Deion Sanders’ Transfer-Heavy Strategy Raises Big Questions at Colorado
The Colorado Buffaloes and coach Deion Sanders haven’t gotten the program off to the start they hoped for this season. Sitting at 3-7 overall and 1-6 in conference play, and officially eliminated from bowl contention, the season has been a tough pill to swallow.
It’s been a disappointing stretch for Sanders, who now misses his second bowl game in three years at Boulder. Expectations were high coming into the season, and even after losing stars Shedeur Sanders and Travis Hunter to the NFL, the team’s goals didn’t change.
A recent story from The Athletic’s Antonio Morales and Sam Khan Jr. examined what’s gone wrong at Colorado, citing multiple sources around the sport. They highlighted major concerns with roster balance, player development, and talent evaluation.
Those problems have been worsened by the program’s reliance on transfers and limited high school recruiting.
“If you take a look at a lot of the guys they brought in, there wasn’t a ton of production,” a Big 12 general manager told the Athletic. “They took a bunch of Power 4 big-name recruits and put them in with the expectation they’d make huge jumps. And they just didn’t.”
Colorado’s experiment with quick fixes has clearly hit a ceiling. Without real change, this season won’t just be seen as a setback—it could serve as a warning.
Kaidon Salter’s Struggles Expose Gaps In Colorado’s Player Development
The Buffaloes are a solid program, but they’re not on the same level as the higher-profile schools when it comes to player development. Sanders has had success with players like Shedeur Sanders, Travis Hunter, and Jordan Seaton, but so far, that success hasn’t been sustainable.
Colorado’s staff has had limited success turning high-profile transfers into consistent contributors, and the gap between potential and production has become obvious.
One player who really illustrates the issue is former Liberty quarterback Kaidon Salter. He hasn’t been the same since his breakout 2023 season, and this past year saw him benched multiple times.
Salter’s struggles became a microcosm of Colorado’s season, a reminder that even high-profile additions can’t mask systemic issues. His inability to regain his 2023 form contributed directly to the Buffaloes’ underwhelming performance and early exit from contention.
Deion Sanders’ Reliance On Transfers Shows Cracks In Colorado’s Roster
Deion Sanders is a great recruiter, but many forget that Jordan Seaton and Julian Lewis are really his only major high school recruiting wins. Sanders and Hunter both came from Jackson State, and Colorado’s limited production in high school recruiting has clearly affected the team’s performance.
The Buffaloes’ roster, packed with transfers, has flashes of talent, but consistency has been a problem. Without a steady stream of high school recruits, the team leans too heavily on transfers who aren’t always the right fit.
Relying on short-term transfers also leaves the roster without continuity, leadership, or players who stick around long enough to really shape the culture.
Right now, Colorado has a team full of talent but not enough cohesion to compete consistently in the Big 12. Without committing to long-term recruiting and player development, these struggles are likely to continue next season.