Three Early Names To Watch For Colorado Buffaloes' Athletic Director Opening

As Rick George prepares to step down, three early names to watch the University of Colorado's athletic director opening include X Games CEO Jeremy Bloom, Philadelphia Eagles executive Matt Russell and senior associate athletic director Leon Jackson III.

Fort Collins native Jeremy Bloom dashes toward the endzone as he finishes a 76-yard punt return for a touchdown against Colorado State Saturday August 31, 2002 in Denver. Bloom Spt Rda
Fort Collins native Jeremy Bloom dashes toward the endzone as he finishes a 76-yard punt return for a touchdown against Colorado State Saturday August 31, 2002 in Denver. Bloom Spt Rda / Coloradoan library, Fort Collins Coloradoan via Imagn Content Services, LLC
Speculation has already begun as to who will become the University of Colorado's next athletic director.

Rick George announced Thursday that he'll be transitioning into an advisory role following the 2025-26 academic year, and a few intriguing names have already emerged in the replacement discussion, including two former CU football standouts. Nothing has been reported yet in terms of interest, but Colorado shouldn't lack options.

“I wanted to make this announcement now in order to give Chancellor (Justin) Schwartz plenty of time to find the right person for Colorado, and I look forward to doing everything I can to ensure a smooth transition," George said in a press release. "I also wanted to time my announcement so that I could support Coach Prime and our football team this season, which I’m looking forward to continuing in my new role."

Below are three names to watch for Colorado's athletic director opening:

Jeremy Bloom

Early Names Watch Colorado Buffaloes Athletic Director Opening Rick George Jeremy Bloom Matt Russell Leon Jackson III AD CU
Aug 13, 2007; Baltimore, MD, USA; Philadelphia Eagles wide receiver Jeremy Bloom (11) returns a kickoff in the first quarter against the Baltimore Ravens during a preseason game at M&T Bank Stadium. Baltimore defeated Philadelphia 29-3. Mandatory Credit: James Lang-Imagn Images / James Lang-Imagn Images

Current Role: X Games CEO

By far the most popular name among early potential candidates, Jeremy Bloom became a nationally-known figure in the early 2000s when his Colorado football career was halted early by the NCAA due to his acceptance of sponsorships as an Olympic skier. Still, he was selected by the Philadelphia Eagles in the 2005 NFL Draft and remains a prominent voice in the NIL (name, image and likeness) space.

In 2022, Bloom played a key role in facilitating a meeting between George and then-Jackson State coach Deion Sanders, who was ultimately hired by Colorado that December.

It won't be easy for CU to pry Bloom away from his current role as X Games CEO, but the 43-year-old Colorado native is certainly worth a call.

Matt Russell

Early Names Watch Colorado Buffaloes Athletic Director Opening Rick George Jeremy Bloom Matt Russell Leon Jackson III AD CU
August 19, 2017; Santa Clara, CA, USA; Denver Broncos director of player personnel Matt Russell before the game against the San Francisco 49ers at Levi's Stadium. The Broncos defeated the 49ers 33-14. Mandatory Credit: Kyle Terada-Imagn Images / Kyle Terada-Imagn Images

Current Role: Philadelphia Eagles' Senior Personnel Director/Advisor to the General Manager

All-time great Colorado linebacker Matt Russell was briefly linked to CU's last athletic director search in 2013 but decided to remain with the Denver Broncos as their director of player personnel, a role he held from 2009 to 2020.

Russell wasn't away from football long, however, as he was hired by the Philadelphia Eagles as a senior personnel director in 2022.

Russell's CU connections and experience in NFL front offices make him a worthwhile name to explore.

Leon Jackson III

Current Role: University of Colorado Senior Associate Athletic Director/Assistant Vice Chancellor for Advancement

If Colorado wants to stay internal for the sake of continuity, Leon Jackson III would likely be a leading candidate. Since joining the Buffs in 2022, the former Utah State quarterback has helped with funding, marketing and several other efforts under George's leadership.

As funding becomes an increasingly important aspect of college athletics, Jackson's experience with the Buff Club and his work with top donors make him another intriguing name to watch.

“He has great energy, experience and will be a terrific leader for our Buff Club team," George said of Jackson in 2020. "He has the exact characteristics that we were looking for: a strong leader, someone who holds a vision for CU athletics that we all share, and someone we believe our donors will gravitate towards.”

