Does President Donald Trump Think He Helped Shedeur Sanders' NFL Draft Stock?
As Colorado Buffaloes quarterback Shedeur Sanders fell in the 2025 NFL Draft out of the first round, President Donald Trump questioned whether NFL owners were stupid for not drafting Shedeur. He also stood up for Shedeur's dad and coach, Deion Sanders on social media.
White House Press Secretary Karoline Leavitt was asked on Monday's briefing if President Trump think he helped Shedeur get drafted by posting on social media.
"Hey, all I will say is the President put out a statement and a few rounds later he was drafted. So I think the facts speak for themselves on that one," Leavitt said.
The reporter also asked if President Trump thinks going to the Browns is better than being undrafted, which Leavitt smartly did not comment on.
The question comes after Shedeur fell from an expected first-round draft pick to a fifth-round draft selection by the Cleveland Browns. President Trump was as outraged as many, as he posted about the slide.
"What is wrong with NFL owners, are they STUPID? Deion Sanders was a great college football player, and was even greater in the NFL. He’s also a very good coach, streetwise and smart! Therefore, Shedeur, his quarterback son, has PHENOMENAL GENES, and is all set for Greatness. He should be 'picked' IMMEDIATELY by a team that wants to WIN. Good luck Shedeur, and say hello to your wonderful father!" wrote Trump on Truth Social.
Trump has been vocal about his opinions on the NFL, historically.
On Monday morning, "Coach Prime" put out a statement of his own, after the unprecedented draft fall.
"This too shall pass! There's 221 of y'all that need to know the storm you're facing & getting the best of u right now shall pass! Hold on to the lesson & where your level of Faith is in the midst of the storm. God is a progressive GOD so Progress & don't stress," wrote Deion Sanders on Twitter/X.
Shedeur Sanders maintained an impressive composure and positive attitude throughout the three days of the draft. The Sanders' NFL Draft gathering was livestreamed on Twitch by his brother and Shedeur looked calm and often joked around amid the stressful situation.
On Thursday night after Sanders did not get drafted in the first round, he posted a video from his NFL Draft party at his family's home in Texas. Shedeur opted to not attend the draft in Green Bay, Wisconsin.
"We all didn't expect this, of course, but I feel like with God, anything is possible," Shedeur said. "I feel like this didn't happen for no reason. All this is, of course, is fuel to the fire. Under no circumstance, we all know this shouldn't have happened, but we understand we're on to bigger and better things. Tomorrow's the day, and we're going to be happy regardless. Legendary."
With the Colorado Buffaloes in 2024, Sanders threw for 4,134 yards with 37 touchdowns and 10 interceptions. Sanders won the Johnny Unitas Award for the nation’s top senior quarterback, set the record for the longest consecutive touchdown pass streak in NCAA history (49 games). Sanders was also a finalist for the Davey O’Brien, Manning, and Earl Campbell Tyler Rose Awards.