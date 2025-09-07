Buffs Beat

Deion Sanders, Sincere Brown Share Emotional Moment After Colorado Buffaloes Win

Coach Deion Sanders revealed that he and wide receiver Sincere Brown shared an emotional moment after the Colorado Buffaloes' win over the Delaware Blue Hens. The Campbell transfer scored his first CU touchdown and was a big weapon for Ryan Staub.

Jack Carlough

Sep 6, 2025; Boulder, Colorado, USA; Colorado Buffaloes head coach Deion Sanders before the game against the Delaware Fightin Blue Hens at Folsom Field. Mandatory Credit: Ron Chenoy-Imagn Images
Sep 6, 2025; Boulder, Colorado, USA; Colorado Buffaloes head coach Deion Sanders before the game against the Delaware Fightin Blue Hens at Folsom Field. Mandatory Credit: Ron Chenoy-Imagn Images / Ron Chenoy-Imagn Images
BOULDER — Wide receiver Sincere Brown was arguably the biggest unsung hero in the Colorado Buffaloes' 31-7 win over the Delaware Blue Hens on Saturday.

Playing in only his second game with the Buffs, the Campbell transfer led all receivers with 120 yards and scored his first touchdown of the season on a deep ball from quarterback Ryan Staub. On both his 71-yard score and a 36-yard catch soon after, Brown showed off his ability to win 1-on-1 battles down the field.

Deion Sanders Shares Moment With Sincere Brown

Aug 29, 2025; Boulder, Colorado, USA; Colorado Buffaloes head coach Deion Sanders on the sidelines in the second quarter against the Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets at Folsom Field. Mandatory Credit: Ron Chenoy-Imagn Images / Ron Chenoy-Imagn Images

Asked about Brown, coach Deion Sanders shared that the 6-foot-5 wide receiver gave him a hug in the equipment room after the game.

"Man, you have no idea. Sincere came in the back, in the equipment room, and gave me the biggest hug," Sanders said. "He was so happy. He was so elated because you have no idea, ladies and gentlemen, we have a tremendous receiving room. They just need an opportunity. That's it."

Brown certainly made the most out of his opportunity against Delaware, tying fellow wide receiver Joseph Williams and running back DeKalon Taylor for the team lead in receptions with four. Williams and Taylor combined for only 104 receiving yards to Brown's 120, however.

Help From Ryan Staub

Sep 6, 2025; Boulder, Colorado, USA; Colorado Buffaloes quarterback Ryan Staub (16) calls for the ball in the second half against the Delaware Fightin Blue Hens at Folsom Field. Mandatory Credit: Ron Chenoy-Imagn Images / Ron Chenoy-Imagn Images

Staub, who also broke out with 157 passing yards and two touchdowns, revealed that he made a critical pre-snap adjustment on both of his deep balls to Brown.

"On those plays, he wasn't supposed to run a go, and I told him to run a go on both," Staub said. "If they press Sincere, it's going up."

It went up twice, and Brown proved too much for Delaware's secondary both times. Although Colorado's situation at quarterback remains murky heading into Friday's Big 12 Conference opener against the Houston Cougars, keeping Brown involved will be critical

Sincere Brown's College Journey

Brown's emotional moment with "Coach Prime" becomes even more special considering his adversity-filled college career. Now a graduate student, Brown began his career at South Florida, where he recorded only one catch for 19 yards in three seasons. He then transferred to Campbell and had a quiet 2023 season before breaking out for 1,028 yards and 12 touchdowns last year.

Colorado added Brown out of the transfer portal in April, bolstering a wide receiver room that lost Jimmy Horn Jr., Travis Hunter, LaJohntay Wester and Will Sheppard to the NFL.

"The Hall of Fame coaching staff is unbelievable," Brown said in fall camp, per DNVR Buffs. "I've never seen a bunch of gold jackets in one (coaching staff). That's unbelievable. That was a huge decision on my coming to Colorado."

Jack Carlough
JACK CARLOUGH

Jack Carlough is lead reporter for Colorado Buffaloes on SI. Jack graduated from the University of Colorado with a bachelor's degree in journalism and minors in business and sports media. Born and raised in the Boulder area, Jack began covering Colorado athletics in 2018 and was the head sports editor of the CU Independent during his college career. More recently, he spent over three years as the managing editor of the USA Today Sports Network's Colorado Buffaloes Wire, where he covered Colorado's hiring of head football coach Deion Sanders. Other publications Jack has written for include the Boulder Daily Camera, Left Hand Valley Courier and SB Nation’s Ralphie Report. In 2022, the Colorado Press Association awarded Jack second place in its annual Class 5 Best Sports Column Writing category.

