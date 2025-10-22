Deion Sanders Has a Plan for Utah’s Quarterback Chaos
BOULDER — This Saturday in Salt Lake could go one of two ways for the Colorado Buffaloes.
After a riveting win over the No. 22 Iowa State Cyclones, another over the Utah Utes, who have the second-most votes outside the AP top 25, would catapult Colorado back into Big 12 relevance. And as reports pit Utes star quarterback Devon Dampier as questionable for the contest with an injury, victory is just as similarly, "a distinct possibility."
But it's not a given, as freshman backup Byrd Ficklin holds dynamic traits without significant tape to study.
Utah's Quarterback Injury Poses Questions For Deion Sanders
Regardless, coach Deion Sanders knows Utah is formidable beyond who'll be under center.
"We're preparing for their scheme," Sanders said at his weekly press conference on Tuesday. "We're preparing for what they've done well consistently. . . We'll make adjustments if [Ficklin plays] and do research and study on this particular quarterback, but right now, we're just preparing for what they do well, and what they do well, they really do it well."
Utah is one of the conference's few teams that may not change much about its offensive identity with a starting quarterback sidelined. The Utes lead the Big 12 in rush yards per game by a sizable margin at 245, 13 above the next-best team.
Dampier is a key component of that strength, however. The New Mexico Lobos transfer is ninth in the conference and first among quarterbacks with 442 yards on 80 carries. He's one of the nation's premier dual-threats, adding 1,375 pass yards with 17 total touchdowns (13 passing, four rushing).
Over 100 rushing yards behind Dampier is running back Wayshawn Parker, a speedy sophomore with 60 carries for 358 yards and three scores.
Ficklin, a freshman, provides quick feet of his own. He's registered 17 carries for 111 yards and three touchdowns, though all came situationally or in garbage time.
He's thrown just nine passes in his college career, all completions for 138 yards and a touchdown.
But the foundation of Utah's elite ground game is an NFL-ready offensive line. Colorado's defenders must move a stalwart tackle in Spencer Fano alongside Caleb Lomu and Jaren Kump off-kilter to succeed.
"A lot of run scheme. quarterback run, power, a lot of gap scheme with pullers," Buffs defensive end London Merritt said Tuesday. "We're just gonna do our thing, stop the run, play with heavy hands, hit the pullers, stay home, don't let the quarterback outside and then level the rush. We're gonna be straight."
Coach Prime Idolizes Utah's Kyle Whittingham
This muscle will bruise Colorado's defenders, especially with audible help from a rocking home crowd. The Utes are an exceptionally disciplined bunch, led by coach Kyle Whittingham. "Coach Prime" had high praise for Utah's all-time winningest.
"Coach Whittingham, unbelievable," Sanders said. "He's a pillar of consistency, one of my heroes in this coaching realm. He's been doing it for quite some time. I wish I could have the tenure here at CU that he's had in Utah. His team resembles who he is as a man, how he played the game — physical, tough, consistent. "
Sanders has faced him twice over his first two years with the Buffaloes, with the coaches splitting the contests 1-1. The old Pac-12 foes first faced off in 2023 to a Utes win over Colorado when quarterback Shedeur Sanders was injured.
However, Utah is one of the most accustomed teams in the country to injured signal callers. Veteran quarterback Cam Rising dealt with a litany of health concerns, leading to fifth-string Luke Bottari playing in both games against the Buffs.
Backup Isaac Wilson faced Colorado in 2024, where his inexperience caught up to him en route to a win at Folsom Field for the Buffaloes. Now, another reserve could take the field in a border battle at Rice-Eccles Stadium.