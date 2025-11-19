Deion Sanders, Colorado Hit With Unfortunate Recruiting News
The Colorado Buffaloes haven’t had the season many expected, and on Tuesday night, the hits kept coming. Four-star tight end Gavin Mueller, who had been committed to Colorado since May, officially flipped to Miami.
Given Colorado’s struggles and Mueller’s recent visits to Miami, the move didn’t come as much of a surprise. His growing relationship with Hurricanes coach Mario Cristobal became the deciding factor, according to Rivals’ Greg Smith.
“The coaches there and even my personal relationship with Coach Cristobal is unlike any other school,” Mueller told Smith. “And even when I used to walk away from visits, I’d kind of feel like maybe I could go here or no, this isn’t the place for me. But Miami was one of the first times I felt like yeah, this one feels right.”
When Mueller originally chose Colorado, the commitment felt like a major win for a program trying to build around five-star quarterback Julian Lewis. But concern grew as Miami, LSU and Alabama continued to push for him in recent weeks.
The flip is another reminder of the challenges Colorado faces in keeping pace with the nation’s elite programs. As the Buffaloes look ahead, finding stability and delivering results on the field will be crucial to holding onto top talent.
Mueller Flip Underscores Recruiting Challenges for Colorado
The flip highlights an increasingly difficult challenge for Colorado on the recruiting trail. Opposing programs are taking advantage of the team’s uncertain direction and the questions surrounding next season's roster.
“The group of guys and the coaches,” Mueller added. “You can kind of just tell everyone has one goal in mind and that’s winning and becoming a great team. They’re doing pretty good at that. I just feel like that’s exciting. Just being able to be part of a group of guys that just have one goal in mind.”
Colorado now heads into an offseason filled with tough questions and even tougher fixes. If the Buffaloes want to regain momentum in recruiting, they will need stability and results to follow quickly.
Colorado’s 2026 Recruiting Class Outlook
Whenever a program loses a four-star recruit, it stings. But for Colorado, Mueller was the kind of player who could have become a key piece in what they hope to build offensively and, more importantly, a valuable weapon for Lewis.
With Mueller gone, Colorado’s 2026 class now features only two four-star prospects in Preston Ashley and Rodney Colton Jr. For a program already struggling to find consistency on offense this season, losing a potential difference maker only makes the climb steeper.
Even so, Colorado has never shied away from battling college football’s biggest programs. The Buffaloes have shown they can compete for top talent, even when the odds are stacked against them.
If they want to keep winning those fights, steady results on the field will be the foundation they need.