Deion Sanders’ Veteran-Led Defense To Become Colorado Buffaloes' X-Factor?
BOULDER— Coach Deion Sanders and his Colorado Buffaloes are just days away from kicking off the 2025 season at Folsom Field against Georgia Tech, a matchup that will mark the first-ever meeting between the two schools on the gridiron.
For some fans, the game doubles as an unofficial chance to settle the disputed claim to the 1990 national championship.
For "Coach Prime" and the Buffs, it’s the first opportunity to showcase the new era of Colorado football, including a veteran-led defense that will be vital to Colorado's success in the highly talented Big 12 Conference.
Honing in on the Details
This week, Mark Johnson, the voice of the Colorado Buffaloes, caught up with veteran linebacker Jeremiah Brown to gauge the team’s readiness heading into Week 1 of the season.
With kickoff looming, Brown emphasized that Colorado is entering a phase where mistakes are no longer being tolerated.
“We’re honing in on the little details,” Brown said. “It’s getting to that nitty gritty, [we] can’t allow them same mistakes; it just can’t happen.”
Entering his final season under "Coach Prime," following him from Jackson State, Brown carries a unique perspective on the transformation of Colorado’s defense.
A Revamped Linebacker Corps
When Johnson asked Brown about his fellow linebackers, the veteran lit up with pride and conviction.
“We’re a great group. We got Tay and Reggie, them boys [are] ball hogs. Reggie can run sideline to sideline, athletic than a muh. French's IQ is like a muh. I’m talking about intercepting balls and blitzing; he is the truth," Brown said. "Then you’ve got Shaun, instincts like a muh, he sees the play and he’s gone. And then you’ve got myself coming back, too, so it’s a great linebacker room.”
The veteran-led group of linebackers, including Brown, Martavius French, Reggie Hughes, and Shaun Myers, has already stood out in camp.
Together, they provide the Buffs with not only talent but also a wealth of experience to pair with a strong secondary play that will be crucial in limiting opponent offenses.
Depth With Playmakers
Beyond the core veterans, the Buffs boast intriguing depth at the second level. Brown highlighted players like Kylan “K-Salt” Salter, the younger brother of CU quarterback Kaidon Salter.
“And then you’ve got K-Salt, the freak ... I’m calling it, within the next two years, he will be a Butkus Award winner,” Brown said confidently.
Predicting the prestigious award for college football’s top linebacker highlights not only the immediate impact Salter can have but also the long-term potential of Colorado’s linebacker room.
Brown also pointed to Mantrez Walker and Bo LaPenna as rising contributors, further demonstrating the promising depth behind the starters.
Setting the Tone vs. Georgia Tech
The Buffs' home opener against Georgia Tech represents more than just a first look at Colorado’s revamped defense. It’s also a measuring stick for how Sanders’ third season in Boulder is shaping up.
“Yeah, we’ve got a huge chip on our shoulder. Coach Prime is our head coach; it’s nothing but hate, but it fuels us," Brown said. "Nobody thinks we can go get the job done, we’re just gonna put out a good product for y’all on that day.”
As kickoff approaches, all eyes will be on Sanders’ veteran-led linebackers to see if they can step up and become the defensive X-factor Colorado needs this season.