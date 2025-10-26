Buffs Beat

Live Score Updates From Colorado Buffaloes' Huge Matchup at Utah

Led by quarterback Kaidon Salter and a fast-improving defense, the Colorado Buffaloes will face off against the Utah Utes in a Saturday night Big 12 football matchup. Stay here for live updates throughout Colorado's Week 9 game in Salt Lake City.

Jack Carlough

Oct 11, 2025; Boulder, Colorado, USA; Colorado Buffaloes quarterback Kaidon Salter (3) calls out in the first quarter against the Iowa State Cyclones at Folsom Field. Mandatory Credit: Ron Chenoy-Imagn Images
Oct 11, 2025; Boulder, Colorado, USA; Colorado Buffaloes quarterback Kaidon Salter (3) calls out in the first quarter against the Iowa State Cyclones at Folsom Field. Mandatory Credit: Ron Chenoy-Imagn Images / Ron Chenoy-Imagn Images
In this story:

Needing to win three of their final five regular season games to qualify for a bowl, the Colorado Buffaloes will battle the Utah Utes on Saturday night in Salt Lake City.

Beating the Utes (5-2, 2-2 Big 12) at Rice-Eccles Stadium hasn't come easy for Colorado (3-4, 1-3 Big 12) in recent years, but coach Deion Sanders' Buffs do have some momentum after beating the Iowa State Cyclones two weeks ago. Quarterback Kaidon Salter looked more comfortable under center and as a leader, and the Buffs' defense stepped up in several key moments.

For Utah, all eyes will be on the health of quarterback Devon Dampier, who's expected to play despite getting banged up in last week's loss to the BYU Cougars. Backup Byrd Ficklin, a fellow dual-threat quarterback, will likely also see some snaps for a Utah offense that's averaging 461.1 yards per game.

This article will be updated with scoring plays and key moments throughout Colorado's Week 9 game at Utah:

Pregame Participation Report

Utah quarterback Devon Dampier was not listed as injured on Utah's pregame participation report.

For Colorado, cornerback RJ Johnson, safety Carter Stoutmire and defensive end Nikhil Webb-Walker are all game-time decisions.

Colorado Aiming To Grow Momentum

Live Score Updates Colorado Buffaloes Huge Matchup Utah Utes Deion Sanders Kaidon Salter Devon Dampier News Touchdown Big 12
Oct 11, 2025; Boulder, Colorado, USA; Colorado Buffaloes wide receiver Joseph Williams (8) celebrates his first down in the fourth quarter against the Iowa State Cyclones at Folsom Field. Mandatory Credit: Ron Chenoy-Imagn Images / Ron Chenoy-Imagn Images

Momentum is a powerful commodity in college football, and the Buffs finally have some after beating Iowa State before the bye week.

"You need to win and be consistent in winning and what you did to win those particular games and what we did to lose those particular games to invoke change," Sanders said earlier this week. "I am happy with the young men that choose to do right when wrong is so prevalent. I am happy with the way they are practicing, the way they are in meetings, how attentive they are. I am seeing some changes of personalities just in the practice habits and how physical they are."

MORE: Auburn On Flip Alert As Deion Sanders And Colorado Pursue 5-Star Commit

MORE: What the Advanced Analytics Say About Colorado vs. Utah

MORE: Hot Mic Catches How NFL Stars Feel About Travis Hunter

Scouting Utah

Live Score Updates Colorado Buffaloes Huge Matchup Utah Utes Deion Sanders Kaidon Salter Devon Dampier News Touchdown Big 12
Oct 18, 2025; Provo, Utah, USA; Utah Utes running back Daniel Bray (13) runs for a touchdown against the BYU Cougars during the second half at LaVell Edwards Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Rob Gray-Imagn Images / Rob Gray-Imagn Images

After winning only five games last season, the Utes have matched that total already with Dampier, running back Wayshawn Parker (358 rushing yards, three touchdowns) and wide receiver Ryan Davis (482 receiving yards, three touchdowns) leading the charge offensively. Utah also owns one of college football's best offensive linemen in Spencer Fano.

Defensively, safety Jackson Bennee (36 total tackles, three interceptions) and defensive end John Henry Daley (nine sacks, 12 tackles for loss) have been Utah's most productive players. The Utes allow just over 300 yards per game and a minuscule 15.3 points.

feed

Published
Jack Carlough
JACK CARLOUGH

Jack Carlough is lead reporter for Colorado Buffaloes on SI. Jack graduated from the University of Colorado with a bachelor's degree in journalism and minors in business and sports media. Born and raised in the Boulder area, Jack began covering Colorado athletics in 2018 and was the head sports editor of the CU Independent during his college career. More recently, he spent over three years as the managing editor of the USA Today Sports Network's Colorado Buffaloes Wire, where he covered Colorado's hiring of head football coach Deion Sanders. Other publications Jack has written for include the Boulder Daily Camera, Left Hand Valley Courier and SB Nation’s Ralphie Report. In 2022, the Colorado Press Association awarded Jack second place in its annual Class 5 Best Sports Column Writing category.

Home/Football