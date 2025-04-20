WATCH: Deion Sanders Puts Walk-On Ben Finneseth On Colorado Buffaloes Scholarship
Colorado Buffaloes defensive back Ben Finneseth has been put on scholarship by coach Deion Sanders. Finneseth spent the first four years of his career at Colorado as a walk-on. He saw his most action on the field in 2024, playing in all 13 games, mostly on special teams.
Coach Deion Sanders and Finneseth had a moment in the Buffaloes locker room, where Sanders surprised him with the scholarship announcement.
"You're getting something, you know why?" Sanders asked Finneseth. "You earned it. I ain't giving you nothing. You earned it, and I love you and I appreciate you."
Colorado Buffaloes Walk-On Ben Finneseth Earns Scholarship
Ben Finneseth was a class of 2021 safety out of Durango, Colorado. Finneseth was not rated as a recruit and enrolled at Colorado. He made the football team as a walk-on.
In his first year he redshirted and did not see any game action. The following year in 2022, Finneseth played in three games on defense and made one tackle. He also began to carve out a role with the special teams unit. He was named a special teams captain in their game against the Cal Golden Bears.
In 2023, Finneseth suffered a season ending injury after only appearing in two games, but came back for 2024.
2024 was by far his most successful season with the Buffaloes. Not only did Finneseth play in every game, he also recorded 12 total tackles and played the fourth most special teams snaps out of anyone on the team. And he did all of that while still just being a walk-on.
Deion Sanders Moves Puts Another Walk-On On Scholarship
Prior to the 2024 Spring game, coach Deion Sanders and Colorado put Charlie Offerdahl on scholarship. Offerdahl, like Finneseth was a walk-on that joined the Colorado football team in 2021.
Coach Prime and Offerdahl went viral last April for this footage in the locker room during the Buffaloes Spring Game when Offerdahl was offered a scholarship. During the 2024 season as a running back, Offerdahl had 26 carries for 119 yards and even scored a touchdown in the Buffaloes win over the Utah Utes.
Colorado's 2025 Spring Game
The Colorado Buffaloes had their 2025 spring game take place on Saturday at Folsom Field. At the game, former Buffaloes Shedeur Sanders and Travis Hunter had their numbers retired. Both Sanders and Hunter entered the 2025 NFL Draft and will find out what team they will be heading to when the draft kicks off next week.
Colorado's projected starting quarterback heading into the fall is Liberty Flames transfer Kaidon Salter. Salter is an experienced dual threat quarterback that will have the Buffaloes offense looking a lot different than it did under Shedeur Sanders in 2023 and 2024.
Another quarterback that played in the spring game was class of 2025 signee Julian Lewis. Lewis is a four-star recruit that signed with Colorado out of high school this offseason. Lewis is ranked as the No. 10 quarterback in his class and is expected to be the guy once Kaidon Salter graduates following the 2025 season.