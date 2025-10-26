Live Score Updates From Colorado Buffaloes' Huge Matchup at Utah
Needing to win three of their final five regular season games to qualify for a bowl, the Colorado Buffaloes will battle the Utah Utes on Saturday night in Salt Lake City.
Beating the Utes (5-2, 2-2 Big 12) at Rice-Eccles Stadium hasn't come easy for Colorado (3-4, 1-3 Big 12) in recent years, but coach Deion Sanders' Buffs do have some momentum after beating the Iowa State Cyclones two weeks ago. Quarterback Kaidon Salter looked more comfortable under center and as a leader, and the Buffs' defense stepped up in several key moments.
For Utah, all eyes will be on the health of quarterback Devon Dampier, who's expected to play despite getting banged up in last week's loss to the BYU Cougars. Backup Byrd Ficklin, a fellow dual-threat quarterback, will likely also see some snaps for a Utah offense that's averaging 461.1 yards per game.
This article will be updated with scoring plays and key moments throughout Colorado's Week 9 game at Utah:
Pregame Participation Report
Utah quarterback Devon Dampier was not listed as injured on Utah's pregame participation report.
For Colorado, cornerback RJ Johnson, safety Carter Stoutmire and defensive end Nikhil Webb-Walker are all game-time decisions.
Colorado Aiming To Grow Momentum
Momentum is a powerful commodity in college football, and the Buffs finally have some after beating Iowa State before the bye week.
"You need to win and be consistent in winning and what you did to win those particular games and what we did to lose those particular games to invoke change," Sanders said earlier this week. "I am happy with the young men that choose to do right when wrong is so prevalent. I am happy with the way they are practicing, the way they are in meetings, how attentive they are. I am seeing some changes of personalities just in the practice habits and how physical they are."
Scouting Utah
After winning only five games last season, the Utes have matched that total already with Dampier, running back Wayshawn Parker (358 rushing yards, three touchdowns) and wide receiver Ryan Davis (482 receiving yards, three touchdowns) leading the charge offensively. Utah also owns one of college football's best offensive linemen in Spencer Fano.
Defensively, safety Jackson Bennee (36 total tackles, three interceptions) and defensive end John Henry Daley (nine sacks, 12 tackles for loss) have been Utah's most productive players. The Utes allow just over 300 yards per game and a minuscule 15.3 points.