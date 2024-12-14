Deion Sanders sends warning about Travis Hunter winning the Heisman Trophy
Travis Hunter has captivated the college football world with a season for the ages. The Colorado Buffaloes two-way star basked in the spotlight of New York City, picking up accolades and solidifying his legacy as one of the most impactful players the sport has ever seen.
While his achievements have earned him widespread recognition, his coach wants to make sure Hunter is paid in full. Deion Sanders issued a stern warning about the Heisman Trophy outcome, hinting at potential backlash if Hunter doesn’t claim college football’s most prestigious award.
Sanders didn’t mince words when discussing Hunter’s Heisman candidacy. After a season where Hunter delivered jaw-dropping performances on both sides of the ball, he emphasized the importance of the recognition he deserves.
"We got another award to pick up Saturday night. “It’s going to be something happening if we don’t pick up that award,” Sanders said on Thursday night, underscoring Hunter’s unparalleled impact on the game. His statistics speak volumes with 92 receptions for 1,152 yards and 14 touchdowns as a wide receiver, combined with four interceptions, 11 pass breakups, and only 22 receptions allowed as a cornerback.
What Colorado's Travis Hunter said ahead of Heisman Trophy presentation
Hunter’s 2024 season has been nothing short of historic. Playing over 1,300 snaps, split almost evenly between offense and defense, he is the only FBS player to dominate so thoroughly on both sides of the ball. His versatility, athleticism, and football IQ set him apart, and he has rewritten the record books in the process. Highlights of his season include becoming the first player in over 25 years to score three touchdowns and snag an interception in a single game and achieving the unprecedented feat of 150 receiving yards and four pass breakups in another.
In the lead-up to the Heisman ceremony, Hunter’s week has been packed with recognition. He secured the Biletnikoff Award as the nation’s best wide receiver and the Chuck Bednarik Award for top defensive player, making NCAA history as the first to win both in the same season. Additionally, he inked a high-profile endorsement deal with Adidas and was named AP College Football Player of the Year.
Hunter’s dominance transcends statistics, setting a new standard for two-way players in college football. His final game for the Buffaloes in the Alamo Bowl will mark the end of an extraordinary college career, as he prepares to declare for the NFL Draft. For now, all eyes are on the Heisman ceremony, where Hunter is poised to potentially claim his rightful place in college football immortality.