Deion Sanders Reveals What Makes Him 'Upset' About Current Colorado Team
The Colorado Buffaloes are stumbling out of the gate, losing two of their first three games, including a double-digit setback against Houston to kick off Big 12 play.
It’s not the start Deion Sanders was hoping for. The offense has struggled since the departures of Shedeur Sanders and Travis Hunter, and the quarterback situation is still unsettled.
Liberty transfer Kaidon Salter started the opener, redshirt sophomore Ryan Staub got the call last week, and even five-star freshman Julian Lewis has seen snaps. That rotation has created more questions than answers about who should lead the offense.
Colorado’s offense is still struggling three games in, and Sanders hasn’t named a quarterback for Wyoming. That uncertainty is holding the team back.
If things don’t click soon, the Buffaloes could fall behind before they really get going.
Deion Sanders Admits Struggles, Still Confident in Buffaloes
After a nine-win season and a bowl appearance, expectations were high, and Sanders felt good about what his team could accomplish this year. But three games in, the Buffaloes haven’t quite hit their stride, and the early struggles have been frustrating.
Speaking Tuesday, Sanders acknowledged the rough start but said he still trusts the players and coaches in the program.
“I’m just as upset or even more because I know what’s supposed to be happening,” Sanders said of his frustrations. “I know we have the young men in that locker room and on the coaching staff to get it together.”
For Sanders, the focus now is simple: take that trust and turn it into results. With Big 12 play heating up, the Buffaloes don’t have much time to figure things out, and every game counts if they want to keep their season on track.
MORE: Deion Sanders' Quarterback Qualms Spell Disaster For Colorado Buffaloes
MORE: Colorado’s Struggles Spark Overreaction About Deion Sanders’ Future
MORE: Is Deion Sanders Recruiting Another NFL Legend to Colorado’s Coaching Staff?
MORE: Three Concerning Takeaways From Colorado’s Tough Loss to Houston
Deion Sanders Faces Tough Quarterback Decision This Week
The Buffs are expected to start quarterback Kaidon Salter this Saturday against the Wyoming Cowboys, per a report by Matt Zenitz of CBS Sports. Sanders has not confirmed or denied that report.
Sanders has a tough call at quarterback. None of the three options has consistently kept Colorado competitive this season.
Salter seems like the obvious choice, but his inconsistency has been an issue. Staub looked good against Delaware but struggled against Houston, leaving questions about whether he deserves more time to develop.
Even Lewis might not be the quick fix the team needs—it could make more sense to let him sit and not rush a true freshman into the national spotlight.
Every choice comes with risk, and with another loss looming, the pressure is only building. How Sanders handles the quarterback spot could shape not just this season, but the future of the program.
Can The Buffaloes Find Their Rhythm Before It’s Too Late?
Starting the season 1-2 with a conference loss won’t be easy to overcome, especially with the quarterback situation still unsettled. There’s still a chance for a winning streak and to surprise some critics, but it won’t be simple.
The Big 12 is tough this year. Utah and Texas Tech, both top-20 programs, look set to face off not just this week but possibly in the conference championship.
Right now, the Buffaloes aren’t on that level. Their schedule doesn’t make things any easier, and a conference title appearance feels out of reach unless the team quickly finds some consistency.
The next few weeks could decide if this season is remembered for missed opportunities—or for a surprising turnaround nobody expected.