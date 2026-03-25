2026 NFC Team Free Agency Team Grades: Rams, 49ers Could Dethrone Seahawks

Spoiler alert: No team in the NFC got a failing grade for the moves it made in the first two weeks of free agency.

But a few teams gave me plenty to think about when it came to handing out an F (just not as much as the Dolphins on the AFC side ).

Speaking of the Dolphins, their former quarterback, Tua Tagovailoa, is now with the Falcons. That was one of the bigger head-scratching moves in the NFC. Tagovailoa, who has a history of injuries, is now backing up Michael Penix Jr., who also has a history of injuries. Or maybe there’s a quarterback competition brewing in Atlanta—may the best available quarterback win.

As for another lackluster quarterback room, the Cardinals seem content with Jacoby Brissett and Gardner Minshew II. That’s probably their way of saying they’re waiting until the 2027 draft to find a quarterback of the future.

However, not every team in the NFC made strange quarterback-related decisions. It appears the NFC West will again be the best division in the league after the splash moves made by the 49ers and Rams.

Here are the grades for all 16 NFC teams after the first wave of free agency.

Arizona Cardinals: C

Notable moves: RB Tyler Allgeier (two years, $12.25 million), WR Kendrick Bourne (two years, $10 million), DL Roy Lopez (two years, $11.5 million), QB Gardner Minshew II (one year, $5.75 million), G Isaac Seumalo (three years, $31.5 million), S Andrew Wingard (one year, $3 million)

The Cardinals drew criticism for not signing a better QB option than Minshew, but this move was more about adding depth at the position, knowing that Brissett is more than capable of holding down the position for a year. Arizona is likely waiting until next year’s loaded QB class to select a long-term option. Also, expect the Cardinals to be a run-heavy team with a trio of Allgeier, James Conner and Trey Benson.

Atlanta Falcons: D+

Notable moves: Edge Azeez Ojulari (contract n/a), WR Jahan Dotson (two years, $15 million), edge Samson Ebukam (contract n/a), DT Da’Shawn Hand (one year, $3 million), TE Kyle Pitts (franchise tagged), QB Tua Tagovailoa (one year, $1.3 million)

The Falcons must have concerns about Penix’s recovery from the torn ACL he sustained in November. Strangely, the team decided to make Tagovailoa the insurance plan, even though he, too, has an extensive injury history. However, I would like to see Tagovailoa get a true opportunity to compete for the job if both signal-callers are available in training camp. Penix, the 2024 first-round pick, drastically regressed in his second season.

Carolina Panthers: B+

Notable moves: C Luke Fortner (one year, $4.75 million), LB Devin Lloyd (three years, $45 million), QB Kenny Pickett (one year, $4 million), edge Jaelan Phillips (four years, $120 million), OT Rasheed Walker (one year, $10 million)

For the first time in a long time, the Panthers could have a quality defense that doesn’t struggle to generate pressure and stop the run. Defensive coordinator Ejiro Evero finally has a legitimate No. 1 edge rusher in Phillips and a potential chess piece in Lloyd, who was named a second-team All-Pro last season. It won’t be just Derrick Brown and Jaycee Horn handling the bulk of the work on defense.

Chicago Bears: C+

Notable moves: C Garrett Bradbury ( trade with New England ), S Coby Bryant (three years, $40 million), LB Devin Bush (three years, $30 million), DL Neville Gallimore (two years, $12 million), OT Braxton Jones (one year, $5 million)

The Bears adjusted well to Drew Dalman’s surprise retirement by executing the trade for Bradbury. He might not be as good as Dalman, but Bradbury provided stability for a young offensive line that advanced to the Super Bowl last season. However, Chicago is counting on its young pass catchers to make up for the departure of DJ Moore . As for the defense, the unit gained two versatile playmakers in Bush and Bryant.

