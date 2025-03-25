Five Colorado Buffaloes With Something To Prove At Pro Day
Quarterback Shedeur Sanders and cornerback/wide receiver Travis Hunter highlight a field of 16 NFL draft-eligible Colorado Buffaloes players taking part in CU's pro day on April 4. Those two superstars are early first-round locks and have little left to prove, but for other participating players, next week's "NFL Showcase" represents a critical opportunity to impress scouts.
Colorado coach Deion Sanders said scouts from all 32 NFL teams are expected to attend, giving possibly underappreciated players plenty of eyes. Even more, the NFL Network is set to televise the event for two hours, and ESPN will provide reports on "NFL Live" and "SportsCenter."
These five Buffs have something to prove at CU's pro day:
Wide receiver LaJohntay Wester
Despite recording nearly 1,000 receiving yards and 10 touchdowns with the Buffs last season, LaJohntay Wester isn't guaranteed to hear his name called in the NFL draft (April 24-26). Wester's biggest weakness is his size, measuring 5-foot-10, 163 pounds at the NFL scouting combine. Still, he's a strong route-runner who could impress scouts in pass-catching drills.
Safety Shilo Sanders
Shilo Sanders' NFL draft stock hasn't increased much over the past few months due to an up-and-down final college season. He had some great moments in games against Arizona and Texas Tech, but his shaky showing against Kansas State drew plenty of negative attention.
"Coach Prime" said his second-oldest son has been working closely with new Colorado strength and conditioning coach Andreu Swasey in hopes of shining at pro day.
"Shilo is working his butt off," Deion Sanders said earlier this month. "I can't wait to see him run the 40 (yard dash) and do his drills because he's been working with Swasey and all that. I can't wait to see how sharp he is."
Offensive lineman Justin Mayers
Offensive guard Justin Mayers also had some rough moments during his final college season but was a standout performer during his time at UTEP. With the Buffs, Mayers allowed two sacks, five hurries and seven quarterback pressures in 366 pass-blocking snaps. His 6-foot-4, 320-pound frame makes him an intriguing prospect, but a strong pro day would do him well.
Safety Cam'Ron Silmon-Craig
Unfortunately, pro day events can't accurately measure Cam'Ron Silmon-Craig's elite work ethic, leadership skills and football intelligence. Although the former Jackson State safety doesn't jump off the screen athletically, he has received many strong endorsements from Colorado coaches.
"You guys have heard me talk about it in terms of leadership, Cam was one of one," Colorado defensive coordinator Robert Livingston said.
Wide receiver Jimmy Horn Jr.
Jimmy Horn Jr. will look to show off his speed and fast-twitch movements on April 4. The former USF wide receiver ran a 4.46-second 40-yard dash at the NFL scouting combine, a mark he's capable of beating next week. With Shedeur Sanders set to throw, Horn will also have a better opportunity to flaunt his route-running and ball skills.