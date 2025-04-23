Denver Broncos Trading Up For Travis Hunter? Colorado Buffaloes NFL Draft Speculation
'Twas the eve of the 2025 NFL Draft, and two Colorado Buffaloes were stirring.
While quarterback Shedeur Sanders has a wider consensus that includes the possibility of waiting until Friday to hear his name called, Heisman Trophy winner Travis Hunter is all but a lock to be drafted in the top five.
However, recent developments have creaked open the door for teams outside the top three to snare the two-way superstar. On Tuesday, Peter Schrager of ESPN reported that the Cleveland Browns and New York Giants are fielding trade inquiries for their respective No. 2 and No. 3 overall draft picks.
Each team has received trade calls over the past 72 hours, and neither is "outwardly" rejecting those negotiations. Hunter is mocked by ESPN's Mel Kiper Jr. at No. 2 overall to the Browns.
A possible suitor lies just 30 miles down the road from where Hunter completed his college career. The Denver Broncos have long been vocal about their admiration of the Heisman winner, and trading up for him could propel the franchise into Super Bowl contention.
The Broncos, who currently have the No. 20 pick, would have to present a godfather offer for Cleveland or New York to change their draft position. While there's no confirmation that Denver is among the teams in play for the pick, Hunter and team brass have mutual interest.
At the NFL combine, Broncos general manager George Paton told reporters that he would allow Hunter his desired freedom to play both ways.
MORE: Deion Sanders Frustrated With Declining Colorado Buffaloes Spring Game Attendance
MORE: Top Transfer Portal Running Back Jaivian Thomas To Visit Colorado Buffaloes
MORE: Colorado Buffaloes' Jordan Seaton Addresses Viral Social Media Post On Transfer Portal
“He can be whatever he wants to be," Paton said. "He’s that talented. We’re still working through it, but I think he should play on both sides of the ball. So I’ll just leave it at that.”
On the other hand, Hunter has noted that one of the teams he would like to be drafted by is Denver. During a podcast appearance in October, he expressed how at home he feels in the state.
"I wish I could go to the Broncos just to stay in Colorado," Hunter said. "So [many] people just welcomed us with open arms, and they showed us love that we would never have gotten in a different spot."
At Colorado's "We Ain't Hard 2 Find" NFL showcase, Hunter was among players approached by Broncos coach Sean Payton. The link between the franchise and player is strong, so if Denver wants to take its shot, the move wouldn't be one not seen coming.
The Broncos are coming off their first playoff appearance since 2016. Rookie quarterback Bo Nix emerged as one of the league's better youngsters while buttressed by the league's third-best defense by points allowed. Denver fell in the Wild Card round to the Buffalo Bills, so the franchise could be on the hunt for a player who can help them take the next step.
Hunter would be a dream fit if Broncos leadership indeed allows him to play both ways. He'd instantly insert himself as a top target at receiver for Nix alongside one-time Pro Bowler Courtland Sutton while lining up opposite one of the NFL's premier cornerbacks in Patrick Surtain II, who won Defensive Player of the Year in 2024.
With the draft one day away and still no trades by teams selecting in the first round, Denver trading up with the Browns at No. 2 or the Giants at No. 3 could flip the NFL on its head and keep one of the greatest athletes to grace a Colorado surface in-state.