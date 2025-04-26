Travis Hunter Emotional Reaction: Shedeur Sanders Drafted To Cleveland Browns
Travis Hunter displayed an emotional reaction to teammate Shedeur Sanders being drafted in the fifth round by the Cleveland Browns in the 2025 NFL Draft. The former Colorado Buffaloes quarterback Sanders experienced an unprecedented NFL draft fall after being considered a first round pick in the pre-draft process.
Hunter was all smiles as Sanders' shocking draft skid finally stopped as the Browns picked him with the No. 144 overall pick of the 2025 NFL Draft.
"Yes sir!! My boy Shedeur to the Browns, let's get it!" Hunter said while Facetiming Sanders during the Browns pick.
Hunter is already in Jacksonville after being drafted No. 2 overall by the Jacksonville Jaguars. At the last minute, the Jaguars traded up from No. 5 with the Cleveland Browns to select the two-way star that will play both offense and defense for the Jaguars.
Shedeur Sanders and NFL Draft hopeful Shilo Sanders are in Texas with their family and father/coach Deion Sanders instead of attending the NFL Draft in Green Bay, Wisconsin.
On the flip side, the Sanders brothers matched Hunter's excitement when he was drafted in the first round. Former Colorado Buffaloes cornerback/wide receiver Hunter made history, as the first player to be announced at the NFL Draft as both a cornerback and a receiver.
It's obvious the brotherhood that Hunter and Sanders have developed as both talents head to the NFL.
"So proud of Trav," Shilo says on the video.
Once considered the top quarterback in the 2025 draft class, Sheduer's draft slide is controversial. As NFL teams passed on him through the first four rounds of the draft, it became clear that there were wires crossed in expectations vs. reality. Why Shedeur tumbled in the draft will be hotly debated for the next year as he begins his rookie season in Cleveland.
The Browns also drafted former Oregon Duck quarterback and Heisman Trophy finalist Dillon Gabriel in the third round. Gabriel and Shedeur now have a chance to compete for the starting job, joining a Browns quarterback room with 17-year veteran Joe Flacco and Kenny Pickett.
After Shedeur got the call from the Browns, Shedeur then had a message for the Browns organization, general manger Andrew Berry and coach Kevin Stefanski.
“Thank you everybody... Thank you to the Browns organization for giving me a chance, that's all I need,” said Shedeur on Twitch livestream."It's perfect timing... You gotta remain positive and stay happy at all times. I knew the whole time that God had me, so I wasn't really panicking because I knew he has perfect timing."
Sanders' relief and excitement was palpable as he jumped into the pool at his house.
"This is the type of joy you have when you know God’s got you. Many would’ve pouted about sliding in the draft. But when you know God has his hands on your life, you dance through the fire with a smile and never quit. You LOVE to see it from Shedeur Sanders," wrote NFL analyst, former NFL quarterback Robert Griffin III.