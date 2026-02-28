Deion Sanders’ Potential Successor at Colorado Revealed

The Colorado Buffaloes' spring camp is just around the corner for coach Deion Sanders and his staff. Still, the college coaching carousel is an ever present topic, and The Athletic predicted every college's coach for the 2030 season. For Colorado, Deion Sanders was not the one leading the Buffs.

The Athletic's projection also leaves out recently hired offensive coordinator Brennan Marion as a future successor.

Instead, The Athletic writer Ralph D. Russo tabbed Kenny Guiton, the current Wisconsin Badgers quarterbacks coach, as the Buffaloes’ head man five years from now. It’s a surprising pick, especially since Guiton isn’t even a coordinator at the moment.

Wisconsin receivers Kenny Guiton works with Chris Brooks during a drill during practice on Tuesday April 9, 2024 at the McClain Center in Madison, Wisconsin. | Mark Stewart / Milwaukee Journal Sentinel / USA TODAY NETWORK

“Good luck forecasting when and how Sanders’ time in Boulder will end,” Russo wrote. “Colorado has a new AD in Fernando Lovo, who has strong ties to Urban Meyer. Guiton, who played for Meyer at Ohio State, is a well-thought-of young coach.”

Since his playing days ended, Guiton has risen through the coaching ranks steadily. He has worked almost exclusively as a quarterbacks and wide receivers coach. Over the last decade, Guiton has been at Houston, Louisiana Tech, Colorado State, Arkansas, and Wisconsin.

Regardless of whether this prediction bears fruit or not, it demonstrates just how much interest surrounds the future of the Buffaloes beyond the Sanders era. If Sanders continues to improve the program, discussion of his successors could be premature.

But in college football, timelines shift quickly, and the conversation about who might lead the Buffaloes after Sanders has already started.

Does Kenny Guiton Have What It Takes to Lead the Buffaloes?

Wisconsin wide receivers coach Kenny Guiton is shown during the second quarter of their game Saturday, October 5, 2024 at Camp Randall Stadium in Madison, Wisconsin. Wisconsin beat Purdue 52-6. | Mark Hoffman/Milwaukee Journal Sentinel / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Figuring out Guiton’s fit with the Buffaloes is tricky since he hasn’t yet proven himself enough to earn a head coaching opportunity. He’s still a long way from even being considered for the top job, and he’ll need to excel as a coordinator before anyone takes him seriously.

With Sanders known mainly as a defensive coach, the Buffaloes could look for a more offensive-minded leader if and when he moves on. That makes someone like Guiton, with his experience developing quarterbacks and receivers, an intriguing option.

At the same time, it’s worth noting that the Badgers have struggled to produce elite pass catchers and consistently strong quarterback play during his tenure.

For now, Guiton is a name to keep an eye on rather than a sure-fire successor. How he performs over the next few seasons as a coordinator will go a long way in determining whether he’s ready to eventually take over the Buffaloes.

What Are the Chances Deion Sanders Is Still at Colorado in 2030?

Sep 12, 2025; Houston, Texas, USA; Colorado Buffaloes head coach Deion Sanders looks on from the sideline during the first half against the Houston Cougars at TDECU Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Troy Taormina-Imagn Images | Troy Taormina-Imagn Images

The odds of Sanders still coaching the Buffaloes in 2030 are slim, especially considering the program has posted only one winning season under him since 2021. He’s already on the hot seat heading into next season and has struggled to both retain and develop talent.

Sanders’ health also factors into the equation, with multiple health scares since his arrival in Boulder.

Many speculate that Marion’s hiring could set him up as Sanders’ eventual replacement. Marion left Sacramento State Hornets to become Colorado’s offensive coordinator — a move that only makes sense if he’s confident about eventually becoming the heir apparent.

Whether Sanders is still in Boulder by 2030 will depend on how he handles both on-field challenges and off-field pressures. Every choice he makes over the next few seasons will help define the legacy he leaves with the Buffaloes.