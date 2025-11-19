Buffs Beat

Arizona State's Kenny Dillingham Shares History With Colorado Quarterback Julian Lewis

Arizona State Sun Devils coach Kenny Dillingham shared his thoughts on Colorado Buffaloes freshman quarterback Julian "JuJu" Lewis ahead of Saturday's matchup, admitting he once recruited the former five-star prospect to Oregon.

Jack Carlough

Jul 9, 2025; Frisco, TX, USA; Colorado quarterback Julian Lewis speaks with the media during 2025 Big 12 Football Media Days at The Star. Mandatory Credit: Raymond Carlin III-Imagn Images
Jul 9, 2025; Frisco, TX, USA; Colorado quarterback Julian Lewis speaks with the media during 2025 Big 12 Football Media Days at The Star. Mandatory Credit: Raymond Carlin III-Imagn Images / Raymond Carlin III-Imagn Images
On Saturday, Colorado Buffaloes true freshman quarterback Julian "JuJu" Lewis will face off against one of the many Power Four coaches who recruited him out of Carrollton High School in Georgia.

Now the head coach of the Arizona State Sun Devils, Kenny Dillingham still remembers recruiting Lewis to Eugene while he was the offensive coordinator at Oregon. Dillingham's Ducks offered Lewis in April 2022, about six months before the 2024 Big 12 Coach of the Year took the head job at Arizona State.

This weekend's matchup between Colorado and Arizona State will be somewhat of a full-circle moment and a reminder of what could've been. While Lewis was initially committed to the USC Trojans before flipping to Colorado last November, he's now heading into his second career start against a coach who once recruited him.

"He's a guy that I recruited for a little bit at Oregon, and he's a really good player," Dillingham said of Lewis earlier this week, per ASU. "You can tell he can locate the ball well, especially vertically down the field. That showed up in the West Virginia game when he played, is his ability to throw the ball vertically down the field."

Kenny Dillingham's Comments on Colorado

Arizona State head coach Kenny Dillingham holds a news conference on Oct. 27, 2025, in Tempe. / Rob Schumacher/The Republic / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Dillingham, who has led Arizona State to a 7-3 record, also shared his thoughts on the 3-7 Buffs as a whole. Despite some recent lopsided losses, Colorado hasn't lost its fight in the eyes of ASU's third-year leader.

"This is a team that plays hard, and I think it shows up," Dillingham said. "They've had games that didn't go great and they've had games where they beat good teams. We're no different. We're here and then here and then here and then here, we can't just be good an entire game. It's definitely a team that's dangerous."

Nov 8, 2025; Morgantown, West Virginia, USA; Colorado Buffaloes wide receiver Joseph Williams (8) catches a pass for a touchdown during the second quarter against the West Virginia Mountaineers at Milan Puskar Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Ben Queen-Imagn Images / Ben Queen-Imagn Images

Last time out, Colorado lost to West Virginia, 29-22, in Lewis' first career start. The former five-star prospect threw for 299 yards and two touchdowns despite a poor showing from his offensive line.

Coach Deion Sanders, who beat Dillingham two years ago during Colorado and Arizona State's final season in the Pac-12 Conference, has experienced an overall rough season in Boulder. Former starting quarterback Kaidon Salter largely struggled before giving way to Lewis, and Colorado's defense ranks 15th in the Big 12 Conference in yards allowed per game (420.7).

Julian Lewis Set To Battle Sun Devils

Nov 8, 2025; Morgantown, West Virginia, USA; Colorado Buffaloes quarterback Julian Lewis (10) throws a pass during the third quarter against the West Virginia Mountaineers at Milan Puskar Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Ben Queen-Imagn Images / Ben Queen-Imagn Images

Lewis will face a talented Arizona State defense on Saturday in his first career start at Folsom Field. Anchored by linebacker Keyshaun Elliott (82 total tackles, five sacks) and defensive back Keith Abney II (36 total tackles, 11 passes defended), the Sun Devils allow 23.6 points per game.

Kickoff on Saturday is set for 6 p.m. MT on ESPN2.

Jack Carlough
JACK CARLOUGH

Jack Carlough is lead reporter for Colorado Buffaloes on SI. Jack graduated from the University of Colorado with a bachelor's degree in journalism and minors in business and sports media. Born and raised in the Boulder area, Jack began covering Colorado athletics in 2018 and was the head sports editor of the CU Independent during his college career. More recently, he spent over three years as the managing editor of the USA Today Sports Network's Colorado Buffaloes Wire, where he covered Colorado's hiring of head football coach Deion Sanders. Other publications Jack has written for include the Boulder Daily Camera, Left Hand Valley Courier and SB Nation’s Ralphie Report. In 2022, the Colorado Press Association awarded Jack second place in its annual Class 5 Best Sports Column Writing category.

