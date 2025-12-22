Travis Hunter Back in Colorado on Crutches as Injury Recovery Continues

The Colorado Buffaloes are still waiting for the transfer portal to open as they wrap up a season full of ups, downs, and uncertainty. But it’s not just the program dealing with challenges this offseason — former Buffaloes are facing their own hurdles, too.

One of those players is Travis Hunter, whose rookie season with the Jacksonville Jaguars was cut short by a knee injury. He returned to Colorado this week at Empower Field at Mile High while the Jaguars faced the Denver Broncos.

Hunter was on crutches and wearing a knee brace, a clear sign he’s still rehabbing. Even so, seeing him back in Colorado highlighted the impact he made in Boulder and the expectations that follow him at the next level.

Oct 6, 2025; Jacksonville, Florida, USA; Jacksonville Jaguars wide receiver Travis Hunter (12) reacts after defeating the Kansas City Chiefs at EverBank Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Nathan Ray Seebeck-Imagn Images | Nathan Ray Seebeck-Imagn Images

Jacksonville won 34–20, moving to 11–4 on the season. Even sidelined, Hunter remains part of Colorado’s bigger story — a reminder of how quickly things can change when players take the next step.

For now, all the focus is on getting healthy and seeing what comes next.

What’s Next for Travis Hunter in the Jaguars’ Wide Receiver Room?

Jacksonville Jaguars wide receiver Travis Hunter (12) reacts to his carry during the first quarter of an NFL football matchup, Sunday, Oct. 12, 2025, at EverBank Stadium in Jacksonville, Fla. The Seahawks defeated the Jaguars 20-12. | Corey Perrine/Florida Times-Union / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Hunter was supposed to make a big splash in Jacksonville’s wide receiver room this season. A season-ending injury cut his rookie year short before he could fully show what he can do.

Even on injured reserve, he’s still part of a group of pass catchers that’s quickly become one of the league’s best.

Brian Thomas Jr. and Parker Washington have stepped up, and Hunter’s replacement, Jakobi Meyers, has been a key reason for their success. Adding Hunter back into the mix next season only strengthens an already deep room.

The question now is where he fits. At Colorado, Hunter played both offense and defense, and it’s possible he could continue that versatility in the NFL.

With such a crowded wide receiver room, he might see fewer snaps on offense while contributing more on defense. The key will be finding a role that lets him maximize his explosiveness without disrupting the chemistry the Jaguars have built.

When healthy, Hunter could slot in as a dynamic weapon alongside Thomas, Washington, and Meyers. His addition would make Jacksonville’s receiver room one of the deepest and most versatile in the league.

How the team decides to use him next season will play a big role in both his development and the passing attack.

Why Travis Hunter’s NFL Success Matters for Colorado Football

Oct 19, 2025; London, United Kingdom; Jacksonville Jaguars wide receiver Travis Hunter (12) reacts after a play against the Los Angeles Rams during the second half of an NFL International Series game at Wembley Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images | Kirby Lee-Imagn Images

The more Hunter shines in the NFL, the more it reflects well on Deion Sanders and the Colorado football program. Even though most of his rookie season was lost to injury, he’s already shown flashes of the talent that made him a star in college.

A lot of his growth goes back to Sanders and their time at Jackson State. Getting guidance from an NFL Hall of Famer isn’t something most players ever get — someone who knows exactly what it takes to make it at the highest level.

Now, that foundation is showing on the field. Hunter’s success isn’t just about his skill — it’s also proof of the coaching and development he got from Sanders and the Colorado staff. If he keeps performing at a high level, it could really help with recruiting, too.

Prospective players can see what Colorado offers. That includes elite coaching, real player development, and a clear path to the NFL. Watching a player turn that mentorship into professional success sends a message louder than any pitch ever could.