Dallas Cowboys: C

Notable moves: Edge Rashan Gary ( trade with Green Bay ), WR George Pickens (franchise tagged), S Jalen Thompson (three years, $36 million), RB Javonte Williams (three years, $24 million)

The Cowboys still have unfinished business with Pickens. It’s tough to see the team putting this off for another year and taking the massive cap hit that comes from having Pickens playing on the franchise tag. Either they work out a long-term extension in the offseason or expect another star player to leave Dallas due to a contract dispute. The Cowboys always seem to be in the news, which is strange for a team that constantly gets average results, and this free agency was no different.

Jaxon Smith-Njigba’s contract with the Seahawks could impact George Pickens’s negotiations with the Cowboys. | Stephen R. Sylvanie-Imagn Images

Detroit Lions: D+

Notable moves: OT Larry Borom (one year, $5 million), C Cade Mays (three years, $25 million), RB Isiah Pacheco (one year, $1.81 million), LB Malcolm Rodriguez (one year, $2.75 million), G Juice Scruggs ( trade with Houston )

The Lions’ patchwork offensive line could backfire unless they find more talent in the draft. Mays was one of the better centers on the market, but the team is gambling by potentially having Borom replace Taylor Decker at left tackle. As for other concerning problems, this poor defense hasn’t gotten much help this offseason. Aidan Hutchinson still needs help, and the secondary could use more reliable cornerbacks.

Green Bay Packers: D+

Notable moves: LB Zaire Franklin ( trade with Indianapolis ), DL Javon Hargrave (two years, $23 million), OL Sean Rhyan (three years, $33 million), CB Benjamin St-Juste (two years, $10 million)

Green Bay had somewhat of a quiet free agency after whiffing on Aaron Banks and Nate Hobbs last season. Instead of splurging on contracts, the team traded for Franklin, who will essentially replace Quay Walker and be the new running mate for Edgerrin Cooper. Franklin isn’t Walker, but he was the cheaper option, and it wasn’t a given that Walker would replicate his breakout 2025 season. Also, the Packers shouldn’t be banking on Hargrave to play more than 50% of the defensive snaps with how poorly he played with the Vikings and 49ers.

Los Angeles Rams: A

Notable moves: S Kamren Curl (three years, $36 million), TE Tyler Higbee (two years, $8 million), CB Trent McDuffie ( trade with Kansas City ), CB Jaylen Watson (three years, $51 million)

The Rams turned their weakest position into a strength after going all in for the cornerbacks from Kansas City, McDuffie and Watson. These additions could also benefit the safeties, who were constantly asked to help the struggling cornerbacks in coverage last season. Los Angeles is now in the mix to have the best roster in 2026.

Minnesota Vikings: B

Notable moves: RB Aaron Jones (one year, $5.5 million), QB Kyler Murray (one year, $1.3 million), LB Eric Wilson (three years, $22.5 million)

The Vikings made two good moves at quarterback: convincing Murray to sign with them, and not promising him the starting job. If a motivated Murray can decisively beat J.J. McCarthy for the starting job, that could be the start of another productive QB partnership for coach Kevin O’Connell. Murray’s arrival could also keep Justin Jefferson happy after having to deal with McCarthy’s growing pains last season. This buy-low move could pay off in a big way in 2026.

Kyler Murray could bring a new look to Kevin O'Connell's offense. | Joe Camporeale-Imagn Images

New Orleans Saints: B

Notable moves: S Julian Blackmon (one year, $1.5 million), G David Edwards (four years, $61 million), LB Kaden Elliss (three years, $33 million), RB Travis Etienne Jr. (four years, $52 million)

Maybe GM Mickey Loomis shouldn’t get a ton of credit for finally repairing the salary cap and focusing on younger players after years of doing the opposite. But at least he’s gone all in after last year’s baby steps, which led to promising results from quarterback Tyler Shough. Suddenly, the Saints aren’t a boring team with players way past their prime. They have building blocks for a better future and players such as Etienne, Edwards and Elliss can help them get there faster.

