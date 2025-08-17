Georgia Tech 'Nowhere Near Ready' Ahead Of Season Opener Against Colorado Buffaloes
Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets coach Brent Key shared some concerning words on his team following a fall camp scrimmage this weekend.
With less than two weeks remaining until the Yellow Jackets face the Colorado Buffaloes in Week 1, Key admitted Saturday that Georgia Tech is "nowhere near ready to play a football game," per Chad Bishop of the Atlanta Journal-Constitution. The Yellow Jackets are currently favored over Colorado, but their sloppy scrimmage has Key seemingly worried about his team's readiness for the season opener.
Georgia Tech, a team that prides itself on playing physical, clean football, struggled to find its groove on Saturday in the eyes of Key. Still, the Yellow Jackets have another 12 days to clean up their mistakes before visiting Boulder on Aug. 29.
Brent Key Worried About Georgia Tech?
Key told reporters after the scrimmage that Georgia Tech's first 100 plays "looked like dog crap." Across the board, Georgia Tech apparently struggled in its final scrimmage of fall camp.
"Way too many penalties, way too many turnovers, way too many blown assignments, way too many guys that either didn't play or tapped out for aches and pains and things you have to play through," Key said, per Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets on SI. "We're not even close from the standpoint of mental toughness, the grit and the fortitude that you have to have to play the game. We got a lot of young kids on the field, new kids, but that is zero excuse."
When asked to share what he liked about his team on Saturday, Key said Georgia Tech performed better in pass protection but struggled to generate a pass rush and even catch the football. Led by senior guard Keylan Rutledge, Georgia Tech's offensive line is expected to be strong in 2025.
Georgia Tech Gearing For Colorado
With fall camp nearly complete, Georgia Tech will soon begin prepping for coach Deion Sanders' Colorado squad.
"We'll come in tomorrow (Sunday) as a staff, and hopefully it's being done as we speak. We'll evaluate the football team, evaluate the roster, evaluate where we're at," Key said. "We're going to play what we can execute with the best players on the field to do it... We'll come back on Tuesday and Wednesday, and they'll be camp practices. They will be camp practices. We gotta find out who wants to play football. And then we'll go and get into the Colorado prep on Thursday and Friday."
Despite what has seemingly been a rough stretch of fall camp, Georgia Tech remains talented on both sides of the ball. Quarterback Haynes King and running back Jamal Haynes are expected to shine offensively, and linebacker Kyle Efford was recently named to the Bednarik Award watch list.