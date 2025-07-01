Drelon Miller Opens Curtains On Colorado Buffaloes' Spring Football Game
The always affable Drelon Miller gave fans a behind-the-scenes look at the Colorado Buffaloes' Black and Gold Day spring football game in a newly-released video.
Posted on Colorado's team YouTube channel, the wide receiver Miller was documented throughout the day, beginning with a walk around his neighborhood with his dog Deebo. Miller garnered comparisons to Washington Commanders wide receiver Deebo Samuel as a true freshman last year due to his versatility on offense.
During his morning walk, Miller opened up on his family and growing up with three sisters.
"My sisters are my rock," Miller said. "I got an older one and two younger sisters, so I was always in a girls' household with just me and my dad, my mom and my sisters."
Near the end of the walk, Miller spoke on the goals he has in his promising football career.
"I've set a lot of individual goals, but I just want to win," Miller said. "That's my main thing this year, is just to win. That's when the scouts come. That's when all the people start to like you, just winning games. Our goal this year is to just win the national championship.
Miller, a former four-star prospect from Silsbee, Texas, had 32 catches for 277 receiving yards and three touchdowns as a true freshman last season. He'll have to continue proving himself in a crowded wide receiver room, but Miller appears headed toward an even better sophomore campaign.
The spring game video continued with Miller driving into Boulder. There, he spoke on handling the spotlight that comes with playing for coach Deion Sanders. Even spring games can be a spectacle, and this year's was no different at Folsom Field.
"With our head coach being who he is, he brings so much attention," Miller said. "You don't ever know who you're going to see. I'm pretty sure there will be somebody here at the spring game. I don't know who, but there will be a celebrity there... It's fun I love every moment of it. It can make or break your life with 'Coach Prime.' Under these lights, especially Colorado lights, it's a little bit different. You do good, social media loves you and they'll praise you. But you do bad, it can also tear you down. That's where your strong mind comes into place. You can't let that bring you down, the good or bad."
One of the more interesting behind-the-scenes clips came when "Coach Prime" gave an uplifting pregame speech to his players.
"We're going to do what we've been gifted to do," Sanders told his team. "Who's next? I love you fellas, I'm proud of you fellas. I'm proud of y'all. Please understand that, man. I am so darn proud of you all. Some of you may have other plans and may not be here another day, but make your last day that to remember."
Check out the complete spring game video below: