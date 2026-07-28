Back to the bench for Shedeur Sanders? Kalshi heavily favors Deshaun Watson as the Cleveland Browns’ Week 1 starting QB. Watson and Sanders are the only two names on the board with an open competition set for training camp.

Watson has a 64% edge on Sanders to be the Browns' Week 1 QB1 on Kalshi’s NFL market. Sanders is priced at 21% and has seen his price slide over the last month, coming down from 54% in late June.

Cleveland Browns Week 1 Starting QB - Kalshi

Deshaun Watson 85%

Shedeur Sanders 21%

At $10 trades, a $2.61 profit is made if Watson is named the starter, while $26.01 is made if Sanders gets the nod. Kalshi settles the market on whichever player sports media outlets confirm as the starter for Week 1.

The case for Watson

Watson enters his fourth season in Cleveland and is coming off a 2025 campaign where he did not play as he recovered from his 2024 Achilles injury.

The Browns traded for Watson ahead of the 2022 season and are looking to make good on not just the trade, but his massive 5-year, $230 million fully guaranteed contract, which is in its final year.

Outside of his contract, many forget that Watson is a three-time Pro Bowler with two 4,000+ yard seasons. Depending on how he looks in training camp, Watson could return to claim his QB1 role.

The case for Sanders

Cleveland selected Shedeur Sanders in the fifth round of the 2025 NFL Draft, and while he did not start the year last season, he finished the season as QB1 for the final seven games.

He made the most with what he was dealt, throwing for 1,400 yards, seven touchdowns, and 10 interceptions across eight games. Now with a full offseason under his belt in the QB1 conversation, it could be a recipe for success and potential for a strong training camp showing.

There is also the major injury concern for Watson. Watson has played just 19 games in four seasons in Cleveland and has never crossed the 10-game mark.

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