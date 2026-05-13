Five Breakout Candidates for the Colorado Buffaloes Defense

The Colorado Buffaloes transformed their defense this offseason, bringing in new defensive coordinator Chris Marve and a plethora of new players.

As a result, many new faces will see the field for the Buffs this season. Here’s a look at five players who could emerge as breakout stars in 2026.

Linebacker Carson Crawford

Carthage's Carson Crawford signals first down during the 4A DII UIL Texas State Football Championship game Waco La Vega on Friday, December 20, 2024 at AT&T Stadium in Arlington. | Naomi Skinner/Times Record News / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Crawford was one of Colorado’s highest-rated recruits in the 2026 class. 247Sports listed Crawford as a four-star recruit, the No. 32 recruit from the state of Texas, the No. 10 linebacker and No. 204 overall recruit in the class of 2026.

While he wasn’t an early enrollee and therefore missed Colorado’s spring game, he was highly productive in high school. As a senior, he tallied 121 total tackles, 73 of which were unassisted, 6.5 sacks, 20 tackles for loss, three forced fumbles, two fumble recoveries, six pass breakups and an interception.

If he can even replicate some of that production in a new-look Buffs linebacker group, he could see meaningful playing time and emerge as a star for Colorado.

Cornerback Mojo Williams Jr.

Williams flew under the radar when he announced his commitment to Colorado, seeing as 247Sports listed him as just a three-star recruit. However, as soon as he was given a chance to shine, he didn’t pass it up.

In Colorado’s spring game, Williams impressed. He played lock-down coverage all game, recording one tackle and the contest’s lone interception. That turnover concluded the game and gave his squad the win.

After the game, star Buffs receiver Danny Scudero had high praise for Williams.

“I can’t really say enough about him,” Scudero said. “He’s one of those guys who you have to know where he’s at on the field. Especially if you’re going to line up against him, you’ve got to come with a plan.”

Cornerback Cree Thomas

Nov 22, 2025; South Bend, Indiana, USA; Notre Dame Fighting Irish safety Ethan Long (22) celebrates an interception with cornerback Cree Thomas, right, during the second half at Notre Dame Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Michael Caterina-Imagn Images | Michael Caterina-Imagn Images

Although Thomas didn’t have the impressive spring game that Williams did, he was a standout in spring practice. He was a turnover machine in practice, with his effort and leadership shining despite his youth.

Coach Deion Sanders spoke on how impressed he was with Thomas’s spring performance during a midweek spring season press conference.

“Cree is that guy. He’s that number one guy right now,” Sanders said. “He studies, he prepares, but he’s just a good young man, he’s what this program is about and I love what I’m seeing from him.”

Cornerback Jah Jah Boyd

Jan 9, 2026; Atlanta, GA, USA; Indiana Hoosiers defensive back Jah Jah Boyd (16) arrives prior to the 2025 Peach Bowl and semifinal game of the College Football Playoff against the Oregon Ducks at Mercedes-Benz Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Brett Davis-Imagn Images | Brett Davis-Imagn Images

Amid a cornerback room that’s undergoing a complete overhaul, Boyd has also emerged as a breakout candidate. Despite not playing much in his two seasons with the Indiana Hoosiers, he has impressed so far with the Buffaloes.

Similar to Williams, Boyd made a name for himself in Colorado’s spring game. He was a ball hawk and willing tackler throughout the contest, tallying four total tackles, three of which were unassisted, as well as a major tackle for loss.

Boyd is a player the Buffs can rotate between cornerback and safety, with his versatility presenting a promising outlook for his 2026 campaign.

Edge Rusher Kylan Salter

The younger brother of former Colorado quarterback Kaidon Salter, Kylan Salter, is moving into a new role for the Buffaloes in 2026. He played his first season with the Buffs in 2025 after transferring from TCU, mostly appearing on special teams. While coaches have made it clear they still want him to contribute in that way, they have more plans in mind for him as well.

They moved him from linebacker to edge rusher during the offseason, and amid a thin depth chart on the defensive line, he should have plenty of chances to succeed.

CU defensive ends coach George Helow spoke highly about Salter and how he did in his position switch during a spring season press conference.

“K-Salt [Salter] has moved to the room; he’s doing a great job,” Helow said. “[He’s] a really high-energy, high-effort guy. He’s a really good young man, and he goes really hard. His attitude and effort have been tremendous, so I’m really looking forward to what he does in the fall.”

Sign up to our free newsletter and follow us on Facebook for the latest news.