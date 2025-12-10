Deion Sanders Should Target This Underrated FCS Star For Buffaloes Defensive Line

The Colorado Buffaloes are entering an offseason full of question marks and real pressure to turn a 3-9 season into a winning record. Coach Deion Sanders has plenty of work ahead, and with only 11 signees so far, the program will once again be leaning heavily on the transfer portal.

This isn’t the same position Colorado was in a year ago, coming off a 9-4 season and a bowl appearance. At that point, the Buffaloes looked like a destination. After a tough year, that perception has shifted.

That’s why Sanders and his staff may need to get creative, especially when it comes to finding help in the transfer portal. Underrated JUCO or FCS talent could become a bigger part of their strategy.

Nov 1, 2025; Boulder, Colorado, USA; Colorado Buffaloes head coach Deion Sanders and defensive back Kole Mathis (33) before the game against the Arizona Wildcats at Folsom Field. Mandatory Credit: Ron Chenoy-Imagn Images | Ron Chenoy-Imagn Images

Sanders has already started reshaping the staff, hiring Sacramento State coach Brennan Marion as offensive coordinator. His arrival also reinforces Colorado’s willingness to tap into the FCS ranks for overlooked playmakers who can make an immediate impact in the transfer portal.

One FCS name who could fit that mold is North Dakota defensive tackle Emmanuel Olagbaju, who has three years of eligibility left after a strong redshirt sophomore season.

If Sanders wants to rebuild the defensive front quickly, players like Olagbaju become intriguing targets. Finding undervalued talent with room to grow may be the most reliable path for the Buffaloes to stabilize the roster heading into next season.

MORE: Colorado Buffaloes Land Recruiting Win With 4-Star Brothers

MORE: Why a Transfer Portal Reunion with Dylan Edwards Would Boost Colorado’s Offense

MORE: Colorado Offensive Coordinator Brennan Marion Delivers Important Message To Fans

How Emmanuel Olagbaju Fits Colorado’s Search for Underrated Talent

Apr 19, 2025; Boulder, CO, USA; Colorado Buffaloes defensive coordinator Robert Livingston during the spring game at Folsom Field. Mandatory Credit: Isaiah J. Downing-Imagn Images | Isaiah J. Downing-Imagn Images

Olagbaju isn’t the type of player who will immediately excite the fan base, especially coming from an FCS program with modest production. He finished the season with 11 tackles and 2.5 sacks, but his measurables are what make him worth a closer look.

According to Olagbaju, he runs a 4.89-second 40-yard dash with a 31-inch vertical while standing 6-foot-5 and nearly 300 pounds. That kind of raw potential is exactly the type of profile defensive line coach Domata Peko should be eager to work with.

Colorado’s defensive line lacked explosiveness and a true interior pass rush this past season, making it far too easy for opponents to attack the inside zone. Brandon Davis-Swain and Anquin Barnes Jr. combined for just 1.5 sacks and 19 solo tackles.

That production underscores how much help the team needs up front.

That level of production simply isn’t enough for the interior of this defense. Colorado has to look for transfer portal options with upside — players who can eventually provide the disruption that defensive coordinator Robert Livingston is missing.

Olagbaju isn’t a quick fix or an instant-impact addition, but with three years of eligibility remaining, he’s the kind of prospect worth betting on.

He’s the type of developmental swing Colorado can’t afford to ignore. If the Buffaloes want to build a stronger foundation up front, taking calculated chances on players like him is a necessary step.

The Defensive Line Should Be Deion Sanders’ Biggest Focus This Offseason

Sep 27, 2025; Boulder, Colorado, USA; Colorado Buffaloes head coach Deion Sanders reacts to a touchdown scored in the first quarter against the Colorado Buffaloes at Folsom Field. Mandatory Credit: Ron Chenoy-Imagn Images | Ron Chenoy-Imagn Images

The Buffaloes’ defense had some bright spots last season, especially in the secondary, but staying consistent was a problem. Sophomore safety Tawfiq Byard had 79 tackles and three turnovers, and senior Preston Hodge added 13 pass deflections.

The bigger struggle was up front. The defensive line had trouble stopping the run, and the team’s sack leader finished with just 2.5 sacks. Until Colorado gets a more substantial presence in the trenches, running teams and Big 12 offenses will continue to cause problems.

For Sanders and his staff, fixing the defensive line has to be the main focus this offseason. It’s not just about adding players — it’s about making teams rethink how they attack Colorado and giving the Buffaloes a real shot to compete.