Deion Sanders' Raising Awareness, Money for Breast Cancer Research with Latest Move
Colorado coach Deion Sanders is a master in branding and a man whose presence is as loud as his fashion style. He has somehow still made the Colorado Buffaloes the most watched 2-4 team in college football.
This week, the spotlight has been on much of his health issues, but "Coach Prime" has directed this media focus on him toward a cause that is both universal and intensely personal: the fight against cancer.
Sanders has teamed up once again with Blenders Eyewear to debut the limited-edition Prime21 MOD sunglasses, a new line where 100 percent of the profits will go to the Keep A Breast Foundation, supporting breast cancer prevention and education programs.
Coach Prime’s Style Directed Towards Purpose
The Prime21 MOD sunglasses are a pretty slick update to coach's iconic eyewear line, but they are also a strong statement of compassion. For the $89 price tag, buyers are contributing directly to the Keep A Breast Foundation's prevention and education programs. This is a commitment Blenders has upheld for over eight years, having donated over $300,000 to date.
The design itself is a deliberate pivot from Coach Prime’s usual aesthetics. The shades trade the signature, aggressive metallic gold accents for a subtle, meaningful rose gold, which is the color of the breast cancer awareness ribbon.
The campaign carries the motto: "Awareness, Every Day," which gives the movement a focus on being a constant priority, rather than just being a seasonal one.
This collaboration was directly inspired by the incredible resilience of Penn State volleyball coach Katie Schumacher-Cawley, who achieved a national championship while courageously battling breast cancer.
The cause will also be personal to each player on the Buffaloes, as every CU football player will be able to gift a pair of the sunglasses to a patient undergoing breast cancer treatment at UCHealth.
For Sanders, this is an extension of his own life and philosophy. “Partnering with Blenders on the PRIME21 MOD isn’t just about style, it’s about PURPOSE,” Sanders said. “When you put these shades on, you’re reppin’ strength, awareness, and a fight that hits close to home. These aren’t just sunglasses… they’re PERSONAL, they’re POWERFUL, and they’re a MOVEMENT.”
Sunglasses Movement Hits Close To Home For Coach Prime
For Coach Prime, the fight against disease has been his everyday reality. His extensive history of health issues makes this breast cancer initiative feel profoundly heartfelt. His own struggles have given him an undeniable empathy for anyone facing a major health crisis.
The 58-year-old Hall of Famer has undergone 16 surgeries in the past four years alone. His severe battle with blood clots began in 2021 while coaching at Jackson State, ultimately necessitating the amputation of two toes on his left foot.
Just this week, Sanders underwent an aspiration thrombectomy to remove more blood clots from his leg. He had complained of pain during the TCU loss last Saturday, and even removed his shoe mid-game. Showing amazing grit and resilience, he was back on the practice field the very next morning.
Furthermore, earlier this year, in April, Sanders was diagnosed with bladder cancer. He successfully underwent surgery in May to remove the cancerous tumor and had his bladder removed and reconstructed.
This profound medical history explains why this collaboration with Blenders Eyewear is so much more than a branding deal. “It's not just about what you wear, it's about who you carry with you when you wear it,” Blenders Eyewear founder Chase Fisher said.
Coach Prime’s Proven Success In Sunglasses
This new collaboration will be built on a foundation of proven success in the eyewear industry. Coach Prime’s relationship with Blenders Eyewear took off during his first season at Colorado in 2023. That incident, sparked by a well-publicized spat with Colorado State coach Jay Norvell, igniting sales that generated an estimated 65,000 to 70,000 pre-orders for the original Prime 21 sunglasses.
The sunglasses became an immediate cultural artifact, appearing on national shows and even worn by Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson on ESPN's College GameDay.
Right now, the Colorado Buffaloes are sitting at 2-4 and facing a massive uphill climb in the Big 12. The analysts have been harsh, and the road ahead—starting this Saturday against No. 22 Iowa State Cyclones—looks brutal.
But Coach Prime is still winning the ultimate game of influence. He’s leveraging his unmatched celebrity brand to raise funds and awareness for a cause that matters more than any football ranking.
He is a leader who has demonstrated that the Prime brand—built on a lot of swagger and style—has a priority placed on purpose and health care resilience.
He continues to prove that being the head coach of Colorado has not just been merely about wins and losses.