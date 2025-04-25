Deion, Shilo Sanders' Amazed Reaction To Shedeur Sanders NFL Draft Slide Controversy
Colorado Buffaloes coach Deion Sanders and fellow NFL Draft hopeful Shilo Sanders displayed an emotional reaction to teammate and family member Shedeur Sanders' NFL Draft slide out of the first round of the 2025 NFL Draft. As NFL teams passed on the quarterback in the first round, Deion was amazed and Shilo made some jokes at the family's draft party at their home in Texas.
As the New Orleans Saints drafted Texas Longhorns offensive tackle Kelvin Banks Jr. with the No. 9 overall pick instead of Sanders, "Coach Prime" shook his head.
The Cleveland Browns made a blockbuster NFL Draft trade with the Jacksonville Jaguars. The Jaguars drafted former Colorado Buffaloes Consensus All-American player Travis Hunter at No. 2 overall while Cleveland drafted defensive tackle Mason Graham with the No. 5 overall pick. Deion Sanders' amazement continued as he noted that Browns quarterback (Joe) "Flacco (is) my age."
Coach Prime said “I like Flacco” at the end of the video.
Shilo's reaction to his brother's NFL Draft slide out of the first round is to joke around with Shedeur. Did Shedeur slide out of the first round due to controversy surrounding his father, Deion?
“I don’t even know what they going to do with me... If they making him (Shedeur) wait, Oh buddy,” laughed Shilo.
Shilo also told Shedeur before the Browns selection, “If they don’t take you right now then it’s something going on.”
The Sanders brothers are in Texas with their family and father/coach Deion Sanders instead of attending the NFL Draft in Green Bay, Wisconsin.
Most were shocked to see Sanders slide past the Pittsburgh Steelers with the No. 21 pick. Then, the the New York Giants passed on Sanders twice in the first round. Giants coach Brian Daboll drafted Penn State EDGE Abdul Carter at No. 3 overall. Then, New York traded up with the Houston Texans for the No. 25 overall pick but drafted former Ole Miss quarterback Jaxson Dart over Sanders.
The biggest questions heading into day two of the 2025 NFL Draft is - which team will draft Sanders and which round?
The Cleveland Browns (No. 33, 36), Las Vegas Raiders (No. 37) and New Orleans Saints (No. 40) are all potential options for Sanders early in the second round.
Sanders' is ranked as the third-best available prospect on NFL.com behind South Carolina ·safety junior Nick Emmanwori and Michigan junior cornerback Will Johnson.
With the Colorado Buffaloes in 2024, Sanders threw for 4,134 yards with 37 touchdowns and 10 interceptions. Sanders won the Johnny Unitas Award for the nation’s top senior quarterback, set the record for the longest consecutive touchdown pass streak in NCAA history (49 games). Sanders was also a finalist for the Davey O’Brien, Manning, and Earl Campbell Tyler Rose Awards.
Deion Sanders sent a message out on the morning of Day 2 of the draft.
"My bible says God uses the foolish things to confound the wise & he chose the weak things of the world that he may put to shame the strong! Please know God ain't done & God is just really getting started. Enjoy this lesson & stop stressing," wrote Deion Sanders.