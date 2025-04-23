Colorado Buffaloes Star Travis Hunter Makes NFL Draft History Already
The 2025 NFL Draft is less than 48 hours away, and former Colorado Buffaloes legend Travis Hunter is already making history. Travis Hunter is the No. 1 wide receiver and cornerback on the consensus big board, a feat that’s never been done before.
The Heisman Trophy winner leaves Colorado as the best player in program history and arguably the greatest individual college football player of all time. No player before Hunter has ever had the impact or accomplishments that Hunter accumulated during his time at Colorado.
In NFL.com analyst Bucky Brooks’ final draft rankings, he broke down the entire draft class. Hunter, to no surprise, was the top wide receiver and cornerback in the list, but with a few interesting qualifiers that most people have not considered. As a former NFL player, Brooks offers a more focused perspective about the on-field ability as opposed to the noise that surrounds the Colorado star.
“The 2025 wide receiver class does not feature a can't-miss prospect at the top of the board, but teams will be able to find key contributors in the early rounds. Travis Hunter sits atop the list as the most explosive playmaker in the group. In the two previous editions of this file, I only had the reigning Heisman Trophy winner ranked among cornerbacks," Brooks said.
"But he keeps expressing a strong desire to continue playing both ways, so I should evaluate him in both spots. As a receiver, the Colorado standout displays exceptional ball skills and hand-eye coordination, regularly making dazzling catches on the perimeter. Though his route-running needs polish, he is a potential WR1 due to his potency as a big-play specialist,” Brooks continued.
“The 2025 cornerback class is loaded with ballhawks and playmakers on the perimeter. Travis Hunter was a dynamic two-way player at wide receiver and cornerback in college, though I previously explained why I think he should start his pro career as a CB with a small package of plays as an offensive specialist," Brooks said.
While Hunter to the Cleveland Browns at No. 2 overall seems like the safest bet, there are reports from various NFL sources that teams may be in the market to trade up for the services of Hunter. It’s comes as no surprise that information such as that leaks so close to draft time. There’s no telling if there’s any validity to those leaks or if it’s bait to gauge interest; anything goes this close to the draft.
“This is a fun one. I'm hearing there are a few teams that have been making calls to get to No. 2. We might hear more of this in the next 24 hours. Hunter can be an elite defensive back from the get-go, but he also has the potential to be a top wide receiver. He's perhaps the rarest prospect we've seen in years. The Browns can -- and will - consider using him on both sides of the ball. Coach Kevin Stefanski & Co. will get the very best out of him on offense,” ESPN’s Peter Schrager said.
Either way, there’s no doubt that Travis Hunter will come off the board extremely early and instantly become the new face of that franchise. With a rare skill set and off-the-charts likability, Hunter is the complete package that any team would be lucky to have. Travis Hunter has made the most of his collegiate career and should instantly become a difference-maker in the National Football League.