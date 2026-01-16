Five Incoming Colorado Buffaloes Transfers Who Deserve More Attention

Coach Deion Sanders and his Colorado Buffaloes recruiting staff have made quite a few impressive splashes in the transfer portal this month.

While they've also lost several key players, including wide receiver Omarion Miller and left tackle Jordan Seaton, the Buffs have so far reloaded with 35 commits from the Power Four, Group of Five and FCS levels. "Coach Prime" has taken a more hands-on approach with the transfer portal this offseason and is now in possession of one of college football's top incoming classes.

Nov 22, 2025; Boulder, Colorado, USA; Colorado Buffaloes head coach Deion Sanders on the sidelines in the first quarter against the Arizona State Sun Devils at Folsom Field. Mandatory Credit: Ron Chenoy-Imagn Images | Ron Chenoy-Imagn Images

“We ain’t playing. We ain’t sleeping here until we get them all,” Sanders said in a recent Well Off Media video. “We don’t have many more to go, (but) we’re going to get them all. We’re gonna get what we want and want what we get. Believe that.”

Giving each of Colorado's 35 transfer portal commits their due attention isn't easy, but below are five additions who aren't being talked about enough:

Offensive Tackle Bo Hughley

Georgia offensive lineman Bo Hughley (59) celebrates as Sanford Stadium is turned red as the game goes into the fourth during the second half of a NCAA college football game against UAB in Athens, Ga., on Saturday, Sept. 23, 2023. | Joshua L. Jones / USA TODAY NETWORK

Previous Team: Georgia Bulldogs

Following Seaton's departure and the shaky 2025 season from Larry Johnson III, former Georgia offensive tackle Bo Hughley could play a significant role on Colorado's offensive line next season. Hughley is a former four-star prospect who appeared in 10 games this past year, including two starts.

The 6-foot-7, 295-pound offensive lineman is a little undersized, but that may work out well in new CU offensive coordinator Brennan Marion's "Go-Go" scheme.

Cornerback Justin Eaglin

Sep 21, 2024; Chapel Hill, North Carolina, USA; North Carolina Tar Heels wide receiver Kobe Paysour (8) with the ball as James Madison Dukes cornerback Justin Eaglin (30) defends in the first quarter at Kenan Memorial Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Bob Donnan-Imagn Images | Bob Donnan-Imagn Images

Previous Team: James Madison Dukes

Justin Eaglin's aggressive mindset in the secondary should make him a "Coach Prime" favorite.

"Me personally, I don't really believe in 50/50 balls," Eaglin said in an interview with DNVR. "When that ball is in the air, I feel like it's mine or it's not. Ain't no 50/50 ball."

At James Madison this past season, Eaglin totaled five interceptions, eight pass breakups and a blocked kick.

Defensive End Yamil Talib

Previous Team: Charlotte 49ers

The nephew of former Denver Broncos cornerback Aqib Talib, former Charlotte defensive end Yamil Talib is a budding talent who totaled 28 tackles, 1.5 sacks and an interception last season. Colorado defensive ends coach George Helow and defensive line coach Domata Peko were quick to recruit the younger Talib when he became available in the portal.

"It was definitely the coaches," Talib told DNVR. "Coach Helow, coach Peko, they was talking to me real good the whole visit. I know they're gonna develop me and prove my game on the D-line."

Safety Randon Fontenette

Vanderbilt safety Randon Fontenette (2) warms up before playing against Tennessee at Neyland Stadium in Knoxville, Tenn., Saturday, Nov. 29, 2025. | Mark Zaleski / The Tennessean / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Previous Team: Vanderbilt Commodores

Filling the shoes of Cam'Ron Silmon-Craig and Tawfiq Byard won't be easy, but Randon Fontenette proved his leadership abilities in becoming a captain at Vanderbilt, which won 10 games in 2025. Fontenette had 52 total tackles, including 6.5 for a loss, one forced fumble and six pass breakups.

Wide Receiver Danny Scudero

Sep 27, 2025; Stanford, California, USA; San Jose State Spartans offensive lineman Daniel Moleni (54) hoists up wide receiver Danny Scudero (10) during the fourth quarter against the Stanford Cardinal at Stanford Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Stan Szeto-Imagn Images | Stan Szeto-Imagn Images

Previous Team: San Jose State Spartans

Danny Scudero put up some monster numbers at San Jose State this past year, hauling in 88 catches for 1,281 yards and 10 touchdowns.

"When you have that type of similarity between everybody on staff, it makes you think, 'Well, I'd want to be a part of this," Scudero told DNVR of his visit to Colorado. "I really felt that on my visit. I hope to say that the other guys that are visiting and have visited and committed felt the same thing. It was noticeable how locked-in everybody was on the visit and how eager everybody is to turn this thing around and how excited everybody is."

Marion shouldn't have any trouble getting Scudero involved next season.