New York Giants: B-

Notable moves: WR Calvin Austin III (one year, $1.5 million), LB Tremaine Edmunds (three years, $36 million), OT Jermaine Eluemunor (three years, $39 million), TE Isaiah Likely (three years, $40 million), WR Darnell Mooney (one year, $10 million), OT Evan Neal (one year, $1.2 million), CB Greg Newsome II (one year, $8 million)

Likely never truly reached his potential in Baltimore, which could explain why the team let him leave for New York. But it bodes well that coach John Harbaugh, who knows him well from their days together with the Ravens, thought it was a good idea to hand Likely a lucrative contract. Jaxson Dart now has a friendly target who can move the chains, which could also benefit Malik Nabers when it comes to setting up deep shots.

Philadelphia Eagles: C+

Notable moves: WR Marquise Brown (one year, $6.5 million), DT Jordan Davis (three years, $78 million), edge Arnold Ebiketie (one year, $7.3 million), TE Dallas Goedert (one year, $7 million), CB Riq Woolen (one year, $12 million)

It hasn’t been an eventful offseason for GM Howie Roseman—unless he trades star receiver A.J. Brown later this year. But the boom-or-bust signing of Woolen offers plenty of intrigue. Perhaps he’ll become a high-end No. 2 corner playing in a secondary featuring Quinyon Mitchell and Cooper DeJean. Roseman will soon need to decide whether to pay Jalen Carter, and he’s going to cost a lot more than the new deal Davis just got.

San Francisco 49ers: A

Notable moves: WR Mike Evans (three years, $42.5 million), LB Dre Greenlaw (one year, $7.5 million), CB Nate Hobbs (one year, $4.5 million), WR Christian Kirk (one year, $6 million), OT Vederian Lowe (two years, $12 million), DT Osa Odighizuwa ( trade with Dallas )

The 49ers went from being overachievers last season to becoming a real threat in the loaded NFC West after the splash moves for Evans and Odighizuwa. They still need to resolve the contract dispute with Trent Williams, but they have a backup plan with Lowe’s signing. San Francisco is once again thinking about the Super Bowl after addressing most of its concerns in free agency.

Seattle Seahawks: B-

Notable moves: CB Josh Jobe (three years, $24 million), WR Rashid Shaheed (three years, $51 million), RB Emanuel Wilson (one year, $2.1 million), Jaxon Smith-Njigba (four years, $168.6 million)

The reigning Super Bowl champs were forced to let Kenneth Walker III, Coby Bryant, Riq Woolen and many other notable players join other teams in free agency. But they made the wise decision to retain Shaheed after how valuable he was on special teams and for Sam Darnold.

Tampa Bay Buccaneers: C+

Notable moves: LB Alex Anzalone (two years, $17 million), RB Kenneth Gainwell (two years, $14 million), edge Al-Quadin Muhammad (one year, $6 million), TE Cade Otton (three years, $30 million), DT A’Shawn Robinson (one year, $10 million)

The Buccaneers have plenty of depth at wide receiver to account for the loss of Evans. Still, they’re going to need their young playmakers to grow up in a hurry, remain available and play consistently throughout the season. On the other side of the ball, a subpar defensive front needed help. Robinson and Muhammad aren’t star players, but they’re dependable veterans who will provide plenty of flexibility for Todd Bowles’s defense.

Washington Commanders: B+

Notable moves: G Nick Allegretti (one year, $7.5 million), WR Dyami Brown (one year, $3 million), LB Leo Chenal (three years, $24.75 million), edge K’Lavon Chaisson (one year, $12 million), S Nick Cross (two years, $14 million), RB Jerome Ford (contract n/a), QB Marcus Mariota (one year, $7 million), TE Chigoziem Okonkwo (three years, $30 million), edge Odafe Oweh (four years, $100 million), CB Amik Robertson (two years, $16 million), DT Tim Settle Jr. (three years, $24 million), OT Laremy Tunsil (two years, $60.2 million), RB Rachaad White (one year, $2 million)

All these savvy signings are reminiscent of GM Adam Peters’s first free agency with the team. He’s again betting on underrated players with bargain contracts. But he had to splurge for Oweh after his dominant two months with the Chargers. Still, he was worth the gamble since coach Dan Quinn has a reputation for bringing out the best in talented edge rushers. It seems Peters learned his lesson after the mixed results of the Tunsil and Deebo Samuel trades.

More NFL from Sports Illustrated