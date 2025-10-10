Safety Terrance Love Removed From Colorado Buffaloes Roster Mid-Season
For unknown reasons, safety Terrance Love is no longer featured on the Colorado Buffaloes' roster.
Love transferred from Auburn to Colorado in April but played in only the season opener before going down with an undisclosed injury. He had been listed as out on recent availability reports, so his ailment possibly played a role in his decision.
During his lone appearance against the Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets, Love came off the bench and didn't record any stats. Tawfiq Byard and Carter Stoutmire have since solidified the two starting safety spots, with Ben Finneseth now mostly relegated to special teams.
Love spent his first two college seasons at Auburn, totaling seven tackles and one pass defended in 21 games played. The former four-star prospect entered the transfer portal on April 12 and committed to Colorado about one week later.
Other defensive backs who transferred to Colorado last offseason include Byard, John Slaughter (Tennessee), Noah King (Kansas State), Teon Parks (Illinois State), Tyrecus Davis (Wyoming) and Makari Vickers (Oklahoma). Safety TJ Branch also joined the Buffs as an incoming freshman.
Outside of Byard, Colorado's defensive backs have largely struggled this season.
"We just got to make plays," Sanders told CBS Colorado's Romi Bean earlier this month. "It's not like we're not capable. We're capable. It's not like the wrong plays are being called. The right plays are being called. We just go to make plays."
Analyzing Colorado's Depth At Safety
The aforementioned Byard and Stoutmire have seemingly solidified the two starting safety spots, but the latter is currently doubtful for Colorado's Week 7 game against the No. 22 Iowa State Cyclones. If Stoutmire can't go, either Finneseth or Slaughter will likely start in his place.
Byard has arguably been the brightest spot on Colorado's defense through six games, totaling 44 tackles, including 3.5 for a loss, and one pass breakup.
"I just want to win," Byard said before the season. "I came from a program (USF) where we were winning, but it was just six or seven wins. I want to get to a championship. That is my goal, to win championships."
After those four, the freshman Branch would presumably be the next man up. Branch has yet to play this season and should have no problem grabbing a redshirt.
Colorado has only six regular season games remaining and must win four to qualify for a bowl.
Colorado Gearing For No. 22 Iowa State
With Love no longer on the Buffs' roster, Colorado will host Iowa State on Saturday at 1:30 p.m. MT (ESPN).
"They're good, man," Sanders said of Iowa State. "They've been good for a long time. They are consistent. There are some blemishes that we can take advantage of, and I am pretty sure they are seeing the same thing. But I feel like it is going to be a good contest. What we are working on right now, we have been getting out to strong starts and relinquishing those leads. That is not going to happen, prayerfully, this week."