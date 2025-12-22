Travis Hunter Back in Colorado on Crutches as Injury Recovery Continues
In this story:
The Colorado Buffaloes are still waiting for the transfer portal to open as they wrap up a season full of ups, downs, and uncertainty. But it’s not just the program dealing with challenges this offseason — former Buffaloes are facing their own hurdles, too.
One of those players is Travis Hunter, whose rookie season with the Jacksonville Jaguars was cut short by a knee injury. He returned to Colorado this week at Empower Field at Mile High while the Jaguars faced the Denver Broncos.
Hunter was on crutches and wearing a knee brace, a clear sign he’s still rehabbing. Even so, seeing him back in Colorado highlighted the impact he made in Boulder and the expectations that follow him at the next level.
Jacksonville won 34–20, moving to 11–4 on the season. Even sidelined, Hunter remains part of Colorado’s bigger story — a reminder of how quickly things can change when players take the next step.
For now, all the focus is on getting healthy and seeing what comes next.
MORE: Colorado Gets Hit With Biggest Transfer Portal Loss Yet
MORE: Michael Irvin Gets Real On Blame Surrounding Shedeur Sanders
MORE: Deion Sanders Faces Recruiting Problem After Omarion Miller Transfer News
SIGN UP FOR OUR NEWSLETTER HERE
What’s Next for Travis Hunter in the Jaguars’ Wide Receiver Room?
Hunter was supposed to make a big splash in Jacksonville’s wide receiver room this season. A season-ending injury cut his rookie year short before he could fully show what he can do.
Even on injured reserve, he’s still part of a group of pass catchers that’s quickly become one of the league’s best.
Brian Thomas Jr. and Parker Washington have stepped up, and Hunter’s replacement, Jakobi Meyers, has been a key reason for their success. Adding Hunter back into the mix next season only strengthens an already deep room.
The question now is where he fits. At Colorado, Hunter played both offense and defense, and it’s possible he could continue that versatility in the NFL.
With such a crowded wide receiver room, he might see fewer snaps on offense while contributing more on defense. The key will be finding a role that lets him maximize his explosiveness without disrupting the chemistry the Jaguars have built.
When healthy, Hunter could slot in as a dynamic weapon alongside Thomas, Washington, and Meyers. His addition would make Jacksonville’s receiver room one of the deepest and most versatile in the league.
How the team decides to use him next season will play a big role in both his development and the passing attack.
Why Travis Hunter’s NFL Success Matters for Colorado Football
The more Hunter shines in the NFL, the more it reflects well on Deion Sanders and the Colorado football program. Even though most of his rookie season was lost to injury, he’s already shown flashes of the talent that made him a star in college.
A lot of his growth goes back to Sanders and their time at Jackson State. Getting guidance from an NFL Hall of Famer isn’t something most players ever get — someone who knows exactly what it takes to make it at the highest level.
Now, that foundation is showing on the field. Hunter’s success isn’t just about his skill — it’s also proof of the coaching and development he got from Sanders and the Colorado staff. If he keeps performing at a high level, it could really help with recruiting, too.
Prospective players can see what Colorado offers. That includes elite coaching, real player development, and a clear path to the NFL. Watching a player turn that mentorship into professional success sends a message louder than any pitch ever could.
Tom Gorski is a beat reporter covering the Colorado Buffaloes On SI. A Northwestern Medill graduate, Tom has been featured on Sporting News, Yahoo, CBS Sports and other major publications. He covers a range of college and professional sports with a focus on in-depth analysis, insightful reporting, and storytelling that connects fans to the teams. Gorski also is a columnist for Notre Dame on SI and writer for the Charlotte Hornets On SI. With a deep passion for college football and basketball, he delivers engaging content that combines sharp analysis and firsthand coverage across digital platforms.Follow ThomasGorski33