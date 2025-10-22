Buffs Beat

Deion Sanders Has a Plan for Utah’s Quarterback Chaos

Even with star Utah Utes quarterback Devon Dampier hampered for this Saturday's clash against the Colorado Buffaloes, coach Deion Sanders isn't changing it up. Rather, "Coach Prime" is getting his group ready for a disciplined, smash-mouth scheme.

Nov 25, 2023; Salt Lake City, Utah, USA; Colorado Buffaloes head coach Deion 'Coach Prime' Sanders on the field against the Utah Utes at Rice-Eccles Stadium.
Nov 25, 2023; Salt Lake City, Utah, USA; Colorado Buffaloes head coach Deion 'Coach Prime' Sanders on the field against the Utah Utes at Rice-Eccles Stadium. / Christopher Creveling-Imagn Images
BOULDER — This Saturday in Salt Lake could go one of two ways for the Colorado Buffaloes.

After a riveting win over the No. 22 Iowa State Cyclones, another over the Utah Utes, who have the second-most votes outside the AP top 25, would catapult Colorado back into Big 12 relevance. And as reports pit Utes star quarterback Devon Dampier as questionable for the contest with an injury, victory is just as similarly, "a distinct possibility."

But it's not a given, as freshman backup Byrd Ficklin holds dynamic traits without significant tape to study.

Utah's Quarterback Injury Poses Questions For Deion Sanders

Colorado Buffaloes head coach Deion Sanders before the game against the Iowa State Cyclones at Folsom Field.
Oct 11, 2025; Boulder, Colorado, USA; Colorado Buffaloes head coach Deion Sanders before the game against the Iowa State Cyclones at Folsom Field. / Ron Chenoy-Imagn Images

Regardless, coach Deion Sanders knows Utah is formidable beyond who'll be under center.

"We're preparing for their scheme," Sanders said at his weekly press conference on Tuesday. "We're preparing for what they've done well consistently. . . We'll make adjustments if [Ficklin plays] and do research and study on this particular quarterback, but right now, we're just preparing for what they do well, and what they do well, they really do it well."

Utah is one of the conference's few teams that may not change much about its offensive identity with a starting quarterback sidelined. The Utes lead the Big 12 in rush yards per game by a sizable margin at 245, 13 above the next-best team.

Dampier is a key component of that strength, however. The New Mexico Lobos transfer is ninth in the conference and first among quarterbacks with 442 yards on 80 carries. He's one of the nation's premier dual-threats, adding 1,375 pass yards with 17 total touchdowns (13 passing, four rushing).

Over 100 rushing yards behind Dampier is running back Wayshawn Parker, a speedy sophomore with 60 carries for 358 yards and three scores.

Utah Utes quarterback Devon Dampier (4) and quarterback Isaac Wilson (11) warm up before the game against the BYU Cougars at
Oct 18, 2025; Provo, Utah, USA; Utah Utes quarterback Devon Dampier (4) and quarterback Isaac Wilson (11) warm up before the game against the BYU Cougars at LaVell Edwards Stadium. / Rob Gray-Imagn Images

Ficklin, a freshman, provides quick feet of his own. He's registered 17 carries for 111 yards and three touchdowns, though all came situationally or in garbage time.

He's thrown just nine passes in his college career, all completions for 138 yards and a touchdown.

But the foundation of Utah's elite ground game is an NFL-ready offensive line. Colorado's defenders must move a stalwart tackle in Spencer Fano alongside Caleb Lomu and Jaren Kump off-kilter to succeed.

"A lot of run scheme. quarterback run, power, a lot of gap scheme with pullers," Buffs defensive end London Merritt said Tuesday. "We're just gonna do our thing, stop the run, play with heavy hands, hit the pullers, stay home, don't let the quarterback outside and then level the rush. We're gonna be straight."

Coach Prime Idolizes Utah's Kyle Whittingham

Colorado Buffaloes head coach Deion 'Coach Prime' Sanders congratulates Utah Utes head coach Kyle Whittingham after the Utah
Nov 25, 2023; Salt Lake City, Utah, USA; Colorado Buffaloes head coach Deion 'Coach Prime' Sanders congratulates Utah Utes head coach Kyle Whittingham after the Utah Utes victory over the Colorado Buffaloes at Rice-Eccles Stadium. / Christopher Creveling-Imagn Images

This muscle will bruise Colorado's defenders, especially with audible help from a rocking home crowd. The Utes are an exceptionally disciplined bunch, led by coach Kyle Whittingham. "Coach Prime" had high praise for Utah's all-time winningest.

"Coach Whittingham, unbelievable," Sanders said. "He's a pillar of consistency, one of my heroes in this coaching realm. He's been doing it for quite some time. I wish I could have the tenure here at CU that he's had in Utah. His team resembles who he is as a man, how he played the game — physical, tough, consistent. "

Sanders has faced him twice over his first two years with the Buffaloes, with the coaches splitting the contests 1-1. The old Pac-12 foes first faced off in 2023 to a Utes win over Colorado when quarterback Shedeur Sanders was injured.

However, Utah is one of the most accustomed teams in the country to injured signal callers. Veteran quarterback Cam Rising dealt with a litany of health concerns, leading to fifth-string Luke Bottari playing in both games against the Buffs.

Backup Isaac Wilson faced Colorado in 2024, where his inexperience caught up to him en route to a win at Folsom Field for the Buffaloes. Now, another reserve could take the field in a border battle at Rice-Eccles Stadium.

HARRISON SIMEON

Harrison Simeon is a beat writer for Colorado Buffaloes On SI. Formerly, he wrote for Colorado Buffaloes Wire of the USA TODAY Sports network and has interned with the Daily Camera and Crescent City Sports. At the University of Colorado Boulder, he studies journalism and has passionately covered school athletics as President and Editor-In-Chief of its student sports media organization, Sko Buffs Sports. He is a native of New Orleans, Louisiana.

