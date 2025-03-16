Watch Colorado Buffaloes' Julian Lewis Show Off Strong Arm At Spring Practice
Spring football for the Colorado Buffaloes and coach Deion Sanders is in full swing. Luckily for Colorado fans, Deion Sanders Jr. provides unprecedented access on his YouTube channel, filming team meetings and practices as the Buffaloes prepare for the 2025 season.
In some of the most recent clips from Colorado's third day of spring practice, incoming quarterback Julian "JuJu" Lewis showed off his arm strength and accuracy in a number of passing drills. The Buffaloes are replacing one of the top quarterbacks in the country in Shedeur Sanders, but future seems bright at the position for Colorado.
In the highlights shown, Lewis already looked comfortable with the offense. Not much of transfer quarterback Kaidon Salter was posted, but Colorado might be trying to keep the starting offense a secret. Although a quarterback competition is expected in the spring, the limited clips of the team periods shown at practice featured more of Lewis and what appeared to be the second offensive unit.
Earlier in the week, Lewis spoke about his transition to the college game. He also highlighted the benefits of his relationship with Shedeur Sanders as Lewis prepares to lead the Buffaloes in the future and potentially follow in Sanders footsteps to the NFL Draft.
"It's definitely a blessing for me to have a guy like him. Me and Shedeur talked about it. We kind of came in different paths, like I didn't start off at [Jackson State] and all of that stuff. But just looking at it from another black quarterback is always good to hear from, even the older guys that have retired. Just understanding their path, it's humbling," said Lewis.
However, Lewis is not the only quarterback on Colorado's roster that is looking to replace Sanders. Former signal-caller for the Liberty Flames, Kaidon Salter brings some experience to the position group, starting 25 games in the last two seasons. Salter talked about his decision to transfer and commit to Colorado.
"Coach (Sanders) wanted to see me come in and compete with JuJu, and it's all working out right now. Just coming in, helping JuJu out, also helping each other out. It was the best fit for me, and having the staff that they have here, everybody's been to where I'm trying to get to. Pat Shurmur's one of the best offensive coordinators, best quarterbacks coach in the country,"
While Salter is expected to start the season under center for Colorado, the Buffaloes boast quality depth should Lewis earn the backup role in the offseason.
At the end of practice, coach Sanders asked the team who had the best day of work in order to pick which player would break down the huddle. 'Coach Prime' chose Lewis after his impressive day, but once Sanders heard that Lewis finished with an interception, he kicked Lewis out and picked someone else.
The Buffaloes kickoff the season on Aug. 29 against Georgia Tech. First, Colorado's annual spring game is scheduled for April 19.