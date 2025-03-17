Deion Sanders Reveals TV Network For Colorado Buffaloes Spring Game Broadcast
Coach Deion Sanders announced Monday that his third spring football game leading the Colorado Buffaloes will be televised on ESPN2.
The annual Black and Gold Day scrimmage is scheduled for April 19 at Folsom Field in Boulder. Per Colorado, the game will begin at 2:30 p.m. MT.
The Buffaloes' first spring football game under Coach Prime was televised on ESPN in 2023 and drew over 47,000 fans to Folsom Field. Last year, the Big 12-bound Buffs played their spring game on the Pac-12 Network.
During his first press conference of the spring on Monday, Coach Prime spoke on the unfortunate trend of major college football programs canceling their spring game. Nebraska, North Carolina State, Texas, UCF and USC are among several other Power Four teams that have either canceled or modified their spring game plans this year.
"We got to sell this thing out and pack this thing because the way the trend is going, you never know if this is going to be the last spring game," Sanders said. "I don't believe in that. I don't really want to condone that."
'Coach Prime' added that he'd like to practice and scrimmage against another team in the spring, similar to what NFL teams do during the preseason.
"I would like to play against another team in the spring," Sanders said. "That's what I'm trying to do right now. To have a competitive (spring) playing against your own guys kind of gets monotonous, and you really can't tell the level of your guys because it's the same old, same old. Everybody kind of knows each other toward the end. I would like to style it like the pros. I would like to practice against someone for a few days and then you have a spring game. I think the public will be satisfied with that tremendously."
Nearby Division I teams that Colorado could theoretically scrimmage in the spring include Colorado State, Northern Colorado and Air Force.
This spring, Colorado's starting quarterback battle between freshman early enrollee Julian Lewis and Liberty transfer Kaidon Salter is arguably the biggest story to watch. Returner Ryan Staub is navigating his third spring practice season with the Buffs and could also make a run at the starting job.
Other newcomers to watch this spring include Tulsa transfer wide receiver Joseph Williams, Alabama transfer defensive tackle Jehiem Oatis, freshman offensive lineman Chauncey Gooden and South Florida transfer defensive back Tawfiq Byard.
"I feel like we will have a better team, I really do," Sanders said. "I know we had a few phenomenal players that you're gonna see get drafted, but as a team, I feel like we're better on both lines. I feel like we're better in the backfield, especially with the addition to (running backs coach) Marshall Faulk. Offensively and defensively, linebackers, what I'm seeing from the secondary, the depth, and I'm appreciating so many aspects of the coaching staff and what they're bringing in."