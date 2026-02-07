Deion Sanders' Most Overlooked Trap Game For Colorado Buffaloes

The Colorado Buffaloes’ offseason is in full swing, and all eyes are on how the program will improve heading into next season. Coach Deion Sanders is coming off a three-win season, and the pressure will be on him to get the Buffaloes back on track.

Despite the roster additions, Colorado’s schedule remains challenging. The Big 12 is deeper and more talented than ever, leaving few clear opportunities for wins. Even the non-conference slate is tough, with Weber State standing out as one of the few games that seems winnable.

There are also plenty of potential trap games, and one that fans might be overlooking is Baylor.

Sep 12, 2025; Houston, Texas, USA; Colorado Buffaloes head coach Deion Sanders looks on from the sideline during the first half against the Houston Cougars at TDECU Stadium.

The Bears, coming off a disappointing season themselves, have made several key additions that mirror what the Buffaloes have done in Boulder. That sets up a matchup that could say a lot about where both programs stand under new expectations.

For Colorado, a game that looks manageable on paper could easily become another measuring stick, showing just how steep the climb still is in Sanders’ rebuild.

Why Baylor Could Be The Colorado's Biggest Trap Game Next Season

Nov 22, 2025; Tucson, Arizona, USA; Baylor Bears head coach Dave Aranda against the Arizona Wildcats at Casino Del Sol Stadium.

The Buffaloes simply weren’t good last season, especially with Sanders and his staff rotating between three different quarterbacks. The program was still adjusting to life without quarterback Shedeur Sanders and Heisman Trophy winner Travis Hunter on the field.

Baylor has arguably been one of the most underwhelming programs in the Big 12. They haven’t won double-digit games under coach Dave Aranda since 2021, and he’s entering his seventh season with just two winning campaigns to his name.

The Bears have improved this offseason, adding key players like former Florida quarterback DJ Lagway, four-star Indiana defensive lineman Honsea Wheelers, and former Colorado hybrid wide receiver Dre’lon Miller.

Lagway is a consensus five-star recruit from the 2024 recruiting class and was considered an absolute top-ranked recruit in the nation. To be this type of player again, Lagway will need the right coaching to take the Bears to the top.

Colorado's fourth game of the season, which will be on Sept. 26 at Baylor, is precisely the type of game that can surprise and control the course of its season. Despite how competitive and equal the Big 12 Conference has evolved to be, wins of this variety simply do not come easily.

Sanders and his team have made excellent picks this offseason; however, they have also lost a lot of talent this season. The Buffaloes are not expected to win very often, but this game against Baylor is one that should not be passed up on.

The way the season is shaping up, if Colorado is not careful, the stage can be set for Baylor to achieve that type of upset to change the early-season momentum. This is not just another game for Sanders or the Buffaloes; they will see it as a defining moment in the current season.

Next Season Brings Immense Pressure for Deion Sanders and the Buffaloes

Apr 19, 2025; Boulder, CO, USA; Colorado Buffaloes head coach Deion Sanders during the spring game at Folsom Field.

As strong as Colorado’s offseason looked on paper, it came at a steep cost for Sanders. Losing offensive lineman Jordan Seaton was a major blow, and the departures of safety Tawfiq Byard and wide receiver Omarion Miller only added to the challenge.

All three players were seen as key pieces of Sanders’ long-term vision for the program, which makes their exits even tougher to swallow. While the Buffaloes were able to bring in replacements, losing more than 40 players in a single offseason is hard to overlook.

That kind of turnover puts immense pressure on Sanders to make his transfer portal–heavy approach work quickly. Even with solid new additions, the sheer number of departures raises the stakes for the program.

Every game next season will carry extra weight, and Sanders won’t have much room for error as he tries to turn his vision into results. The challenge isn’t just rebuilding the roster, but it’s proving that they can compete consistently in a conference that won’t wait for them to catch up.