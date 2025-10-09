Buffs Beat

Deion Sanders' Raising Awareness, Money for Breast Cancer Research with Latest Move

Colorado coach Deion Sanders is using the launch of the Official Prime21 MOD shades, with 100 percent of the profits going to cancer awareness and continues to be a champion for some deeply personal health causes. 

James Carnes

Oct 4, 2025; Fort Worth, Texas, USA; Colorado Buffaloes head coach Deion Sanders on the sidelines during the first half against the TCU Horned Frogs at Amon G. Carter Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Raymond Carlin III-Imagn Images
Oct 4, 2025; Fort Worth, Texas, USA; Colorado Buffaloes head coach Deion Sanders on the sidelines during the first half against the TCU Horned Frogs at Amon G. Carter Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Raymond Carlin III-Imagn Images / Raymond Carlin III-Imagn Images
In this story:

Colorado coach Deion Sanders is a master in branding and a man whose presence is as loud as his fashion style. He has somehow still made the Colorado Buffaloes the most watched 2-4 team in college football.

This week, the spotlight has been on much of his health issues, but "Coach Prime" has directed this media focus on him toward a cause that is both universal and intensely personal: the fight against cancer.

Sanders has teamed up once again with Blenders Eyewear to debut the limited-edition Prime21 MOD sunglasses, a new line where 100 percent of the profits will go to the Keep A Breast Foundation, supporting breast cancer prevention and education programs.

Colorado Buffaloes Deion Sanders Brigham Young Cougars Folsom Field
Sep 27, 2025; Boulder, Colorado, USA; Colorado Buffaloes head coach Deion Sanders reacts before the game against the Brigham Young Cougars at Folsom Field. Mandatory Credit: Ron Chenoy-Imagn Images / Ron Chenoy-Imagn Images

Coach Prime’s Style Directed Towards Purpose

The Prime21 MOD sunglasses are a pretty slick update to coach's iconic eyewear line, but they are also a strong statement of compassion. For the $89 price tag, buyers are contributing directly to the Keep A Breast Foundation's prevention and education programs. This is a commitment Blenders has upheld for over eight years, having donated over $300,000 to date.

The design itself is a deliberate pivot from Coach Prime’s usual aesthetics. The shades trade the signature, aggressive metallic gold accents for a subtle, meaningful rose gold, which is the color of the breast cancer awareness ribbon.

The campaign carries the motto: "Awareness, Every Day," which gives the movement a focus on being a constant priority, rather than just being a seasonal one.

Colorado Buffaloes head coach Deion Sanders TCU Horned Frogs
Oct 4, 2025; Fort Worth, Texas, USA; Colorado Buffaloes head coach Deion Sanders on the field during warm ups prior to a game against the TCU Horned Frogs at Amon G. Carter Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Raymond Carlin III-Imagn Images / Raymond Carlin III-Imagn Images

This collaboration was directly inspired by the incredible resilience of Penn State volleyball coach Katie Schumacher-Cawley, who achieved a national championship while courageously battling breast cancer. 

The cause will also be personal to each player on the Buffaloes, as every CU football player will be able to gift a pair of the sunglasses to a patient undergoing breast cancer treatment at UCHealth.

MORE: Deion Sanders Gives Interesting Quarterback Updates On Julian Lewis, Kaidon Salter

MORE: Jimmy Horn Jr. Shares Heartfelt Reaction To Deion Sanders' Health Problems

MORE: Blood Clot Surgery Can’t Keep Deion Sanders Off the Practice Field

For Sanders, this is an extension of his own life and philosophy. “Partnering with Blenders on the PRIME21 MOD isn’t just about style, it’s about PURPOSE,” Sanders said. “When you put these shades on, you’re reppin’ strength, awareness, and a fight that hits close to home. These aren’t just sunglasses… they’re PERSONAL, they’re POWERFUL, and they’re a MOVEMENT.”

Sunglasses Movement Hits Close To Home For Coach Prime

Colorado Buffaloes head coach Deion Sanders TCU horned frogs buffaloes colorado football coach prime
Oct 4, 2025; Fort Worth, Texas, USA; Colorado Buffaloes head coach Deion Sanders on the field during warm ups prior to a game against the TCU Horned Frogs at Amon G. Carter Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Raymond Carlin III-Imagn Images / Raymond Carlin III-Imagn Images

For Coach Prime, the fight against disease has been his everyday reality. His extensive history of health issues makes this breast cancer initiative feel profoundly heartfelt. His own struggles have given him an undeniable empathy for anyone facing a major health crisis.

The 58-year-old Hall of Famer has undergone 16 surgeries in the past four years alone. His severe battle with blood clots began in 2021 while coaching at Jackson State, ultimately necessitating the amputation of two toes on his left foot. 

Just this week, Sanders underwent an aspiration thrombectomy to remove more blood clots from his leg. He had complained of pain during the TCU loss last Saturday, and even removed his shoe mid-game. Showing amazing grit and resilience, he was back on the practice field the very next morning. 

Furthermore, earlier this year, in April, Sanders was diagnosed with bladder cancer. He successfully underwent surgery in May to remove the cancerous tumor and had his bladder removed and reconstructed.

This profound medical history explains why this collaboration with Blenders Eyewear is so much more than a branding deal. “It's not just about what you wear, it's about who you carry with you when you wear it,” Blenders Eyewear founder Chase Fisher said.

Coach Prime’s Proven Success In Sunglasses

This new collaboration will be built on a foundation of proven success in the eyewear industry. Coach Prime’s relationship with Blenders Eyewear took off during his first season at Colorado in 2023. That incident, sparked by a well-publicized spat with Colorado State coach Jay Norvell, igniting sales that generated an estimated 65,000 to 70,000 pre-orders for the original Prime 21 sunglasses.

The sunglasses became an immediate cultural artifact, appearing on national shows and even worn by Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson on ESPN's College GameDay.

Colorado Buffaloes head coach Deion Sanders Dwayne Johnson ESPN College GameDay Colorado Buffaloes Colorado State Rams
Sep 16, 2023; Boulder, Colorado, USA; Colorado Buffaloes head coach Deion Sanders and celebrity guest picker Dwayne Johnson on the set of ESPN College GameDay prior to the game between the Colorado Buffaloes and the Colorado State Rams at Folsom Field. Mandatory Credit: Andrew Wevers-Imagn Images / Andrew Wevers-Imagn Images

Right now, the Colorado Buffaloes are sitting at 2-4 and facing a massive uphill climb in the Big 12. The analysts have been harsh, and the road ahead—starting this Saturday against No. 22 Iowa State Cyclones—looks brutal.

But Coach Prime is still winning the ultimate game of influence. He’s leveraging his unmatched celebrity brand to raise funds and awareness for a cause that matters more than any football ranking.

He is a leader who has demonstrated that the Prime brand—built on a lot of swagger and style—has a priority placed on purpose and health care resilience. 

He continues to prove that being the head coach of Colorado has not just been merely about wins and losses. 

feed

Published
James Carnes
JAMES CARNES

James Carnes is a reporter for the Colorado Buffaloes On SI, part of the Sports Illustrated Network. He has written articles for FanSided, SB Nation and DNVR. He played football at Div. II CSU-Pueblo before transferring to the University of Colorado Boulder, where he earned a Bachelor of Arts in Sociology and a Master's degree in Organizational Leadership. While at CU, he was also a keynote speaker and published an autobiography Little Man, Big God. He was featured in the Boulder Daily Camera, CU Independent, Denver Post and The Mountain-Ear. Outside of sports, James is a musician and the lead vocalist and frontman of Christian metalcore band Finding Neverland. ​

Home/Football