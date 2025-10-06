Flies, Frustration and Focus: Deion Sanders’ Postgame Moment After TCU Loss
Not only have the Colorado Buffaloes fallen to 2-4 on the season, but the program just can’t seem to catch a break.
The Buffaloes dropped a 35-21 game to TCU on Saturday, and the mood during Deion Sanders’ postgame press conference showed it. The team was frustrated, and with things not clicking on offense or defense, it was a rough night all around.
It just felt like one of those nights where nothing clicked for Colorado. A few missed plays here and there, some mistakes that added up, and a locker room that said it all — it just wasn’t their night.
Then came a lighter — but strange — moment. Flies started buzzing around the room during Sanders’ media session, enough to throw things off for a second.
“Where are flies coming from… are we that stinking that flies are flying around like buzzers with helmets on?” Sanders said.
Sanders was joking, but the comment fit the night perfectly. The game — and everything that came with it — showed how much work still lies ahead for Colorado.
Can Deion Sanders Turn Things Around After A Rough Start?
After starting 2-4, it’s easy to feel like hope is running out for the Buffaloes this season, especially when it comes to competing in the Big 12 or making a run at the title game.
The schedule isn’t getting any easier, and the team will eventually have to figure out how to finish games. That starts with the quarterback position, and so far, Liberty transfer Kaidon Salter hasn’t been able to give the Buffaloes the consistency they need.
Colorado has shown they can hang with solid, proven teams. The problem is they just haven’t found a way to close out games when it matters most — and that was clear again on Saturday against TCU.
There’s no instant fix, but the talent and effort are there.
If Colorado can clean up the minor mistakes and bring the same energy they showed against the Horned Frogs, they’ll give themselves a real chance to turn things around. At this point, it’s more about building toward next season.
Can A New Signal-Caller Shift The Momentum For The Buffaloes?
At this point, the season is probably a lost cause, and Salter hasn’t really been the answer at quarterback since Shedeur Sanders left for the NFL.
Even redshirt sophomore Ryan Staub, who saw action against Delaware and Houston, didn’t do enough to spark the offense. The team’s struggling to find any rhythm or consistency.
A quarterback change doesn’t need to happen to “save” the season — it’s about building momentum for next year. That’s where five-star true freshman Julian Lewis comes in.
If he’s already expected to start next season, why not give him some reps now?
Putting Lewis on the field won’t just get him ready for next year — it could also bring a jolt of energy to an offense that’s been stuck in a rut. Even if this season is largely over, starting to build around your future quarterback now might be the smartest move Sanders can make.