations I’m having with people in the league, there’s a growing sense that Sanders will be the pick at 21," McShay wrote. "As I’ve said multiple times over the past couple of weeks, Mike Tomlin and Sanders did hit it off during the pre-draft process—any reports to the contrary are false."
Colorado's NFL Draft Prospects
Other former Colorado players looking to hear their names called include wide receivers Jimmy Horn Jr., LaJohntay Wester and Will Sheppard, linebacker LaVonta Bentley, safety Cam'Ron Silmon-Craig, defensive end BJ Green II, punter Mark Vassett and defensive tackles Chidozie Nwankwo and Shane Cokes.
Betting Odds
According to Fan Duel, the Pittsburgh Steelers (No. 21 pick) are the favorite to select Shedeur Sanders at -150. The New York Giants (No. 3) follow at +600, the Cleveland Browns (No. 2) are +650 and the New Orleans Saints (No. 9) sit +750.
Hunter is heavily favored to land with the Browns at -9000, followed by the Giants at +1100, Tennessee Titans (No. 1 overall) at +5000 and New England Patriots (No. 4) at +11000.
Predictions
- In his final mock draft, NFL.com's Daniel Jeremiah predicts Hunter will land with the Browns and Sanders will slide to the Steelers.
- Pete Prisco of CBS Sports also has Hunter going to Cleveland, but didn't include Sanders anywhere on his final first-round mock draft.
- ESPN's Peter Schrager mocked Hunter to the Browns and Sanders to the Steelers.