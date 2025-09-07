Deion Sanders, Sincere Brown Share Emotional Moment After Colorado Buffaloes Win
BOULDER — Wide receiver Sincere Brown was arguably the biggest unsung hero in the Colorado Buffaloes' 31-7 win over the Delaware Blue Hens on Saturday.
Playing in only his second game with the Buffs, the Campbell transfer led all receivers with 120 yards and scored his first touchdown of the season on a deep ball from quarterback Ryan Staub. On both his 71-yard score and a 36-yard catch soon after, Brown showed off his ability to win 1-on-1 battles down the field.
Deion Sanders Shares Moment With Sincere Brown
Asked about Brown, coach Deion Sanders shared that the 6-foot-5 wide receiver gave him a hug in the equipment room after the game.
"Man, you have no idea. Sincere came in the back, in the equipment room, and gave me the biggest hug," Sanders said. "He was so happy. He was so elated because you have no idea, ladies and gentlemen, we have a tremendous receiving room. They just need an opportunity. That's it."
Brown certainly made the most out of his opportunity against Delaware, tying fellow wide receiver Joseph Williams and running back DeKalon Taylor for the team lead in receptions with four. Williams and Taylor combined for only 104 receiving yards to Brown's 120, however.
Help From Ryan Staub
Staub, who also broke out with 157 passing yards and two touchdowns, revealed that he made a critical pre-snap adjustment on both of his deep balls to Brown.
"On those plays, he wasn't supposed to run a go, and I told him to run a go on both," Staub said. "If they press Sincere, it's going up."
It went up twice, and Brown proved too much for Delaware's secondary both times. Although Colorado's situation at quarterback remains murky heading into Friday's Big 12 Conference opener against the Houston Cougars, keeping Brown involved will be critical
MORE: Three Key Takeaways From the Colorado Buffaloes' Statement Win Over Delaware
MORE: Quarterback Julian Lewis Makes History But Underwhelms In First Colorado Buffaloes Drives
MORE: How No Rookie Reps Could Shape Colorado Star Shedeur Sanders’ NFL Future
MORE: Deion Sanders Reacts To Ryan Staub's Breakout Game, Colorado Buffaloes Quarterback Situation
MORE: Colorado Buffaloes Quarterback Ryan Staub Turns Heads in Win Over Delaware
Sincere Brown's College Journey
Brown's emotional moment with "Coach Prime" becomes even more special considering his adversity-filled college career. Now a graduate student, Brown began his career at South Florida, where he recorded only one catch for 19 yards in three seasons. He then transferred to Campbell and had a quiet 2023 season before breaking out for 1,028 yards and 12 touchdowns last year.
Colorado added Brown out of the transfer portal in April, bolstering a wide receiver room that lost Jimmy Horn Jr., Travis Hunter, LaJohntay Wester and Will Sheppard to the NFL.
"The Hall of Fame coaching staff is unbelievable," Brown said in fall camp, per DNVR Buffs. "I've never seen a bunch of gold jackets in one (coaching staff). That's unbelievable. That was a huge decision on my coming to Colorado."